Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre's dramatic side could become his undoing
Commemorating the horrific terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7th should have been an emotional moment for agreement on all sides in the House of Commons. Instead, Canadians got a front-row seat to the fear now raging in Conservative ranks as they face the possibility that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be replaced prior to the next election.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s blistering personal attack against Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will continue to play out in the House even though Speaker Greg Fergus has now asked him to apologize.
The real political fallout will be outside the House as the Liberals begin to jostle to replace Trudeau. On that front, as fierce, personal and unparliamentary as Poilievre’s attack on Joly has been, he was trying to strike a chord that would resonate with voters who’ve watched the Liberals’ unguided approach to the complex issues of the Middle East.
Exactly like the Republicans who had constructed their entire campaign plan around Joe Biden’s feeble presence, the Conservatives have been endlessly whacking a Trudeau Piñata for over a year, and it’s worked. The Liberals (under Trudeau) are in freefall but several potential replacements are in the wings, including Joly.
Trudeau’s departure would completely change the game. The Liberal choice of successor could reshuffle the deck for the next election, which the Conservatives have been expecting to win in a romp.
The Conservatives are doing preventive maintenance with their withering assaults against prospective opponents, attacks that include, of course, those on Mark Carney. He is logically seen by Liberal insiders as having the inside track to be their new leader. Poilievre, strutting his Trump side, even invented a nickname for Carney: “Carbon tax Carney”!
Conservatives have invented “conflicts of interest” and flung them at Carney, who should see those attacks as a form of acknowledgment that he’s the frontrunner in the as-yet-undeclared race to replace Trudeau.
At least Carney seems to be the type to give as good as he gets. His upcoming book, entitled “The Hinge: Time to Build an Even Better Canada” would be a key piece of his leadership campaign and eventual election platform. It is also a knowing wink at his “unhinged” Conservative opponent, once again on display in the House yesterday.
It’s not as if Joly‘s utterly incomprehensible positions on the Israel-Hamas conflict can’t be debated.
From early mixed messaging on a ceasefire to the indecipherable Canadian position in response to South Africa’s genocide accusations before the International Court of Justice, there’s been a lot to discuss and debate about the Liberals’ policies.
When I spoke with Joly about the Liberal reaction to the South African position she said something that floored me: “Thomas, have you seen the demographics of my riding”? I know that “all politics is local,” but I was astonished to hear such a candid admission that very local politics were playing such a role in shaping Canada’s foreign policy on this highly complex and sensitive issue.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly hold a press conference at the Francophonie Summit in Paris, France on Oct. 5, 2024 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
When Poilievre goes white hot and sends a salvo against Joly for her refusal to condemn, specifically, antisemitic chants, he knows there’s an audience for those attacks. People who’ve followed the issue closely have seen just how inconsistent Canada has been. But, really, Hamas sympathizers in the Liberal party? Come on!
When he goes off the rails and starts ranting about Joly’s leadership aspirations and the Liberals mollycoddling Hamas sympathizers, he loses the plot.
And that could well be the Achilles heel for the Conservatives. They’ve become disconnected from the concerns of everyday Canadians that brought them to first place in the polls.
I’ve been watching the Conservatives ratchet up the rhetoric for months and it’s reached a point where lots of average Canadians are saying whoa!
Poilievre should remember that progressive voters, now split among the Liberals, the NDP and the Greens, still outnumber them. In Quebec, the Conservatives got a humbling 11% of the vote in the recent byelection in a diverse Montreal riding and finished fourth.
They’ve decided to essentially shut down Parliament on the issue of access to certain documents from a defunct environmental tech fund, ostensibly to give them to the RCMP. Other than the obvious problem of legislative interference in police work, the RCMP has said it’s already investigating and doesn’t need the documents in question.
That seems to matter little to Poilievre and his excited House leader Andrew Scheer. They’ve been drinking their own bath water and seem convinced that the government is about to fall.
They should’ve listened to NDP House leader Peter Julian who called the Conservatives “agents of chaos”. The Conservatives’ consistently bad behaviour is becoming one of the reasons not to support them in the House. It could soon become just as off-putting for many Canadian voters.
I know this game first hand. As Deputy House leader in the National Assembly in Quebec City and, later, as House leader and then Leader of the NDP, I understand that going after your opponents is a key part of the game. But when that game becomes pure, unhinged inside baseball, you lose voters’ interest because you’re clearly only taking care of your own interests.
The dramatic side to Poilievre, his tendency to play everything to the hilt, could well become his undoing.
Tom Mulcair was the leader of the federal New Democratic Party of Canada between 2012 and 2017
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Tracking Hurricane Milton: Canadian travel advisory issued, Florida governor warns 'time is running out'
U.S. forecasters are warning of destructive waves, devastating winds and flash floods through the week as Hurricane Milton makes its way from the Yucatan Peninsula toward Florida.
Meteorologist becomes emotional giving update on Hurricane Milton
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
A U.S. physician has 1,500 patients waiting for her in Canada, but it's taking years to get through the red tape
An American family doctor is frustrated with what she says has been a challenging two-year-and-counting bureaucratic journey to be accepted into Canada.
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as judge reads decision
Emotions boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died.
Is it safe to buy from Temu and Shein? Here's what Canada says it's doing to try to protect consumers
As U.S. regulators push for an investigation into what they call 'deadly baby and toddler products' from foreign e-commerce sites, health officials in Canada say they haven't determined whether any laws or regulations have been broken.
Hundreds of B.C. 'where to vote' cards sent out with wrong address, Elections BC says
Elections BC is reissuing new 'where to vote' cards to some residents after an administrative error mistakenly recommended voting places that were farther from homes than necessary.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre's dramatic side could become his undoing
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues that the dramatic side to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and his tendency to 'play everything to the hilt,' could well become his undoing.
Baby Boomers are living longer than previous generations but have worse health, study finds
Baby Boomers may be expected to live longer than their predecessors, but a recent study has found that they are more likely to suffer from worse health than previous generations.
'They are just ruthless': Toronto senior loses $27,000 to roofing scam
A Toronto senior says she can’t believe that two roofers took advantage of her, despite knowing she was recently widowed and suffering from a painful disability.
Canada
-
A U.S. physician has 1,500 patients waiting for her in Canada, but it's taking years to get through the red tape
An American family doctor is frustrated with what she says has been a challenging two-year-and-counting bureaucratic journey to be accepted into Canada.
-
Hundreds of B.C. 'where to vote' cards sent out with wrong address, Elections BC says
Elections BC is reissuing new 'where to vote' cards to some residents after an administrative error mistakenly recommended voting places that were farther from homes than necessary.
-
'They are just ruthless': Toronto senior loses $27,000 to roofing scam
A Toronto senior says she can’t believe that two roofers took advantage of her, despite knowing she was recently widowed and suffering from a painful disability.
-
Saskatoon mom scrambling to keep a roof over her head after finding mould in her suite
A Saskatoon mom is desperately fighting eviction after she discovered mould in her suite and reported it to her landlord.
-
Police arrest suspect accused of setting cat on fire in parking lot
Police arrested a man accused of setting an animal on fire in Orillia, Ont. last month.
-
7 more federal properties available for housing in Ottawa, including 3 near busy transit station
The federal government announced 14 new properties will be added to the Canada Public Land Bank, the list of federal properties that could be turned into new homes, including seven in Ottawa and two in Gatineau, Que.
World
-
A former aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams is charged with destroying evidence as top deputy quits
A former New York City official was charged Tuesday with witness tampering and destroying evidence in a federal investigation that led to Mayor Eric Adams' bribery indictment. The arrest came amid yet more high-profile exits from Adams' administration.
-
MI5 spy chief says Russia and Iran are behind a 'staggering' rise in deadly plots
Britain is facing a "staggering rise" in assassination attempts on U.K. soil by Russia and Iran, as the hostile states recruit criminals to "do their dirty work" for them, the head of the U.K.'s domestic intelligence agency said Tuesday.
-
German court acquits Madeleine McCann suspect of unrelated sexual offence charges
A German court on Tuesday acquitted a man who is also under investigation in the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann in a trial on charges of unrelated sexual offences.
-
Meteorologist becomes emotional giving update on Hurricane Milton
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
-
Harris calls Trump 'incredibly irresponsible' for spreading misinformation about Helene response
Kamala Harris called Donald Trump 'incredibly irresponsible' for spreading falsehoods about the federal response to Hurricane Helene's destruction, offering especially sharp words as a new storm bears down on Florida with just weeks until Election Day.
-
WHO warns of possible Lebanon disease outbreaks as hospitals shut
A World Health Organization official warned on Tuesday of disease outbreaks in Lebanon due to crowded conditions in displacement shelters and hospital closures as medics have fled Israel's assault.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau headed to Laos for ASEAN Summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to Laos today to take part in the ASEAN Summit.
-
Current, former Public Safety Canada officials to appear at interference inquiry
A federal inquiry into foreign interference is slated to hear today from current and former officials of Public Safety Canada.
-
opinion
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre's dramatic side could become his undoing
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues that the dramatic side to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and his tendency to 'play everything to the hilt,' could well become his undoing.
Health
-
Ontario lowers the age for self-referral mammogram breast screening to age 40
The Ontario government has lowered the age for regular mammogram breast screening to allow all woman between the age of 40 and 49 to self-refer for the service.
-
A U.S. physician has 1,500 patients waiting for her in Canada, but it's taking years to get through the red tape
An American family doctor is frustrated with what she says has been a challenging two-year-and-counting bureaucratic journey to be accepted into Canada.
-
AI can help family doctors buried in paperwork. Why is uptake low?
AI scribe technology holds the promise of removing some of that burden. However, uptake in Canada has been low due to privacy and cost concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
University of Toronto's Geoffrey Hinton wins Nobel Prize in physics
A British-Canadian researcher has won the Nobel Prize in physics for work developing the foundations of machine learning and artificial intelligence. The University of Toronto's Geoffrey Hinton was awarded the prize Tuesday morning, along with Princeton University researcher John Hopfield.
-
5 Nobel-worthy discoveries that haven't won the prize
The best minds in science will be thrust from academic obscurity into the spotlight this week when the Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, and physiology or medicine are announced. However, there is no shortage of Nobel-worthy discoveries: Here are five breakthroughs that haven't resulted in a life-changing call from Stockholm — at least not yet.
-
A spacecraft is on its way to a harmless asteroid slammed by NASA in a previous save-the-Earth test
A spacecraft blasted off Monday to investigate the scene of a cosmic crash.
Entertainment
-
Elevator mechanic mistakes artwork for trash, throws it out
An elevator mechanic mistakenly threw out a piece of artwork, made to look like empty beer cans, assuming it was litter, a Dutch museum revealed earlier this month.
-
Chris Pine is now a children's book author
The "Star Trek" star, Chris Pine, has a new children's book out, titled "When Digz the Dog Met Zurl the Squirrel: A Short Tale About a Short Tail."
-
Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston's mother and a Grammy-winning singer, dies at 91
Cissy Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston and a two-time Grammy winner who performed alongside superstar musicians like Elvis Presley, and Aretha Franklin, has died. She was 91.
Business
-
Canadian Chamber of Commerce sends stark warning about U.S. trade relationship
A new report from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce is sending a stark warning ahead of the U.S. presidential election, saying protectionist policies like Donald Trump's proposed tariffs could damage economies on both sides of the border.
-
Inflation, interest rates eroded Canadians' purchasing power since 2022: PBO report
Inflation and higher interest rates have eroded Canadians' purchasing power since 2022, particularly for lower-income households, a new report from the parliamentary budget officer has found.
-
'They are just ruthless': Toronto senior loses $27,000 to roofing scam
A Toronto senior says she can’t believe that two roofers took advantage of her, despite knowing she was recently widowed and suffering from a painful disability.
Lifestyle
-
Most fathers say they spend equal time caring for their child — fewer mothers agree, survey says
When it comes to raising a child, the majority of fathers say they share tasks equally, but fewer mothers tend to say the same thing, according to a Statistics Canada survey.
-
Most of today's children are unlikely to live to 100, analysis says
Gerontologist Jay Olshansky is used to backlash about his views on human longevity. Decades ago he and his coauthors predicted children, on average, would live to only age 85 — only 1 per cent to 5 per cent might survive until their 100th birthday.
-
The cooking method you need to learn to get excited about vegetables this fall, expert says
'Eat more vegetables,' doctors and dietitians say over and over. But for many people, it’s hard to do, because they aren’t excited about veggies or just don’t like them.
Sports
-
New York Jets stunningly fire coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start and tab Jeff Ulbrich as interim
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson made the stunning decision Tuesday to fire Saleh five games into his fourth season after the team's 2-3 start following a 23-17 loss to Minnesota in London on Sunday.
-
FIFA bans Italian player Curto for 10 games for discrimination toward South Korean opponent
FIFA banned Italian soccer player Marco Curto for 10 games for making a discriminatory remark at South Korea forward Hee Chan Hwang in a preseason game between Como and Wolverhampton.
-
Woman accusing Vince McMahon of sexual abuse asks WWE to waive confidentiality agreements
A former WWE employee who filed a lawsuit against the company and ex-leader Vince McMahon, accusing him of sexual battery and trafficking, is asking them to not enforce nondisclosure agreements with other former and current employees and contractors so they can potentially come forward with similar accusations.
Autos
-
Auto thefts down from 2023, but remain high, new data shows
New data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) shows that even though claims for auto theft dropped in the first half of 2024 compared to their 2023 peak, the rates of reported theft remain well above those of years prior.
-
A 5th recall for Tesla Cybertruck within a year, the latest due to rearview display
Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks because the rearview camera image may not activate immediately after shifting into reverse, the fifth recall for the vehicle since it went on sale late last year.
-
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
Local Spotlight
B.C. couple offers Taylor Swift tickets to anyone who can find their missing dog
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
'It’s unbelievable': N.B. man brings Batmobile to superhero fanatic
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
After four decades of business, Bubi's serves its last meal
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
Severe winds wreak havoc on southern Manitoba
Manitobans are in cleanup mode after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province this weekend.
'Did I get a touchdown?': Girls lead the way with 'powerpuff play' during football game in Moncton, N.B.
Avry Wortman, 13, scored two touchdowns on Sunday during her team's win in the under 14 Greater Moncton Football Association.
Oh my gourd: B.C.'s giant pumpkin weigh-off declares winner
A gargantuan gourd – affectionately named ‘Orangina’ by the urban gardeners who grew it in the front yard of their Vancouver home – earned the massive honour of being named B.C.’s heaviest giant pumpkin Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating after pedestrian killed in Abbotsford, B.C.
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Abbotsford, B.C.
-
Multiple homes destroyed in East Vancouver blaze Monday night
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services were called to a blaze affecting multiple houses on the 1000 Block of East Pender St.
-
Hundreds of B.C. 'where to vote' cards sent out with wrong address, Elections BC says
Elections BC is reissuing new 'where to vote' cards to some residents after an administrative error mistakenly recommended voting places that were farther from homes than necessary.
Toronto
-
'They are just ruthless': Toronto senior loses $27,000 to roofing scam
A Toronto senior says she can’t believe that two roofers took advantage of her, despite knowing she was recently widowed and suffering from a painful disability.
-
Ontario lowers the age for self-referral mammogram breast screening to age 40
The Ontario government has lowered the age for regular mammogram breast screening to allow all woman between the age of 40 and 49 to self-refer for the service.
-
Convenience stores in Ontario will be allowed to sell fortified wine
Convenience stores in Ontario will soon be permitted to sell fortified wines like port and sherry, CTV News has learned.
Calgary
-
2 people shot in Saddle Ridge, Calgary police say
Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge.
-
Calgary police chief calls process against disciplined officer 'antiquated'
Calgary's police chief said a tribunal that looked into the conduct of Const. Mike Oakey evaluated all the evidence and made the determination he would not be fired or criminally charged.
-
Deer Ridge home destroyed in fire, 2 cats killed
A home in the southeast Calgary community of Deer Ridge was destroyed in a fire and while a woman and her children living there escaped safely, two of their pets perished.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 death of his wife
An Ottawa man who stabbed his estranged wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end has been found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
-
7 more federal properties available for housing in Ottawa, including 3 near busy transit station
The federal government announced 14 new properties will be added to the Canada Public Land Bank, the list of federal properties that could be turned into new homes, including seven in Ottawa and two in Gatineau, Que.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Northern lights put on a show over Ottawa-Gatineau
The aurora borealis was visible in Canada and the northern United States Monday night and Tuesday morning. Photos sent to CTV Ottawa and posted on social media showed the northern lights visible over Ottawa around 10 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner Kamel to investigate second fatal fire in Old Montreal
Quebec coroner Géhane Kamel will preside over a public enquiry into the deaths of Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her seven-year-old daughter Vérane, who were killed in a fire in a heritage building in Old Montreal on Oct. 4 that also left two people injured.
-
Teen charged with arson in relation to Saint-Leonard restaurant fire
Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a 15-year-old in connection with an alleged arson in Saint-Leonard that occurred on the weekend.
-
Swedish company Northvolt subsidiary files for bankruptcy
Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt said on Tuesday that one of its entities had filed for bankruptcy with a Stockholm court due to its financial situation.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Into the 20s again, then turning cooler Wednesday
The upper ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern over Alberta.
-
Edmonton transit ridership growing faster than city population
Edmonton's transit system is seeing record usage, with six million trips taken in September.
-
Baby Boomers are living longer than previous generations but have worse health, study finds
Baby Boomers may be expected to live longer than their predecessors, but a recent study has found that they are more likely to suffer from worse health than previous generations.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP looking for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for robbery
Police in New Brunswick are trying to track down a man they consider “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly crashed a vehicle, waved a weapon at police, and fled in a stolen vehicle.
-
Man charged in Byron Carr murder pleads not guilty
Todd Joseph Gallant pleaded not guilty to the murder of Byron Carr in a Prince Edward Island courtroom on Tuesday.
-
N.S. RCMP arrest youths for alleged threats on university campus
The Nova Scotia RCMP arrested three youths in connection to threat complaints at an Antigonish university last week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba health-care worker strike postponed
Manitoba health-care support workers will not be hitting the picket line on Tuesday morning.
-
Website launched to search for violent offenders in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching a most-wanted website.
-
Manitoba's train is a lifeline for many towns. Now tourists are also discovering the route
To get between Churchill, Manitoba, Canada -- the polar bear and beluga whale capital of the world and a tourist hot spot for northern adventure tourism -- and Winnipeg, Manitoba, there are only two options: A $1,100 one-way plane flight that takes two-and-a-half hours or a scenic 45-hour to 49-hour much cheaper train ride.
Regina
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Saskatchewan treated to intense display of northern lights
Those in Saskatchewan gazing at the stars Monday night were treated to a brilliant display of northern lights – as a solar storm continues to bear down on the northern hemisphere.
-
'I have to catch it': Regina resident says city tree is the root of basement flooding issues
Regina resident Murray Yagelniski says a city-owned tree on his property is the root of the issue behind his basement flooding.
-
Sask NDP tear into AIMS system rollout, say costs have risen to $203 million
The Saskatchewan NDP says the province's troubled payment and scheduling system for healthcare is only half implemented and has costed taxpayers nearly triple its original price tag so far.
Kitchener
-
Emergency crews battle massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Good Samaritans help injured pilot after plane crash in Huron East
Police say they received a 911 call from the involved pilot around 11:20 a.m. after they had crash-landed in a farm field near Newry Road.
-
Waterloo, Ont. tech company responds to surveillance, spyware allegations
In September, CTV News Kitchener reported on Sandvine's deals with autocratic governments, including Egypt, where its tech reportedly helped inject spyware into the devices of government critics.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mom scrambling to keep a roof over her head after finding mould in her suite
A Saskatoon mom is desperately fighting eviction after she discovered mould in her suite and reported it to her landlord.
-
Surge in homelessness and public drug use a result of Sask. government policy: Prairie Harm Reduction
Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) says a staff member arrived to work on Thursday morning to find someone at its doorstep, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Saskatchewan treated to intense display of northern lights
Those in Saskatchewan gazing at the stars Monday night were treated to a brilliant display of northern lights – as a solar storm continues to bear down on the northern hemisphere.
Northern Ontario
-
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor in northwestern Ont.
A teacher working on a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
-
Former North Bay Battalion player, 23, passes away after cancer battle
The North Bay Battalion hockey team is mourning the loss of a former player who died at 23 after a battle with cancer.
-
'They are just ruthless': Toronto senior loses $27,000 to roofing scam
A Toronto senior says she can’t believe that two roofers took advantage of her, despite knowing she was recently widowed and suffering from a painful disability.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Tracking Hurricane Milton: Canadian travel advisory issued, Florida governor warns 'time is running out'
U.S. forecasters are warning of destructive waves, devastating winds and flash floods through the week as Hurricane Milton makes its way from the Yucatan Peninsula toward Florida.
-
Charges laid after crash near Western University last month
A 20 year old is charged with two counts of fail or refusal to comply with demand made by peace officer cause bodily harm, two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation cause bodily harm and transport cannabis
-
London driver charged after hit-and-run crash in Woodstock
Police in Woodstock have charged the driver of a black Volkswagen Jetta after it was seen leaving the scene of a crash. Around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dundas Street and Waterloo Street.
Barrie
-
Police arrest suspect accused of setting cat on fire in parking lot
Police arrested a man accused of setting an animal on fire in Orillia, Ont. last month.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Caledon
One person suffered serious injuries in a collision in Caledon Monday afternoon.
-
Food banks struggle to support growing numbers of working families, seniors and children
Staff at The Sharing Place Food Bank in Orillia are rushing to keep up with the growing number of people who rely on its services, with the demand for food assistance reaching unprecedented levels.
Windsor
-
Police seek suspect after SUV crashes into CAS building
Windsor police say they are looking for the driver who crashed into the Children’s Aid Society building.
-
video
video Introducing Meg Roberts, the new morning co-host on AM800 CKLW
AM800 CKLW has announced a new morning show co-host.
-
Teen driver charged with going 101 km/h over speed limit
Essex County OPP say a 17-year-old Leamington driver was caught going 101 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.
Vancouver Island
-
Hundreds of B.C. 'where to vote' cards sent out with wrong address, Elections BC says
Elections BC is reissuing new 'where to vote' cards to some residents after an administrative error mistakenly recommended voting places that were farther from homes than necessary.
-
'We reserve the right to cut mics': What to expect during the B.C. leaders' debate Tuesday
The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties will be facing off Tuesday evening for their first and only televised debate ahead of the Oct. 19 election. Here's what viewers can expect.
-
Police investigating after pedestrian killed in Abbotsford, B.C.
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Abbotsford, B.C.
Kelowna
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
Lethbridge
-
Officer reprimanded for role in surveillance scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
-
Psychiatric patient missing from Lethbridge hospital found
Lethbridge police say a man who escaped from a psychiatric ward at the Chinook Regional Hospital has been found.
-
Slow down! Lethbridge County pleads with motorists in construction zones
While the summer may be over, construction season in Lethbridge is not.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Video shows dumpster diving black bear at Tim Hortons
A woman in Greater Sudbury, Ont., said "It doesn't get more Canadian than this" when she spotted a black bear dumpster diving at a Tim Hortons last month.
-
FONOM calls on province to fund Hope Air, calling it a ‘vital service’ for northern Ont.
The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is the latest organization to call on the Doug Ford government to re-open dialogue with an airline service that transports lower-income Canadians to crucial medical care far from home.
-
Canadian Museum of History returns artifacts to northern Ont. First Nation
For decades, Mississauga First Nation has known that human remains from their land were at the Canadian Museum of History.
N.L.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.