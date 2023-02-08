Tom Mulcair: Lament for a health-care system

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

Opinion

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air

The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover

Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits

Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways

The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS

A Politics Newsletter

Sign up for a twice-weekly update from our Ottawa bureau on news from Parliament Hill.

Power Play

Evan Solomon talks to people and players who dominate the political scene

A Podcast About Polling

CTVNews.ca's Michael Stittle and Nanos Research's Nik Nanos delve into the opinions of Canadians

Question Period

Evan Solomon hosts Canada's top weekly Sunday morning political program

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | 5 injured after bus crashes into Laval daycare

Five people were injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning, according to Urgences Sante. The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose on Dufferin Terrace in Laval's Sainte-Rose district. At least one person was seriously injured.

Police have set up a large parameter around Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, where a bus crashed Wednesday morning, injuring five. (Olivia O'Malley, CTV News)

Hope fading as deaths in Turkiye, Syria quake pass 11,000

With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the world's deadliest quake in more than a decade passed 11,000.

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Lament for a health-care system

Justin Trudeau has thrown in the towel in the fight to maintain the federal role as gatekeeper of a public, universal, accessible and fair health-care system in Canada, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'That could have tragic consequences for folks on the lower rungs of the social and economic ladder.'

Canada

World

  • MH17 inquiry: 'Strong indications' Putin OK'd missile supply

    An international team of investigators said Wednesday it found 'strong indications' that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of heavy anti-aircraft weapons to Ukrainian separatists who shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 with a Russian missile.

    The MH17 wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, near the village of Hrabove, eastern Ukraine, on July 22, 2014. (Vadim Ghirda / AP)

  • South Korean lawmakers impeach minister over crowd crush

    South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament on Wednesday voted to impeach the country's interior and safety minister, Lee Sang-min, holding him responsible for government failures in disaster planning and the response that likely contributed to the high death toll in a crowd crush that killed nearly 160 people in October.

  • Romney scolds Santos, 'You don't belong here'

    Republican Rep. George Santos positioned himself in a prime location for U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address -- an uncomfortably prominent place for the embattled new lawmaker who faces multiple investigations and has acknowledged embellishing and even lying about his life story.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social