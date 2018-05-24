OTTAWA -- A subcommittee of senators is embarking on an "intensive" and condensed consultation to update the upper chamber’s harassment policy.

Thursday morning, Independent Sen. Raymonde Saint-Germain presented the Senate Internal Economy, Budgets and Administration Committee with the subcommittee on human resources’ new approach that will factor in testimony from external experts, senators, and senate staff.

"Times have changed, the culture has changed, and we want to make sure that the Senate is a harassment-free workplace," said Saint-Germain, who is chair of the subcommittee, in a sit-down interview with CTVNews.ca in her East Block office.

The review will be conducted by the five senators on the subcommittee, which includes two Independent, two Conservative, and one Liberal senator.

Specifically, the group will be looking at the Senate Policy on the Prevention and Resolution of Harassment in the Workplace which was first adopted in June 2009, and applies to everyone who works in the Senate, including senators, their staff, and administration.

The subcommittee is scheduled to hold meetings over four days between now and when the Senate adjourns for the summer.

On Tuesday, May 29 the subcommittee is meeting in-camera with representatives from the Public Service Alliance of Canada; the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada; and representatives from the Senate, including senators and representatives of senate staff.

On Tuesday June 5, the subcommittee is first meeting in-camera to hear from a senators working group on senators’ services; and will then open up the meeting to the public to hear from at least one academic witness.

On Tuesday June 12 and Tuesday June 19, the subcommittee will hold public meetings where they will hear testimony from legal, academic, human resources, and health and safety experts.

After wrapping up its hearings, the senate subcommittee work with the Senate administration over summer to prepare its report, eyeing the few weeks after the Senate’s return in mid-September to present their findings and proposed changes.

Earlier this year former chair of the subcommittee Independent Sen. Elaine McCoy told the Senate internal economy committee that a group of senators would be conducting the review, and would hiring an independent consultant to help with the review.

However, that did not get farther than initial talks. Saint-Germain told the committee the approach will focus on internal expertise and won’t cost anything above what it takes to run a senate subcommittee.

