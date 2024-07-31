Politics

    • Ticketmaster data breach sparks investigation from privacy commissioner

    GATINEAU, Que. -

    The Privacy Commissioner of Canada says it has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster Canada following a major data breach that involved the personal information of millions of people worldwide.

    The agency says it launched the investigation in response to a complaint and will assess Ticketmaster's compliance with federal private-sector privacy law.

    Ticketmaster, owned by U.S.-based Live Nation Entertainment Inc., notified customers in early July that "an unauthorized third party" snagged information from a cloud database.

    The ticket seller said the accessed data could have included customers' names, basic contact information, and payment card information such as encrypted credit or debit card numbers and expiration dates.

    Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne says the investigation will help the agency understand why the cyber incident happened and what must be done to prevent it from happening again.

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

