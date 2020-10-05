OTTAWA --

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was last tested for COVID-19 in August, after coming down with what he described as a "throat tickle,” according to his office.

While Trudeau told reporters Monday that the test was in early September, the PMO later confirmed that he “consulted his doctor on Aug. 27 because he felt a sore throat coming on.”

He isolated, got tested on the advice of his doctor that day, and returned to work after the test came back negative the next day.

“I had a bit of a throat tickle is probably the best way I could say it, a bit of a raspy throat. So I checked with my doctor and he recommended I get tested. I got tested. It was negative. And I went back to work a few days later when that when the doctor told me I was clear to do it," Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

This was the first time Trudeau spoke publicly about being tested for the virus. It remains unclear where the prime minister got tested.

The prime minister was responding to a question in light of the current situation in the United States where U.S. President Donald Trump, his wife Melania and a growing number of other close aides and lawmakers have contracted the virus.

While Trudeau wouldn't commit to following the same model as seen in Washington, D.C. where high-level political figures are publicly disclosing their test results, he said "every step of the way," his office is following the rules.

"Every step of the way, I, my office, and our government has been following the advice of public health officials," Trudeau said.

As was public health guidance at the time, when Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19, the prime minister did not take a COVID-19 test as he was asymptomatic and remained in quarantine until his family was given the all-clear. Trudeau later stated that he intends to take an antibody test once an effective model becomes widely available.