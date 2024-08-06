'This is the Canada team': Former U.S. ambassador to Canada says of Harris VP pick
Following the news of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris' pick for a running mate, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman says he believes the pair would be ideal for Canada-U.S. relations.
Harris named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice-presidential pick for the Democratic ticket in a post on social media early Tuesday.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- America Votes: Latest U.S. election news and analysis from a Canadian perspective
In a post of his own, Walz wrote, "It is the honor of a lifetime to join Kamala Harris in this campaign. I'm all in... It reminds me a bit of the first day of school."
"(Harris) spent early years, or formative years, in Montreal growing up," Heyman said in an interview with CTV News. "(Walz) lives next door to you and looks forward to much trade, our number one trading partner in Minnesota is Canada."
"This is the Canada team," he said.
Then-U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman speaks at a breakfast function in Ottawa, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Walz is a former teacher, coach and veteran who has served as governor of Minnesota since 2018.
With Minnesota sharing an 885-kilometre border with Canada, Walz has often emphasized how Canada is his state's number one export market, with $9.6 billion in goods going north of the border each year.
"We share history, trade, investment, tourism, education, culture, hockey, rivalries and much more," Walz said in a Canada Day message posted to Facebook in 2020, still in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walz also led a trade mission to Ontario in June, visiting Queen's Park and posing for photos with Premier Doug Ford. During the visit, Walz gifted Ford a Minnesota vanity licence plate and Ford gave Walz a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey.
"Ontario and Minnesota do billions of dollars in two-way trade every year," Ford wrote on social media at the time. "We agreed on the need to protect and grow our strong economic ties, including our growing agriculture and energy sectors."
Canadian officials have been engaging with their American counterparts for months in a so-called charm offensive in the event that former president and current Republican nominee Donald Trump heads back to the White House.
"You've got the best team for U.S.-Canada relations, in the Harris-Walz team, and maybe the best team that has existed, maybe, since (Barack) Obama-(Joe) Biden, where I worked as the U.S. ambassador," Heyman said. "This is clearly significantly better than the Trump team."
On the campaign trail, Trump has promised to impose 10 per cent import duties on goods from across the globe if he wins the election in November.
"Mr. Trump doesn't worry us. We were able to work with him effectively," Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman told reporters in May at the Service Employees International Union conference in Philadelphia.
Hillman pointed to Canada's ability to successfully renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement — now known as CUSMA — as an example of successful dealings with a Trump administration. The trade deal between Canada, the United States and Mexico came into effect July 1, 2020, after many rounds of negotiations.
Heyman believes Canadians wouldn't have to worry if Harris wins the election, saying geography isn't the only thing that links us as nation.
"If there's one state where people come from that remind me of Canadians, it's Minnesota. And the folks in Minnesota are 'Minnesota nice,' the same way as 'Canadian nice,'" Heyman said.
While some say Walz's kindness and folksy demeanour are a stark contrast to the attack-style politics of the Republicans, Heyman warns, "Don't underestimate the strength of a person from Minnesota, and I never do of Canada."
The former U.S. ambassador to Canada is encouraging Americans living in Canada to vote for Harris and Walz, "and you can make a big difference in this election," Heyman said.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
Armed suspects still at large as RCMP lift shelter-in-place order east of Calgary
While armed suspects are still at large, RCMP is lifting a shelter-in-place order issued in Wheatland County, east of Calgary.
'This is the Canada team': Former U.S. ambassador to Canada says of Harris VP pick
Following the news of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris' pick for a running mate, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman says he believes the pair would be ideal for Canada-U.S. relations.
A former employee speaks out about Frank Stronach four decades after an alleged assault
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
Toronto police investigating after video appears to show officer giving citizen the middle finger
Toronto police say an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an officer giving a citizen the middle finger over an argument about alleged illegal parking last week.
Landslide shows power of Mother Nature, says B.C. chief as worries now turn to salmon run
A massive landslide sending a torrent of water carrying large trees and debris downstream shows the power of Mother Nature, says a British Columbia Indigenous leader who has deep concerns about the rushing water's impact on critical salmon runs.
'A colossal failure': Conservatives call for hearings into how terror suspects came to Canada
The federal Conservatives say Canadians deserve answers about the immigration and security screening processes undertaken for a father and son the RCMP recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Harris introduces new running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as the 'vice-president America deserves'
Kamala Harris introduced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the nation at a raucous rally Tuesday in Philadelphia aimed at building momentum for the newly minted Democratic presidential ticket in the sprint toward Election Day.
Summer McIntosh returns to Toronto after historic Olympic performance
Summer McIntosh is back home in Toronto after making history at the 2024 Olympic Games, but the 17-year-old swimmer admits the reality of her record-breaking performance in Paris hasn’t 'fully sunk in yet.'
Canada
-
Armed suspects still at large as RCMP lift shelter-in-place order east of Calgary
While armed suspects are still at large, RCMP is lifting a shelter-in-place order issued in Wheatland County, east of Calgary.
-
Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
-
Waterloo, Ont., man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A Waterloo, Ont., man has been charged with abducting the 14-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday.
-
A former employee speaks out about Frank Stronach four decades after an alleged assault
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
-
Landslide shows power of Mother Nature, says B.C. chief as worries now turn to salmon run
A massive landslide sending a torrent of water carrying large trees and debris downstream shows the power of Mother Nature, says a British Columbia Indigenous leader who has deep concerns about the rushing water's impact on critical salmon runs.
-
Ottawa considers changes to reduce number of temporary foreign workers in Canada
The federal government is considering new regulations that could make fewer employers eligible to hire temporary foreign workers, Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said Tuesday.
World
-
Harris introduces new running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as the 'vice-president America deserves'
Kamala Harris introduced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the nation at a raucous rally Tuesday in Philadelphia aimed at building momentum for the newly minted Democratic presidential ticket in the sprint toward Election Day.
-
Pakistani man with ties to Iran charged in plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil
A Pakistani man alleged to have ties to Iran has been charged in a plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil, the Justice Department said Tuesday in disclosing what officials say is the latest murder-for-hire plot to target American public figures.
-
Judge in Trump's hush money case delays date for ruling on presidential immunity
The judge in Donald Trump's hush money trial is pushing back a date for a key ruling on presidential immunity until two days before Trump's scheduled sentencing.
-
Hamas names Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader in show of defiance
Hamas on Tuesday named Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza who masterminded the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, as its new leader in a dramatic sign of the power of the Palestinian militant group's hardline wing after his predecessor was killed in a presumed Israeli strike in Iran.
-
Man known as pro-democracy activist convicted in U.S. of giving China intel on dissidents
A Chinese-American scholar was convicted Tuesday of U.S. charges of using his reputation as a pro-democracy activist to gather information on dissidents and feed it to his homeland's government.
-
Former Argentina president Alberto Fernandez denies violence toward former partner
Former Argentine president Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday denied accusations that he was violent toward his ex-partner and former first lady Fabiola Yanez.
Politics
-
'This is the Canada team': Former U.S. ambassador to Canada says of Harris VP pick
Following the news of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris' pick for a running mate, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman says he believes the pair would be ideal for Canada-U.S. relations.
-
Do Canadians want a cabinet shuffle? Poll shows divided impact of reset on opinion of government
While speculation has been swirling all summer around whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to reset his front bench, new data show Canadians are divided nearly down the middle on whether cabinet shuffles affect how they feel about the government.
-
'A colossal failure': Conservatives call for hearings into how terror suspects came to Canada
The federal Conservatives say Canadians deserve answers about the immigration and security screening processes undertaken for a father and son the RCMP recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Health
-
Maritimers mark 10th anniversary of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge with calls to bring it back
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
-
A diet high in fruits and vegetables may reduce your heart and kidney disease risk, study
Eating a couple more apples (and broccoli florets, cucumbers, bananas or green beans) may really help keep the doctor away — especially for people with high blood pressure at risk for heart and kidney disease, according to new research.
-
Combat brain fatigue with these top expert tips
Put your thinking cap on, people often hear — after all, that's what our brain is for and what many are paid to do. But a new study finds that people see a downside to such mental expenditures: Thinking can be a pain.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossils suggest even smaller 'hobbits' roamed an Indonesian island 700,000 years ago
Twenty years ago on an Indonesian island, scientists discovered fossils of an early human species that stood at about three-and-a-half feet (1.07 metres) tall — earning them the nickname "hobbits."
-
Canada's poor record predicting tornadoes must be improved to save lives: researchers
On July 24, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area around Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal, urging people to take shelter. The warning was accurate: a tornado touched down outside Lachute about an hour after the alert. But three other twisters that day slipped past forecasters.
-
China launches rocket carrying new constellation of satellites
China says it launched a rocket Tuesday carrying a constellation of a reported 18 satellites as part of efforts to assert its presence in space.
Entertainment
-
Fan at Billy Talent concert recounts chaos, 'sucker punch,' and 'one hell of a show'
A fan who attended the Billy Talent concert that was disrupted when several thousand people pushed through the fences says that despite the chaos, which saw him get 'sucker punched,' the band 'put on one hell of a show.'
-
Drake sends fans on treasure hunt with unreleased music, trove of content on new site
Drake has thrown open the gates to his digital archives with a staggering content dump of photographs, behind-the-scenes videos and songs.
-
Taylor Swift leads the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominations, followed by Post Malone
It's Taylor Swift's world, and the MTV Video Music Award nominations are the latest proof.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite catches up on Wall St. selloff while U.S. stocks rebound
Canada's main stock index fell more than one per cent Tuesday, playing catch-up while U.S. stock markets regained some of the ground lost in a big plunge Monday when the Toronto market was closed.
-
What investors should do when there is more volatility in the market
U.S. stocks are bouncing back after the market experienced its worst day in two years on Monday, but the average investor may still be understandably spooked. Over a three day losing streak, the S&P 500 dipped more than six per cent before rallying again Tuesday, up 1.6 per cent in midday trading.
-
Hearing seeks insight into blowout on a Boeing jet that pilots said threw the flight into 'chaos'
The midflight blowout of a panel from a Boeing 737 Max jet was so powerful that it blew open the plane's cockpit door and tore off the co-pilot's headset, and federal investigators began questioning officials from Boeing and its key supplier on Tuesday to understand how the accident occurred.
Lifestyle
-
Manitoba cheese producer considered one of the best in North America following competition
What started as a trip to learn and get better at making cheese turned into an award-winning experience for a Manitoba cheese producer.
-
Dolce & Gabbana have launched a new perfume – but it's not for humans
Not content with dressing the top dogs of the music scene, from Beyoncé and Usher to Christina Aguilera, Dolce & Gabbana now has its sights on making actual dogs that bit more stylish.
-
A golden proposal: American rower pops the question after winning Olympic event
An Olympic athlete celebrated his gold-medal win with an important question to his girlfriend.
Sports
-
Billy Bean, one of baseball's first openly gay players, dies at 60
Billy Bean, who became the second former Major League Baseball player to come out as gay in 1999 before becoming the sport’s senior vice-president for diversity, equity and inclusion, has died. He was 60.
-
Summer McIntosh returns to Toronto after historic Olympic performance
Summer McIntosh is back home in Toronto after making history at the 2024 Olympic Games, but the 17-year-old swimmer admits the reality of her record-breaking performance in Paris hasn’t 'fully sunk in yet.'
-
Canada's Camryn Rogers wins Olympic gold in women's hammer throw
Camryn Rogers has again etched her name into the history books. The 25-year-old from Richmond, B.C., claimed gold on Tuesday to become the first Canadian to ever medal in the women's hammer throw at the Olympics.
Autos
-
Japan's Nissan is developing 'cool paint' for cars to keep drivers cooler
Nissan showed Tuesday what it called a "cool paint" to keep people inside vehicles cooler, although the coating is six times thicker, making commercialization still a challenge.
-
Potential China EV tariffs welcomed by GM Canada as BYD looks to enter market
The potential of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports is being welcomed by the Canadian head of General Motors as major producer BYD looks to enter the market.
-
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
Local Spotlight
Sask. woman writes children's book about role of service dogs
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
Living out of his car, Quebec man chronicles experience as he pays off debt
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
Online trading platforms appear to go dark during huge market sell-off
Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.
B.C. man takes public transit all the way to Mexico
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
Jasper residents who lost homes in wildfire can register for bus tours online
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Two Ont. hunters fined $9,750 for moose hunting scheme
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
Burger Wars competition returns to Sudbury in support of charity
A friendly food war is happening in Sudbury during the month of August among 30 local restaurants in an effort to support a new home for people with developmental disabilities.
Pennsylvania donkeys come to the Maritimes with a big purpose
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
Vancouver
-
Multiple fatalities, injuries after crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack: RCMP
A crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Tuesday afternoon resulted in “fatalities” and “multiple” injuries, according to authorities.
-
Vote on halting Vancouver integrity commissioner’s work deferred as opposition boycotts council meeting
Wearing a baseball cap and addressing an empty chamber, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim moved to recess a rare summer council meeting where a vote to halt the work of a municipal watchdog was the sole item on the agenda – saying the actions of a political opponent gave him “no choice.”
-
Sex assault suspect arrested after B.C. woman suffers life-threatening injuries in attack
Authorities are investigating a disturbing attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries last week on Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
Summer McIntosh returns to Toronto after historic Olympic performance
Summer McIntosh is back home in Toronto after making history at the 2024 Olympic Games, but the 17-year-old swimmer admits the reality of her record-breaking performance in Paris hasn’t 'fully sunk in yet.'
-
Police release video of carjacking at Newmarket, Ont. gas station
Video of a carjacking that took place while a victim was pumping gas in Newmarket, Ont. on Saturday has been released by police as investigators search for the suspect.
-
Toronto police investigating after video appears to show officer giving citizen the middle finger
Toronto police say an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an officer giving a citizen the middle finger over an argument about alleged illegal parking last week.
Calgary
-
Armed suspects still at large as RCMP lift shelter-in-place order east of Calgary
While armed suspects are still at large, RCMP is lifting a shelter-in-place order issued in Wheatland County, east of Calgary.
-
'The roof was getting pummelled': Calgary hail storm causes widespread damage to homes, cars
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses and cars.
-
Golfer celebrates 99th birthday at Kananaskis Country Golf Course
Zenith Hrdlicka turned 99 years old on Aug. 6, and her birthday wish was to play nine holes at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course with her family.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa city councillors unhappy with LRT service cuts coming this fall
More reductions to O-Train service are on the way and Ottawa city councillors aren't happy. Starting Aug. 26 trains on the Confederation Line will arrive every 10 minutes instead of five during weekday off-peak hours.
-
Deadly week for motorcyclists in eastern Ontario with 6 deaths in 3 separate crashes
It has been a deadly seven days for motorcyclists in eastern Ontario. There have been three fatal collisions in the region, resulting in six deaths, since July 31.
-
Residents in Riverside South are upset with an ugly structure erected outside a local school
Residents in Riverside South say they're unhappy with a tall electrical structure erected outside portables at Jonathan Pitre School. The school board says it is the safest and most efficient way to power temporary classrooms.
Montreal
-
'I've never seen it this bad': Wait time for Quebec death certificates has gotten worse
The wait times for death certificates in Quebec continues to get worse, with the official average exceeding 50 days.
-
Former CAQ political adviser charged with electoral fraud
A former political adviser to the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ), Etienne Boulrice, has been charged with electoral fraud by Elections Québec.
-
Debby Downer: Tropical Storm could bring 'heavy rain' in Montreal this weekend
Remnants of Tropical Storm Debby could bring a dose of "heavy rain" to the Greater Montreal Area just in time for the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy dies during father-son kayak trip near Slave Lake
A boy is dead after a kayak trip with his dad near Slave Lake over the weekend.
-
Man convicted of killing common-law wife in 2009 granted full parole
A man who killed his common-law wife in their Morinville home in 2009 has been granted full parole.
-
Man found dead after falling off Sea-Doo at Moose Lake
The body of an Edmonton man was found on Monday more than 24 hours after he disappeared underwater at Moose Lake.
Atlantic
-
Saint John Police identify body, treating case as homicide
A body recently discovered in West Saint John has been identified and police are treating the investigation as a homicide.
-
'Kids aren’t playing hockey this year': Group that runs N.S. arena announces ice will not be installed this season
The future of ice sports at a popular rink in Lower Sackville, N.S., is in question after the group that runs the facility announced Tuesday that ice will not be installed this season.
-
N.S. man arrested after knife attack: RCMP
A Mount Hanley, N.S., man is in custody after an alleged knife attack in New Minas over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba cheese producer considered one of the best in North America following competition
What started as a trip to learn and get better at making cheese turned into an award-winning experience for a Manitoba cheese producer.
-
Controversial contract in tow for Winnipeg towing company
A new city contract is under the microscope after a towing company was granted an agreement with the Winnipeg Police Service late last week.
-
More than 130 dogs removed from home north of Winnipeg: Humane Society
More than 130 dogs were removed from a home north of Winnipeg on Aug. 1, putting a greater strain on resources for the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS).
Regina
-
Semi crash near Wolseley, Sask. claims life of Calgary man, RCMP investigating
RCMP in Saskatchewan have revealed that a serious collision near the community of Wolseley on Monday was fatal.
-
Sask. gov't introducing province wide cellphone ban for all schools
The Saskatchewan government says it is introducing measures to ban cellphone use in schools during class time beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
-
Tornado warning issued for Carnduff area: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning of potential funnel clouds for regions of southeastern Saskatchewan.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont., man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A Waterloo, Ont., man has been charged with abducting the 14-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday.
-
11th most wanted arrested for involvement in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his involvement in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested in the United States.
-
Two teens hurt after fireworks set off during Guelph fight
Police are looking for witnesses and video of a fight at a Guelph park involving fireworks.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
-
Sask. gov't introducing province wide cellphone ban for all schools
The Saskatchewan government says it is introducing measures to ban cellphone use in schools during class time beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
-
Saskatoon man charged after Kindersley RCMP vehicles rammed by stolen vehicle
A Saskatoon man is facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly ramming multiple police cruisers while fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle.
Northern Ontario
-
Hate crime investigators looking into defacing of Sudbury Pride mural
Greater Sudbury Police are treating the defacing of the Pride mural, located just steps outside of their downtown station, as a hate crime. A report was filed Tuesday afternoon by the city of Greater Sudbury.
-
After 7-year investigation, police ID remains found in remote area of northern Ont.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
-
Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
London
-
Prison sentence for man who killed woman in stolen pickup truck
Colleen Slota was described in court as a kind and loving person who always put others ahead of herself.
-
Neighbours upset after racist graffiti targeting Jewish and Black communities spray-painted outside London public school
A London man is facing charges after hate related graffiti was spray painted outside Emily Carr elementary school in London’s north end.
-
'It came out of nowhere!' Aylmer tourist hotspot hit by extreme storm
An area southwest of Aylmer is cleaning up after a sudden storm Monday afternoon caught people off guard. Hundreds of trees, tree branches, and even a flag pole were snapped along Rogers Road. Buildings and a vehicle were also damaged.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 reopened after crash involving transport truck
Highway 400 has reopened following an afternoon collision that shut down all southbound lanes at Highway 88.
-
Deadly Hwy 11 drunk driver banned from driving for three more years following arrest
Following his arrest by Rama Police on May 11, Andrew Fallows pleaded guilty to driving while prohibited.
-
11th most wanted arrested for involvement in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his involvement in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested in the United States.
Windsor
-
‘It’s all in good fun’: Local realtor and owner of historic Windsor home defend real estate listing video
A video posted to Razvan Mag’s social media accounts indicates the Low Martin House has been sold and will be demolished.
-
Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers recognized with Gold Hermes Award
Leamington’s Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG) has been recognized with a Gold Hermes Award for its Greenhouse Goodness campaign.
-
Windsor teen crowdfunds his way to theatre dreams
Windsor resident Rowan Alice is asking for his hometown’s help as he takes a big step towards his theatre dreams.
Vancouver Island
-
Sex assault suspect arrested after B.C. woman suffers life-threatening injuries in attack
Authorities are investigating a disturbing attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries last week on Vancouver Island.
-
Plane modifications not properly recorded before B.C. crash: Safety board
The Transportation Safety Board says a plane that crashed last year in Campbell River, B.C., was modified improperly after getting flight permits.
-
Landslide shows power of Mother Nature, says B.C. chief as worries now turn to salmon run
A massive landslide sending a torrent of water carrying large trees and debris downstream shows the power of Mother Nature, says a British Columbia Indigenous leader who has deep concerns about the rushing water's impact on critical salmon runs.
Kelowna
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect charged with committing an indecent act near beach change rooms
A 54-year-old from the Sault has been charged with exposing their genitals to people near the change rooms at Pointe Des Chenes beach.
-
After 7-year investigation, police ID remains found in remote area of northern Ont.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
-
SPONSORED
SPONSORED Planning a cruise: first-time cruising tips for Canadians
Cruising is a popular vacation choice among Canadians, offering a combination of relaxation, adventure and the convenience of visiting multiple destinations in a single trip.
N.L.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
-
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.