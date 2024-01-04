This calm and cutting Liberal minister and mom is looking to give the Conservatives a 'time out'
Karina Gould knows how to throw a hefty political punch, and she often does it with a smile.
Just six months into her role as government House leader, Gould has redefined what it means to be a prime minister's chief attack dog.
During a fall parliamentary sitting that often looked out of control, political insiders say Gould was a steady thorn in her opponents' sides: calm and cutting at the same time.
They are crediting her with re-energizing the Liberal caucus after the party's poll numbers plummeted last year, while Opposition Conservatives relished in their own gains.
"For the last year, it felt like the Conservatives were the only party competing," said Fred DeLorey, a former national campaign manager for the Conservative Party of Canada.
"It wasn't clear what the Liberals were doing, if they were in search of a narrative or if they didn't understand they needed one. But it feels like in the last month, especially, there's something coming together there, and their attacks are becoming more pointed."
Gould is leading that charge, DeLorey said.
She is the youngest woman to have ever served as a federal cabinet minister, and the first federal minister to give birth while in office.
Her second child is due this month.
Right before Gould went on maternity leave in mid-December and the House adjourned for the holidays, she delivered a final message to Pierre Poilievre and his Conservative party that played heavily on her identity as a mom.
She had just removed an agenda item from the House's order paper after the Tories attempted, for the second time that month, to delay government work and keep MPs working late leading up to Christmas.
"Instead of entertaining his temper tantrum, I'm going to suggest he takes a little bit of a time out," she said about Poilievre in front of the House of Commons.
She stopped short of equating Tory MPs' behaviour to children. That would be too insulting to Canadian children, she said.
In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Gould said she's the same person when cameras are rolling on Parliament Hill as she is when she's at home in Burlington, Ont., the riding she represents nestled halfway between Toronto and Niagara Falls.
"There's no performance to me. I'm just telling you how it is and how I see things," Gould said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed her to lead the Liberals' agenda in the House of Commons in July after she had served as the minister for families, children and social development for nearly two years.
In that role, she dealt with a passport application backlog that caused major delays and political strife. She also helped oversee the Liberal government's marquee $10-a-day child-care plan, which included finalizing a deal with Ontario.
In previous parliamentary sessions, Gould also served as minister for international development and minister for democratic institutions.
The prime minister is clearly chuffed about her performance in the new role.
In a speech at a holiday party for the Liberal caucus in December, Trudeau spent a full two minutes praising Gould's accomplishments. She was the only minister he name-checked.
"We're lucky to have you, as a team and as a country," Trudeau said, and Gould got a prolonged standing ovation.
She admits there was no shortage of crisis and challenges in the fall sitting.
Former Speaker Anthony Rota, a Liberal MP, resigned his post amid controversy in September. During a visit by Ukraine's president to the Canadian Parliament, he honoured a Ukrainian Canadian veteran who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War.
"As someone whose family suffered immensely at the hands of the Nazis, it was a very difficult personal moment," Gould said.
Later, questions were raised about Speaker's conduct after Greg Fergus -- another Liberal MP -- filmed a video that was shown at a partisan event.
"Part of your job as leader is to be able to figure out a path forward," she said, during difficult moments.
"I think that's something that I managed to do over the past number of months."
As House leader, she helped the minority Liberal government get unanimous support to fast-track a bail-reform bill in September, which became law last month. She also shepherded through a bill that sought to address the affordability crisis by creating a tax break for new rental developments and updated competition laws.
Greg MacEachern, a Liberal strategist and founder of KAN Strategies, said Gould was successful in portraying "a calm competence" throughout.
"Karina Gould's style is that of someone who is able to remain calm while the temperature is rising in the House," MacEachern said.
"No Liberals have questions over how she handled things, and they tend to like the contrast between her way of just continuing to speak at a very modulated level, pointing out the facts, driving a hole through the Conservative argument, yet doing it without seeming to sweat."
DeLorey said Gould has proven to be a solid communicator who is able to point out Tory weak points.
"The Conservatives need to make sure they can effectively counter that and push back when it's warranted," he said.
But at this point, he noted, Tories have yet to directly challenge Gould, proving she was the right pick to throw Trudeau's punches.
"She has been landing them, and it hasn't been something we've seen in some time," he said.
When the House resumes sitting in late January after a winter break, Gould will be missing from the front bench as she takes her maternity leave.
Government Whip Steve MacKinnon will become interim House leader, and Gould said she plans to vote for bills virtually and attend cabinet and caucus meetings by phone and video.
It's a decision she made after stretching herself too thin after having her first child in 2018 and taking just a nine-week break, which she said didn't allow enough time to physically and mentally recover.
"I was very focused on two things: doing my job as then-minister of democratic institutions and MP of Burlington, and being a mom," she said.
"I didn't have space for anything else in my life, including the fact that just before I gave birth, I lost my mom very suddenly to cancer, and there was a lot going on."
The ushering in of a hybrid Parliament in which MPs can vote virtually has since afforded her -- and others like NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh -- the opportunity to go on parental leave while still fulfilling some of their duties.
That's something she strongly advocated for, explaining that she sees it as part of her modus operandi to help break down barriers for women in politics.
Even if she may be less visible for a while, Gould said she has no intention to stop fighting.
"At the end of the day, it is an incredible privilege and honour to sit in that House in any seat, and I want Canadians to be proud of their democratic institutions," she said.
"And I want them to be proud of the people who serve there."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
DEVELOPING Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Multiple people were injured in a shooting inside a small-town Iowa high school early Thursday, as students preparing for their first classes after winter break were forced to duck into classrooms, barricade themselves in offices or run for an exit, before the suspected shooter was found dead.
Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks that killed nearly 100 people in Iran
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
LIVE NOW Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
Putin speeds up a citizenship path for foreigners who enlist in the Russian military
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree that speeds up a path to Russian citizenship for foreigners who enlist in the country's military amid the 22-month-old war in Ukraine.
Rising costs top worry for Canadian businesses, new survey finds
A new survey asked 79,000 small- and medium-sized businesses in Canada, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom about their main concerns in 2024. The majority of Canadian businesses said rising costs top the list.
Canada
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of murdering four members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Sentencing hearing begins for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family
-
2 N.B. men exonerated in 1983 murder after convictions were overturned
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
New bridge connecting Detroit to Canada won't open until fall 2025
A second bridge connecting Detroit and Canada over the Detroit River won't open for travel until fall 2025, months later than anticipated, officials said Thursday.
World
-
Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks that killed nearly 100 people in Iran
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.
-
Israeli defence minister outlines new phase in war, vows no Israeli civilian presence in post-war Gaza
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday outlined Israel's plans for the next stage of its war in Gaza, with a new more targeted approach in the northern section of the enclave and a continuing pursuit of Hamas leaders in the south.
-
U.S. says Russia used North Korean ballistic missiles in Ukraine and is seeking Iranian missiles
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia has acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran as Moscow struggles to replenish supplies for its war with Ukraine, the White House said Thursday.
-
Trump business got at least US$7.8 mln in foreign payments during presidency: report
Businesses tied to former Republican U.S. President Donald Trump received at least US$7.8 million in foreign payments from 20 countries during his four years in the White House, Democratic congressional investigators said Thursday.
-
Houthis launch sea drone to attack ships hours after U.S., allies issue 'final warning'
An armed unmanned surface vessel launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen got within a 'couple of miles' of U.S. Navy and commercial vessels before detonating on Thursday, just hours after the White House and a host of partner nations issued a 'final warning' to the Iran-backed militia group to cease the attacks or face potential military action.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Multiple people were injured in a shooting inside a small-town Iowa high school early Thursday, as students preparing for their first classes after winter break were forced to duck into classrooms, barricade themselves in offices or run for an exit, before the suspected shooter was found dead.
Politics
-
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
-
This calm and cutting Liberal minister and mom is looking to give the Conservatives a 'time out'
Karina Gould knows how to throw a hefty political punch, and she often does it with a smile. Just six months into her role as government House leader, Gould has redefined what it means to be a prime minister's chief attack dog.
-
Senate ordered to reinstate executive who alleged he was fired because of racism
A federal tribunal has ordered the Senate to restore an executive who said he was fired on the basis of racial discrimination.
Health
-
ER doctors don't want to deter people from seeking care amid crowding: association
The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians says it is 'concerned' about comments made by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube in December suggesting that unnecessary emergency department visits significantly contribute to ER overcrowding.
-
Consumer Reports finds 'widespread' presence of plastics in food
Consumer Reports has found that plastics retain a 'widespread' presence in food despite the health risks, and called on regulators to reassess the safety of plastics that come into contact with food during production.
-
Sleep disruptions in 30s and 40s linked to cognitive decline a decade later, study finds
People who have more interrupted sleep in their 30s and 40s are more than twice as likely to have memory and thinking problems a decade later, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Two companies will attempt the first U.S. moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
China and India scored moon landings, while Russia, Japan and Israel ended up in the lunar trash heap. Now two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.
-
How to watch the Quadrantids, the first meteor shower of the year
January kicks off with the Quadrantids, one of the quickest yet strongest meteor showers of the year.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears shoots down album rumours, vowing to 'never return to the music industry'
Britney Spears is shooting down rumours of a new album, vowing to 'never return to the music industry.'
-
Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett will present awards. Here's what to know
Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett and Amanda Seyfried will be among the presenters at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.
-
Kim Kardashian's mobile game is shutting down after a decade
"Kim Kardashian: Hollywood," the once wildly popular mobile game that helped catapult her to stardom and wealth, is shutting down after nearly a decade.
Business
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Rate cuts and a return to growth: What Deloitte sees on the Canadian economic horizon
Deloitte Canada says the Canadian economy will return to growth in the second half of 2024, with interest rate cuts as early as this spring.
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
Lifestyle
-
Italy divided over new pineapple pizza
Anyone who’s set foot in Italy knows there are unwritten rules that one must abide by – and the most important of all revolve around food.
-
'It's very addictive': Temu hooks shoppers amid concerns about online discount marketplace in Canada
Despite ethical, privacy and environmental concerns, Temu has carved out a visible presence online and sales have been surging.
-
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
Sports
-
NCAA agrees to US$920 million, 8-year deal with ESPN for women's March Madness, 39 other championships
The NCAA and ESPN announced on Thursday a US$920 million, eight-year agreement that will give the network exclusive rights to 40 championships, including the Division I women's basketball tournament, an event growing in popularity that the association has been accused of undervaluing in the past.
-
Prosecutors drop three felony charges against the brother of Patrick Mahomes
Prosecutors in Kansas on Wednesday dismissed three felony charges related to accusations that Jackson Mahomes -- the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will.
-
Paris hotels triple prices for Olympics opening night: study
Paris hotels are tripling their prices to more than 1,000 euros (US$1,092) on average for the opening night of the 2024 Olympic games, according to a consumer organization study.
Autos
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
-
U.S. new vehicle sales rise 12 per cent as buyers shake off high prices, interest rates, and auto strikes
Undeterred by high prices, rising interest rates, autoworker strikes and a computer-chip shortage that slowed assembly lines, American consumers still bought 15.6 million new vehicles last year, 12 per cent more than in 2022, the biggest increase in more than a decade.
-
Here's what you need to know about BYD, the Chinese EV giant that just overtook Tesla
BYD overtook Tesla as the world’s top seller of electric vehicles (EV) at the end of last year, crowning an extraordinary rise for the Chinese carmaker.