'They need a little time-out': MPs brace for end of House sitting

As members of Parliament are bracing for the end of the House of Commons sitting—on time despite persisting Conservative delay tactics—Government House Leader Karina Gould says she thinks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party needs "a little time-out."

Tensions are always running high in the final few weeks of the House sitting before a prolonged break, but after a jam-packed political fall and last week's threat from Poilievre to use every tool in his arsenal to jam-up the House to prevent Liberal legislation from advancing, cross-party relations are considerably strained.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Government House Leader Karina Gould put the Conservatives on blast over what's been a week of smaller-scale delay tactics compared to last week's marathon filibuster, but have still had the effect of slowing down progress on priority government legislation.

MPs were supposed to be debating Bill C-50, the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act on Thursday, but in-line with an unsuccessful attempt Conservative MPs made at committee, the party tried to register nearly 200 amendments to the 11-page piece of legislation.

In response, Gould dropped the bill from the agenda and called the so-called "anti-scab" legislation for debate instead, stating she wasn't "going to indulge yet another one of Mr. Poilievre’s temper tantrums."

"In this parliamentary session, the Conservatives have obstructed over a third of days of debate of government business," Gould said Thursday. "I think they need a little time-out… I think they need to, have a moment to reflect on their behaviour and to think about whether this is how they really want to represent their constituents by bringing silly partisan games that are not going to have an impact."

One of this week's examples of how the Conservatives ate into House time was Tuesday when Poilievre used the "unlimited time" allowed to him during debate on Bill C-59, the government's fall economic statement implementation legislation, to stand on his feet for nearly two hours talking about the economy.



As he did so, MPs from other parties peppered his address with points of order asking if, and when he intended to end his remarks so they could ask him some questions.

"Mr. Speaker, there is no limit to my speaking time, just like there is no limit to Canada's potential, if only we had some common sense," Poilievre quipped after one interruption.

"Every time I get interrupted, I think of something else to say. It just prolongs my remarks," he said, after another.

While Liberal frustration over opposition House tactics is an evergreen issue in Ottawa, the government's top legislative manager went on to note some of the bills that have been held back—a clearly stated goal of Poilievre's party—over the last few months, including bills that would advance economic and other support for housing, Ukraine, and curbing grocery prices.

Gould suggested that through the Conservatives' comportment on these files, Poilievre has shown Canadians "who he is."

"The House will rise tomorrow, that is the end of the House calendar… Mr. Poilievre was all huff and bluster last week when he said all of these things that he was going to do, and he hasn't been able to deliver," Gould said, referencing Poilievre's vow to "ruin" Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Christmas vacation until he relented on the carbon tax.

"He likes to talk a big game, but he can’t deliver," Gould said, not addressing the series of priority bills the Liberals would have liked to see pass by now, but which haven’t.

"We are almost at the end of what some might say was the gong show session of Parliament," said NDP MP Charlie Angus on his way into Thursday's question period. He went on to go over what he sees as NDP-led accomplishments in the House of Commons over the fall sitting.

"For New Democrats, we stayed focused the whole time. We saw the Conservatives using their position to try and block really fundamental things, for example, sustainable jobs legislation… we had to deal with all kinds of monkey business," Angus said. "We saw Pierre Poilievre cost the taxpayers just this past week, probably about $2 million in around-the-clock stunt where we actually did get to see where the Conservatives stand."