The winners and losers of the Liberals' holiday tax break and cash giveaway

Ottawa -

The Liberal government is pulling out the federal wallet to put more money into people's pockets over the holidays, but its recently announced affordability measures create winners and losers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that the federal government will remove the goods and services tax on a slew of items for two months, starting Dec. 14.

But in provinces where the provincial and federal sales taxes are blended together into a harmonized sales tax, Canadians will get a larger break.

The federal government also plans to send $250 cheques to Canadians who were working in 2023 and earned up to $150,000.

That means Canadians who were not working in 2023, including those who were receiving social assistance or were in retirement, will not be sent a cheque in April.

Trudeau says the federal government has already stepped up to help the most vulnerable Canadians and that it is now time to give a hand to workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.