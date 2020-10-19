OTTAWA -- Federal ministers condemned acts of violence against Indigenous fishers in Nova Scotia and called Monday for a peaceful end to the dispute with commercial fishermen.

The press conference followed a request from the NDP and four cabinet ministers for a debate in the House of Commons about the dispute after a weekend of further turmoil when a fire destroyed a lobster pound used by Mi’kmaq fishers.

“The reckless violence and the racist threats that we have seen do nothing to bring us closer to a resolution. They only serve to divide us,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, adding that RCMP are reviewing a variety of video evidence of violence and that people will be held accountable.

“The violence must come to an end now. It is the only way to give us all an opportunity to find a peaceful, lasting solution.”

Among the issues under dispute is the Indigenous people’s right to make a “moderate livelihood” and to fish outside the federally-determined fishing season, rights established in treaties hundreds of years ago and upheld by the Supreme Court in 1999. Some non-Indigenous critics have pointed to a clarification issued by the court that said the rights were to be subject to federal regulations as proof the rights may be reinterpreted.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said the federal government must define “moderate livelihood” as it relates to an Indigenous fishery, but ministers on Monday were hesitant to agree. Asked if the government would take responsibility for not defining “moderate livelihood” and concede that the clause may have led to the current dispute, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan said definitions need to be defined at the negotiating table.

“I don’t think any First Nation wants the federal government to have a top-down approach,” she said, adding there is “no excuse” for the violence. “We cannot, as a government, tell First Nations what a moderate living is. That is up to them to work with us to define.”

With files from The Canadian Press