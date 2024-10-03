Politics

    • 'The House will be seized,' government business on pause over docs debate

    Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus calms Members of Parliament during question period, Thursday, September 19, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus calms Members of Parliament during question period, Thursday, September 19, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    Government business has been put on indefinite pause in the House of Commons and the Conservatives say it will stay that way until the Liberals hand over documents related to misspent government dollars.

    Last week, Speaker Greg Fergus ruled that the government "clearly did not fully comply" with an order from the House to provide documents related to a now-defunct foundation responsible for doling out hundreds of millions of federal dollars for green technology projects.

    The House has been seized by an indefinite debate on the issue ever since, and Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says it will continue until the government hands over the unredacted documents.

    The government abolished Sustainable Development Technology Canada after both the auditor general released a scathing report about the organization's management.

    Liberal House Leader Karina Gould says ordering the production of documents to be handed over to the RCMP blurs the lines between Parliament and police.

    The Liberals have had to postpone a vote on government tax reform twice while the debate drags on in the House.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024. 

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News