The Conservative leadership contest ends tonight and it's Pierre Poilievre's to lose
It's finally here.
The Conservative Party of Canada will announce its next leader in Ottawa tonight, after candidates and supporters spent the past seven months on its third leadership contest in six years.
As candidates wait at the finish line, party members have their eyes not only on who will win, but also on the margin of victory.
Expectations are high for veteran Conservative Pierre Poilievre, who ran a populist campaign around the theme of "freedom" in his bid to score the top prize.
Can he pull off a rare first-ballot win?
"I think he can," said Garry Keller, a former Conservative staffer whose roles included working as chief of staff to Rona Ambrose, who served as the party's interim leader after prime minister Stephen Harper stepped down.
Poilievre would be the first to do it since Harper, who won on the first ballot in 2004 in the party's first leadership race.
Such a win would be good for party unity because it signals a clear direction, Keller said. "It's all united behind one person."
The party is using a points system to count up the more than 400,000 votes that were cast before Tuesday's ballot deadline.
Candidates are assigned points based on what share of the vote they receive in each of Canada's 338 electoral ridings. Whoever scores more than 50 per cent of the points wins.
It also uses a ranked ballot, meaning members mark their preferred choice for leader from first to last.
If there's no clear winner the first time ballots are counted, the candidate who receives the least support is eliminated, and the votes they received from supporters who picked them first transfer to the candidates those members picked second.
In 2020, it took three rounds of counting for former leader Erin O'Toole to cross the winning threshold.
In 2017's crowded race, Andrew Scheer only eked out a victory against presumed front-runner Maxime Bernier on the 13th ballot.
But things are different now.
Poilievre is facing off against only four other candidates, and throughout the race has been attracting crowds by the thousands with his stances against inflation, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and all things Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
He used that momentum to sell a whopping 300,000 memberships, his campaign said, and leveraged a social media following he spent years amassing to reach supporters and collect data.
Out of the party's 118 other members of Parliament, 62 are backing him.
In recent weeks, Poilievre's campaign has turned its focus to aggressively making sure that those who signed up to vote for him actually cast their ballots -- part of an overall ethos of not taking anything for granted.
If they ever needed lessons on the importance of that, they needed only look at the fortunes of Bernier in 2017 and Peter MacKay in 2020, who were presumed front-runners when they ran for leader but lost in the end.
One of the key battlegrounds in this year's contest is Quebec, where Poilievre's main competition is the province's former premier, Jean Charest.
Charest spent the contest reintroducing himself to a new generation of Conservatives after being out of federal politics for more than 20 years and leaving provincial office in 2012.
Charest's campaign has said it believes he has enough support in Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada to secure the points he needs to win, a victory the campaign admits would be narrow.
Another factor the Charest campaign is counting on is support from the party members brought in by another centrist candidate, Patrick Brown. The Brampton, Ont., mayor was disqualified from the race in July over an allegation that he may have contravened federal election law, which he has denied.
Brown had focused on courting support in the country's immigrant communities, a strategy Charest has picked up since the ouster.
With Brown's name still on the ballot, any voters who ranked him first will see their votes counted towards their second-choice picks.
Keller said he's also curious to see how Leslyn Lewis performs. The MP surprised many with her strong showing when she entered the 2020 contest as a relative unknown, then ended up placing third behind O'Toole and winning Saskatchewan.
Like in the last race, she's benefiting from support in the party's well-mobilized social conservative wing, in part because of her opposition to abortion.
But Keller said with fewer candidates in the contest, she and Poilievre are fishing from the same pond. They have overlapping appeal, for different reasons.
"There's a group of people who might say, 'I really like Leslyn Lewis,"' he said. "'I like what she stands for. But I really love Pierre Poilievre. So she's gonna be my second choice, but Pierre's my first choice."'
Rural Ontario MP Scott Aitchison and former Ontario legislator Roman Baber are the race's two newest faces.
Aitchison, a former small-town mayor who was first elected as an MP in 2019, campaigned on the theme of restoring decency in politics and called out conspiracy theories that have become common in some Conservative circles, such as those around the World Economic Forum and vaccinations against COVID-19.
Baber was best known before the leadership race for getting kicked out of Premier Doug Ford's caucus after he spoke out against COVID-19 lockdowns in January 2021 -- a move he spent the campaign pointing to as evidence that he follows his convictions.
The final rankings of all five will be revealed at an event in downtown Ottawa under a more sombre atmosphere than initially planned, in reflection of the country's mourning after the death of the Queen on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | King Charles III proclaimed Canadian head of state in Ottawa ceremony
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Michelle O'Bonsawin says she hopes to make 'lasting contribution' to Supreme Court
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a 'lasting contribution' as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Opinion
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | King Charles III proclaimed Canadian head of state in Ottawa ceremony
King Charles III has been proclaimed the Canadian head of state at a ceremony held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Two days after his mother's death thrust him onto the throne, King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live.
Crown needs to apologize to Indigenous peoples: Assembly of First Nations chief
A new era of the Monarchy has renewed conversations about the future of the Crown and Indigenous peoples.
The Conservative leadership contest ends tonight and it's Pierre Poilievre's to lose
The Conservative Party of Canada will announce its next leader in Ottawa tonight, after candidates and supporters spent the past seven months on its third leadership contest in six years, and expectations are high for veteran Conservative Pierre Poilievre.
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area
Russia's Defence Ministry said Saturday that it is pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine's Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week.
OPINION | The Queen, the future of the monarchy and how The Queen’s death affects the Commonwealth
The death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the end of the second Elizabethan era has caused the United Kingdom, the realm and countries in the Commonwealth to stop, pause and reflect on the life and legacy of the longest-reigning monarch in British history, one that will be greatly missed.
National mourning period begins in Canada after Queen Elizabeth II's death, but no indication of public holiday
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a period of mourning has begun in Canada and preparations are underway for a commemoration ceremony in Ottawa.
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official book of condolences
An official book of condolences is now available online and in person for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her death.
What are the formal rules around King Charles' accession?
Charles became king immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Here's a look at the centuries-old traditions and rules surrounding the accession of a new British monarch.
Canada
-
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
-
Calgary officers help break baby bobcat out of a sticky situation
A bizarre rescue involving an angry bobcat and a two-by-four is the talk of a northwest Calgary police district this week.
-
Five workers remain in hospital after explosion last week at Newfoundland refinery
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland says five of eight workers injured in a flash fire at the facility last Friday are still in hospital.
-
Toronto woman 'insulted and infuriated' after wheelchair broken on Air Canada flight
A Toronto woman is speaking out after her wheelchair was damaged this week while travelling with Air Canada on a flight to Tel Aviv.
-
'Home away from home': A look back through Queen Elizabeth II's official visits to Canada
Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II officially visited Canada more than 20 times, a place she regarded as a 'home away from home,' ranging from sweeping royal tours to visits for anniversaries and special events.
-
Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to four years old
Health Canada approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine today for use in children between six months and four years old.
World
-
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area
Russia's Defence Ministry said Saturday that it is pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine's Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week.
-
Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress' secrets usually kept in sealed rooms, lock bags
Security-sealed rooms. Lock bags. And in the most rare of circumstances, the ability to handcuff a document pouch to a messenger to transport the nation's secrets. The ways Capitol Hill keeps classified documents secured stand in stark contrast to the storage room stash of secrets at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
-
What's in a name? King Charles III's name has loaded history
Britain's new monarch is named King Charles III -- but that was not inevitable. Charles Philip Arthur George could have chosen another royal name when he took the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Two days after his mother's death thrust him onto the throne, King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live.
-
U.S., Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe
The U.S. Justice Department and Donald Trump's legal team proposed candidates Friday for the role of an independent arbiter in the investigation into top-secret documents found at the former president's Florida home, but the two sides differed on the scope of duties the person would have.
-
From Pirate King to real king: The school that helped shape Charles
At a remote Scottish boarding school, King Charles III spent his formative years developing a passion for the arts and environment, and according to one letter home a biographer quoted, dealing with bullies and wishing he could go home.
Politics
-
The Conservative leadership contest ends tonight and it's Pierre Poilievre's to lose
The Conservative Party of Canada will announce its next leader in Ottawa tonight, after candidates and supporters spent the past seven months on its third leadership contest in six years, and expectations are high for veteran Conservative Pierre Poilievre.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | King Charles III proclaimed Canadian head of state in Ottawa ceremony
King Charles III has been proclaimed the Canadian head of state at a ceremony held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
-
Crown needs to apologize to Indigenous peoples: Assembly of First Nations chief
A new era of the Monarchy has renewed conversations about the future of the Crown and Indigenous peoples.
Health
-
Long COVID's link to suicide: scientists warn of hidden crisis
An analysis for Reuters conducted by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone.
-
Additional types of cancer reported in people with breast implants, U.S. FDA says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about certain cancers -- including squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas -- that have been reported in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.
-
New York governor declares disaster emergency after polio found in wastewater
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday after samples of the polio virus were discovered in wastewater in three counties outside of New York City.
Sci-Tech
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was operating in emergency mode Friday for the fifth straight day due to the war in Ukraine, prompting the head of the UN atomic watchdog to call for the establishment of an immediate safety zone around it to prevent a nuclear accident.
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
Entertainment
-
Crowds gather ahead of sold-out Taylor Swift's short film debut in Toronto
Fans crowded around the headquarters of the Toronto International Film Festival for an appearance by Taylor Swift on Friday evening, including many devotees who were unable to get tickets to the sold-out event.
-
Spies, crowns and Helen Mirren: 10 films and documentaries about the Queen
The first documentary about the Queen was about her coronation, but since then she's inspired comedy cameos and Oscar-winning films alike.
-
Disney unveils first look at live-action 'Little Mermaid'
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' is coming back to theaters next year, with Halle Bailey bringing a live-action Ariel to the big screen for the first time, and the studio unveiled a sneak peek at the new film at its D23 Expo.
Business
-
Job losses continue for third month, signalling economic slowdown
A rise in the unemployment rate in August, coming on the heels of job losses over the last few months, suggests the economy is beginning to slow amid rising interest rates.
-
Advocates make push for Montreal-to-Boston passenger rail
Rail advocates are dusting off a proposal for passenger train service between Montreal and Boston, riding a renewed interest in train travel to bolster a concept that has been around for more than a decade.
-
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, what happens to our bills and coins?
Canadians are used to seeing Queen Elizabeth II on their money, but that could change following the death of the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state.
Lifestyle
-
Memorable quotes from Queen Elizabeth II over the years
During her 70 years as Sovereign of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II had many historical occasions in which she addressed the public. CTVNews.ca takes a look at some notable statements made by the Queen during her reign.
-
Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
-
Princeton University is now free for families making under US$100,000
The considerable cost of attending one of the top American universities will now be covered for students whose parents earn less than US$100,000 per year.
Sports
-
British soccer criticized for cancelling play after Queen's death
British soccer has come under fire for its decision to postpone this weekend's round of fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with some fans questioning the move in contrast to other sports bodies who opted to let play resume.
-
Scheffler overwhelming choice as PGA Tour player of the year
Scottie Scheffler went 58 tournaments over more than two years between getting a PGA Tour card and getting his first win at the Phoenix Open. That turned out to be just the beginning of a year that topped all others in golf.
-
Premier League games off as 'mark of respect' to the Queen
The Premier League has postponed its upcoming round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, adding to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events across Britain on Friday.
Autos
-
Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.