WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Experts say Donald Trump's lasting legacy may well be that working-class Americans get more of a say in U.S. trade policy.

That could make Canada's job more difficult when it comes time to seek exemptions from president-elect Joe Biden's proposed new Buy American regime.

Biden has already promised measures to ensure domestic workers and manufacturers benefit the most from the coming effort to resurrect the U.S. economy.

And he was vice-president in 2009, the last time Canada was forced to seek waivers from protectionist rules imposed by Democrats.

Stephen Vaughn, formerly general counsel to the U.S. trade representative, says Trump has demonstrated the importance of trade policy to any government's agenda.

Vaughn says the U.S. should ensure its domestic economic priorities are taken care of before it explores further opportunities in foreign trade.