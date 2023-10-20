Politics

    Testimony from Ottawa police liaison set to continue in 'Freedom Convoy' trial

    OTTAWA -

    A police liaison officer who was in touch with organizer Chris Barber during the "Freedom Convoy" protests last year is set to continue her testimony in his criminal trial today.

    Barber's defence lawyer is expected to resume cross-examination of Const. Nicole Bach from the Ottawa Police Service this morning.

    Bach told a courtroom on Thursday that Barber conveyed in the early stages of the protest that the demonstration had gotten "out of control."

    She also said that Barber later told her the convoy would only leave Ottawa if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were to recognize the group and lift public-health mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Barber and Tamara Lich are facing charges including mischief and counselling others to commit mischief for their role in bringing thousands of big-rig trucks to Ottawa.

    The Crown's case depends on proving that Lich and Barber exerted influence over the crowds and truck drivers that blocked off major streets downtown.

     

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

    Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

