OTTAWA -- Terri-Lynne McClintic has been transferred out of an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan, according to Rodney Stafford.

McClintic was convicted of first-degree murder in the kidnapping, rape and murder of eight-year-old Tori Stafford, Rodney's daughter, in 2009.

McClintic was transferred late last night, CTV News has learned. Stafford said he was informed this morning that she has been placed in the Edmonton Institution for Women.

McClintic's transfer to the healing lodge sparked political controversy and led to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale implementing changes to Canada's policy surrounding female inmates.

