OTTAWA -- Ahead of Katie Telford’s highly anticipated appearance before the defence committee on Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s an opportunity for his chief of staff to “share her perspective” on the handling of an allegation of sexual misconduct against Gen. Jonathan Vance.

Telford is slated to appear before members at 1p.m. EST, when she is expected to face questions about what she knew of the allegation against the former defence chief that was brought to light by former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne in March 2018, and what, if any, information was passed along to her boss.

“Katie Telford has been leading on these issues for many years now, and we are, as a government, extremely serious about allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and following the proper processes,” Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

“I will let Katie speak for herself this afternoon, but I know that this was important for her to be able to share her perspective on these issues at committee.”

Trudeau has maintained that he was unaware of the allegation until news reports early this year, yet according to testimony by his former senior adviser Elder Marques, members within his office – including Telford – were aware of a “complaint” against the top soldier, but it’s unclear they understood it to be sexual in nature.

Trudeau has since said that no one was aware it was a “Me Too complaint.”

The Conservatives’ opposition motion this week, which was ultimately defeated, called on Trudeau to fire his chief of staff for failing to inform him about the complaint that was first reported to Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

“We need to remember the facts of this situation. The ombudsman came forward to the minister of defence with allegations against the chief of defence staff, which the minister didn’t receive himself, but appropriately forwarded directly, or referred the ombudsman directly, to the appropriate authorities because it’s not for politicians to follow-up and do the investigations ourselves,” said Trudeau.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said he’s glad to see someone in the Liberal corner step forward “to be accountable” on the issue.

“Canadians deserve the truth and what Ms. Telford will have to show today is: has Mr. Trudeau been truthful with Canadians with respect to what he's known over three years with regard to allegations against the former chief of defence staff? Either he knew more than he's letting on... or miss Telford will have to explain to Canadians why she felt it appropriate to hide this critical information from the prime minister,” said O’Toole on Friday.