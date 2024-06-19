'Swimming into the tide': Liberal MPs talk summer strategy as they prepare to hit the doors down in the polls
Preparing to head back to their ridings for the summer, Liberal MPs say that while it's "not a happy time," they're gearing up to hit the doorsteps to try to connect with Canadians directly in an effort to turn the tide for their party that's been persistently down in the polls.
Heading out on the all-important barbecue circuit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and their caucuses will be using the summer break from Parliament to pitch their parties' policies and plans to make the country better, all in an effort to shore-up voter support ahead of the next election.
Asked on their way in to their final Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa before the summer break about how they're feeling amid fresh polling showing the Liberals and Trudeau are further trailing Poilievre's Conservatives, MPs acknowledged the work ahead.
"We're swimming into the tide. It's tough. No good deed goes unpunished. We have to be resolute, we have to have faith in our constituents, we have to have faith in what we're doing, and we do," Liberal MP Sean Casey said.
Asked about the tone as MPs are about to wrap up their work in Ottawa, Casey described it as "not a happy time," citing the hyper-partisanship that he worries will only worsen the longer the electorate doesn't push back at what he called Poilievre's "bad behaviour."
"He is emboldened, as is his caucus, it's a bad look," Casey said. He said he's not sure what the Liberals do "except continue to do good things," and hope the electorate tunes back in the closer the next campaign gets.
He said that while it's "frustrating," to be in the political position his party is, it's not going to change his strategy this summer.
"I'll be knocking on doors two or three days a week. And, and being in the riding as much as possible," he said.
"The more one-on-one conversations we can have with people about what we're doing, the better chance we have of breaking through and getting people to pay better attention. I don't know of any other way to do it," Casey said.
'Get the word out'
"Just work harder. And just make sure that you get the word out on the work that you are doing," was Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan's advice to his peers. "You know, there's no magic formula to this. Be in your riding, be present in your riding. Talk about what people are talking about, be where they are."
Tourism Minister and Liberal national campaign co-chair Soraya Martinez Ferrada said the frustration being seen in Canada is not dissimilar from other countries where the cost of living challenges are also being felt, but her message is to be wary of people offering easy solutions to complex problems.
"We need to talk to people, and we need to go and see Canadians, and knock on doors and talk to people. That's what I'm planning to do," she said.
Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden was among the MPs who said they aren't focused on the polls, and instead remains focused on his community and connecting with his constituents. He's optimistic that with interest rates coming down, Canadians will start to notice related affordability improvements.
"Policy and ideas are way more important than slogans… If it's not good policy, it's not going to improve people's lives," van Koeverden said.
Liberal MP Francis Drouin said that while it may be "tougher to communicate" after nine years, he is still satisfied with the direction the party is headed.
"This summer will be time to connect back with constituents more on a more consistent basis. Yeah, we're going through some tough times, but I think that's normal," Drouin said.
"I'm working for a country and party that I believe in… I'm going to be convincing my constituents they should still be voting for me. You vote for a person on the ballot, not a party," said Liberal MP Anthony Housefather.
House rising imminently
The House of Commons is scheduled to rise by Friday. But, with ministers slated to speak to reporters this afternoon about the "important accomplishments" achieved during the spring sitting, and the final House vote on the budget scheduled for after question period, the chatter on the Hill is MPs could adjourn as early as today.
"I believe that Canadians, once they do the balance sheet of what we've accomplished in this session and prior sessions, they will see that we've made a lot of progress as a country," said Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
"We've put in some very solid, modern foundations to continue to build Canada, to make life better for Canadians in their everyday lives. I know when they consider the sum total of all of that, that and they're called upon to make a judgment in an election... I feel very confident."
This is a developing story, check back for updates...
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
Why some scientists think extreme heat could be the reason people keep disappearing in Greece
The bodies of those who died still need to be examined to establish the precise cause of death, but authorities are warning people not to underestimate the impacts of the searing temperatures.
Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Historic building in Italy damaged by parkour tourists
Jumping from building to building in an ancient city might seem like a dream for those who practice parkour — a sport that involves making it past obstacles — but it can cause damage to historic buildings.
Toronto, Montreal among the deadliest cities for Canadian heatwaves, federal research suggests
Toronto and Montreal rank among the deadliest cities for Canadian heat waves, according to a new longitudinal review by Statistics Canada.
'Swimming into the tide': Liberal MPs talk summer strategy as they prepare to hit the doors down in the polls
Preparing to head back to their ridings for the summer, Liberal MPs say that while it's 'not a happy time,' they're gearing up to hit the doorsteps to try to connect with Canadians directly in an effort to turn the tide for their party that's been persistently down in the polls.
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
Oldest wine ever discovered in liquid form found in untouched Roman tomb
A 2,000-year-old funerary urn unearthed in southern Spain has been shown to contain the oldest wine ever found still in liquid form.
Canada
-
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
-
Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
-
Thousands affected after WestJet cancels flights in anticipation of mechanics strike
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
-
Bank of Canada considered waiting until July to cut interest rates
The Bank of Canada's governing council thought about waiting until July to lower interest rates but ultimately decided to cut earlier, the central bank's summary of deliberations reveals.
-
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
-
Canada's population tops 41 million
Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.
World
-
Historic building in Italy damaged by parkour tourists
Jumping from building to building in an ancient city might seem like a dream for those who practice parkour — a sport that involves making it past obstacles — but it can cause damage to historic buildings.
-
U.K. PM Sunak forecast to lose his own parliamentary seat, major poll suggests
Rishi Sunak is forecast to become the first sitting British prime minister to lose their own parliamentary seat at an election, a Savanta opinion poll showed.
-
Oldest wine ever discovered in liquid form found in untouched Roman tomb
A 2,000-year-old funerary urn unearthed in southern Spain has been shown to contain the oldest wine ever found still in liquid form.
-
Italy's coast guard searches for dozens of migrants missing after their ship capsized
Italy's coast guard was searching by sea and from the air on Thursday for dozens of people missing when a boat capsized and partially sank earlier this week in the perilous central Mediterranean, officials said.
-
From Disney Mouseketeer to DWI arrest: The highs and lows of Justin Timberlake's career
Justin Timberlake has many fans, along with a few haters. The latter of whom probably aren't crying a river for the pop singer right now.
-
Climate protesters arrested over spraying orange paint over Stonehenge monument
Two climate protesters who sprayed orange paint on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England were arrested Wednesday after two bystanders appeared to intervene and stop them.
Politics
-
Canada to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
-
'Swimming into the tide': Liberal MPs talk summer strategy as they prepare to hit the doors down in the polls
Preparing to head back to their ridings for the summer, Liberal MPs say that while it's 'not a happy time,' they're gearing up to hit the doorsteps to try to connect with Canadians directly in an effort to turn the tide for their party that's been persistently down in the polls.
-
Health minister says he aims to launch national pharmacare program by next April
Health Minister Mark Holland says he hopes to launch a national pharmacare program by April 1, 2025.
Health
-
Toronto, Montreal among the deadliest cities for Canadian heatwaves, federal research suggests
Toronto and Montreal rank among the deadliest cities for Canadian heat waves, according to a new longitudinal review by Statistics Canada.
-
As avian flu spreads in the south, Canadian authorities release 'proactive' monitoring results
As reports of avian flu circulate south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released the latest results from its national testing program.
-
Some medications and heat waves don't mix, experts say precautions needed
As Central and Eastern Canada brace for the year's first heat wave, medical experts are warning of the particular health risks faced by people taking medications that can alter the body's response to extreme temperatures.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronauts' return delayed again as Boeing and NASA try to learn more about spacecraft issues
Two veteran astronauts will extend their stay on the International Space Station as teams on the ground work to better understand issues with the Boeing-built spacecraft that carried them to orbit.
-
Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
-
Ancient reptile fossil shines new light on early marine evolution
Scientists have discovered a 246 million-year-old marine reptile fossil, the oldest of its kind to be found in the Southern Hemisphere, shining a new light on the early evolution of marine mammals.
Entertainment
-
Justin Timberlake charged with DWI, released from police custody
Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.
-
From Disney Mouseketeer to DWI arrest: The highs and lows of Justin Timberlake's career
Justin Timberlake has many fans, along with a few haters. The latter of whom probably aren't crying a river for the pop singer right now.
-
As she battles rare disease, Celine Dion shares what gives her strength
Canadian pop superstar says living with stiff person syndrome was a battle, though she didn't feel alone.
Business
-
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance Holdings appealing $6M fine imposed by Fintrac
Binance Holdings Ltd. is appealing a $6-million fine imposed on the company by Fintrac, the federal anti-money laundering agency.
-
Strain on 5G networks leaving consumers less satisfied over time, researcher says
Canadian consumers are increasingly expecting more when it comes to the quality of 5G performance and are placing blame on providers when an internet connection is spotty, a researcher says.
-
Thousands affected after WestJet cancels flights in anticipation of mechanics strike
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
Meet the hobbyists who collect barf bags
Of the eight billion people on the planet, the number of serious barf bag collectors is just north of 100, according to notable members of their ranks. Not statistically significant, but significantly more than one might guess.
-
New survey says more Canadians heading on summer vacation
A new survey by HelloSafe shows that more Canadians are planning to take vacation this year compared to last, but there’s still a division on how exactly people will spend their time.
-
Letting go of parent guilt over screen time
The intersection of kids and screen time is causing quite a stir among parents, experts and even the U.S. Surgeon General (who wants social media apps labeled) these days.
Sports
-
Down and stressed after early losses, Oilers fans getting their confidence back
When your team is already down three games in the Stanley Cup final series and a single loss would mean the dream of a championship victory parade is over, it's understandable that anxiety for Edmonton Oilers fans is through the roof.
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
-
Baseball legend Willie Mays has died at 93
Willie Mays, the electrifying 'Say Hey Kid' whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.
Autos
-
Has your car been stolen? Share your story
There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Nearly 1.2 million Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler vehicles recalled over rear camera issue
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
-
Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Local Spotlight
Rare blue lobster found by 82-year-old N.S. fisherman returned to the water
A rare blue lobster found by an 82-year-old Nova Scotia fisherman has been returned to the water.
Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
Sask. steer auction for teen with rare condition raises more than $50,000
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Space data being used to monitor, protect endangered North Atlantic right whales
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Cape Breton boy living with arthritis raises nearly $6,000 in charity basketball game
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
Waterloo, Ont. student gets recognition at international film festivals
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
Plane stored in Regina hangar for 12 years may soon help with rocket development
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
Researchers in Waterloo, Ont. hope to pave the way for lunar development using moon's soil
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef speaks about traumatic brain injury
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with stabbing woman in Surrey, RCMP say
A man has been charged in the stabbing of a woman near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station last month, according to authorities.
-
Coalition of drug user groups wants court to quash B.C. drug 'recriminalization'
A coalition of drug user advocacy groups is taking the federal government to court, claiming the decision to recriminalize public drug possession in British Columbia puts users at increased risk of death.
-
B.C. a top pick for Canadians looking to relocate: poll
For Canadians thinking about leaving their province, B.C. appears to be a top destination, according to a recent poll.
Toronto
-
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
-
No TTC service on large section of King Street after streetcar derailment
The TTC says there is no service on a large stretch of King Street heading into the Wednesday afternoon rush hour after a streetcar derailed.
-
Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary businesses to be allowed to use river water during crisis
Calgary businesses whose workflow has run dry under the current restrictions related to a water main repair have been given a break by the city.
-
Alberta's population grows by nearly 50K, fuelled by interprovincial migration
Alberta’s population continues to grow, adding nearly 50,000 people in the first quarter of 2024. The province’s growth continues to be fuelled by inter-provincial migration.
-
Flames trade goalie Jacob Markstrom to Devils
The Calgary Flames have traded goalie Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a first-round pick and defenceman Kevin Bahl.
Ottawa
-
Here's where on-street parking rates will increase to $4 an hour in Ottawa this summer
Ottawa motorists will have to pay $4 an hour to park at on-street meters in the ByWard Market, downtown, on Preston Street in Little Italy and along sections of Bank Street starting this summer, as part of changes to the city's on-street parking rates.
-
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING It will be the hottest day of the year in Ottawa: Here's when the temperature will hit 34 C
The City of Ottawa is extending the swimming hours at six outdoor pools today and Thursday as the 'heat dome' is expected to bring temperatures of 34 C this afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, saying the "prolonged heat event" will continue through Thursday with "dangerously hot and humid conditions" expected.
Montreal
-
Construction worker dies after falling from structure in downtown Montreal
A construction worker is dead after falling from a work site in downtown Montreal. The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Phillips Square near Cathcart Street.
-
Montreal air-conditioning company loses service after truck hits telephone line
An air-conditioning company in Montreal says it is unable to call its clients back after a truck ran into its telephone and internet lines on Wednesday. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 9:46 a.m. on Paré Street in the Town of Mount Royal.
-
Rent in Montreal rose by 27 per cent in 4 years: renters' group
Moving when you're a tenant has become a real obstacle course, according to the Quebec housing and tenants' rights group RCLALQ, which warns that the approach advocated by governments to building more housing won't make it any easier for people looking for an affordable place to live.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Bonnie Doon
A motorcyclist died in a collision in east Edmonton late Tuesday night.
-
WestJet cancels flights, including in Edmonton, as aircraft maintenance engineers prepare to strike
WestJet has started cancelling some flights across the country, including Edmonton, as its aircraft maintenance engineers (AME) and tech ops staff prepare to walk off the job.
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
Atlantic
-
Records to watch as temperatures soar in the Maritimes Wednesday
High temperatures for many communities in the Maritimes are forecast to reach near the standing records on Wednesday.
-
Fredericton man’s disappearance deemed suspicious: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says a Fredericton man’s disappearance has been deemed suspicious and its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
-
RCMP seek witnesses after N.S. man dies, gas-powered bike goes missing
Police say they are looking for witnesses after fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
-
Man found fatally injured near Thompson library identified, as police seek information
Thompson RCMP is calling for information as officers investigate the homicide of a man found critically injured early Saturday morning.
-
Fire closes down MPI service centre
A Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) service centre is closed following an overnight fire.
Regina
-
Driver dead following single vehicle crash east of Regina
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a crash over the weekend near Regina was fatal.
-
More than 1.2 million people now call Saskatchewan home
Saskatchewan's population has again reached an all time high.
-
Proposed location for Moose Jaw landfill rejected by local RM
The City of Moose Jaw's proposed landfill location has been rejected by the city's neighbouring rural municipality (RM).
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Five suspected drug-related deaths in Waterloo Region within five days
A community drug alert is in effect after a disturbing number of suspected drug-related deaths in less than a week.
-
Police investigate crash in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a crash in the area of Frobisher Drive in Waterloo.
Saskatoon
-
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
-
Saskatoon’s father and son race for epic prize on Amazing Race Canada
A father son duo from Saskatoon are set to appear on season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
-
More than 1.2 million people now call Saskatchewan home
Saskatchewan's population has again reached an all time high.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police charge suspect who left young kids home alone
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
-
Thousands affected after WestJet cancels flights in anticipation of mechanics strike
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
London
-
Teen worker injured after fall at construction site
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
-
Charges laid after hit and run in west London
Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded the intersection of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street after a 911 call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
-
Cyclist struck in east London
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in east London.
Barrie
-
Police investigation into suspicious package forced closure, evacuation in Barrie
A busy area in Barrie was closed, and several nearby buildings were evacuated on Wednesday for a police investigation.
-
Construction underway on Simcoe County's $350M long-term care facility
Construction on what will be Simcoe County's largest long-term care facility is moving forward as planned.
-
Woman charged with arson after homeless encampment fire
Police charged a 32-year-old woman with arson after investigating a fire at a homeless encampment in Alliston.
Windsor
-
Leamington man faces drug trafficking charges after $365,000 bust
Essex County OPP say a man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after police seized $365,000 in drugs.
-
New housing facility aims to help at-risk youth
At-risk young individuals facing housing security and homelessness in Windsor will now have a new place to go for support.
-
SIU charges Windsor police officer with four counts of sexual assault
Special Investigations Unit Director Joseph Martino says he has reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police Service officer committed criminal offences related to sexual assault allegations in Windsor.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo highway crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
B.C. a top pick for Canadians looking to relocate: poll
For Canadians thinking about leaving their province, B.C. appears to be a top destination, according to a recent poll.
-
LNG company plans to use 'floatel' near Squamish, B.C., without local permit
The company behind a natural gas project near Squamish, B.C., has withdrawn its application for a local permit to house workers in a converted cruise ship, and is instead pressing ahead on the basis of a provincial order.
Kelowna
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge Fire and EMS refresh river rescue training ahead of summer
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
-
Cougar sighting in Lethbridge under investigation
Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.
-
More pollen on the way for southern Alberta this summer
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect charged with threatening police in online rants
A 46-year-old has been charged after the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service received reports someone was threatening their officers and court staff online.
-
Teens charged with random, vicious assault in Sault Ste. Marie
Two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, have been charged after two adults were victims of a random assault in which they were kicked and bitten.
-
Sault police charge suspect who left young kids home alone
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
N.L.
-
Body of 59-year-old man pulled from water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula
Police say first responders pulled the body of a 59-year-old man from the water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula on Tuesday, after he didn't return home from a fishing trip.
-
Newfoundland premier says Trudeau has shown 'willingness' to carbon tax alternatives
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.