'Swimming into the tide': Liberal MPs talk summer strategy as they prepare to hit the doors down in the polls

Preparing to head back to their ridings for the summer, Liberal MPs say that while it's "not a happy time," they're gearing up to hit the doorsteps to try to connect with Canadians directly in an effort to turn the tide for their party that's been persistently down in the polls.

Heading out on the all-important barbecue circuit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and their caucuses will be using the summer break from Parliament to pitch their parties' policies and plans to make the country better, all in an effort to shore-up voter support ahead of the next election.

Asked on their way in to their final Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa before the summer break about how they're feeling amid fresh polling showing the Liberals and Trudeau are further trailing Poilievre's Conservatives, MPs acknowledged the work ahead.

"We're swimming into the tide. It's tough. No good deed goes unpunished. We have to be resolute, we have to have faith in our constituents, we have to have faith in what we're doing, and we do," Liberal MP Sean Casey said.

Asked about the tone as MPs are about to wrap up their work in Ottawa, Casey described it as "not a happy time," citing the hyper-partisanship that he worries will only worsen the longer the electorate doesn't push back at what he called Poilievre's "bad behaviour."

"He is emboldened, as is his caucus, it's a bad look," Casey said. He said he's not sure what the Liberals do "except continue to do good things," and hope the electorate tunes back in the closer the next campaign gets.

He said that while it's "frustrating," to be in the political position his party is, it's not going to change his strategy this summer.

"I'll be knocking on doors two or three days a week. And, and being in the riding as much as possible," he said.

"The more one-on-one conversations we can have with people about what we're doing, the better chance we have of breaking through and getting people to pay better attention. I don't know of any other way to do it," Casey said.

'Get the word out'

"Just work harder. And just make sure that you get the word out on the work that you are doing," was Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan's advice to his peers. "You know, there's no magic formula to this. Be in your riding, be present in your riding. Talk about what people are talking about, be where they are."

Tourism Minister and Liberal national campaign co-chair Soraya Martinez Ferrada said the frustration being seen in Canada is not dissimilar from other countries where the cost of living challenges are also being felt, but her message is to be wary of people offering easy solutions to complex problems.

"We need to talk to people, and we need to go and see Canadians, and knock on doors and talk to people. That's what I'm planning to do," she said.

Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden was among the MPs who said they aren't focused on the polls, and instead remains focused on his community and connecting with his constituents. He's optimistic that with interest rates coming down, Canadians will start to notice related affordability improvements.

"Policy and ideas are way more important than slogans… If it's not good policy, it's not going to improve people's lives," van Koeverden said.

Liberal MP Francis Drouin said that while it may be "tougher to communicate" after nine years, he is still satisfied with the direction the party is headed.

"This summer will be time to connect back with constituents more on a more consistent basis. Yeah, we're going through some tough times, but I think that's normal," Drouin said.

"I'm working for a country and party that I believe in… I'm going to be convincing my constituents they should still be voting for me. You vote for a person on the ballot, not a party," said Liberal MP Anthony Housefather.

House rising imminently

The House of Commons is scheduled to rise by Friday. But, with ministers slated to speak to reporters this afternoon about the "important accomplishments" achieved during the spring sitting, and the final House vote on the budget scheduled for after question period, the chatter on the Hill is MPs could adjourn as early as today.

"I believe that Canadians, once they do the balance sheet of what we've accomplished in this session and prior sessions, they will see that we've made a lot of progress as a country," said Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.

"We've put in some very solid, modern foundations to continue to build Canada, to make life better for Canadians in their everyday lives. I know when they consider the sum total of all of that, that and they're called upon to make a judgment in an election... I feel very confident."

This is a developing story, check back for updates...