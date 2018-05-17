

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a terror suspect's bid to stave off the federal government's effort to deport him on security grounds.

The government is trying to remove Mohamed Mahjoub, 58, using a national security certificate, claiming he was a high-ranking member of an Islamic terrorist organization.

The Egyptian-born man, married with three children, came to Canada in 1995 and attained refugee status.

He once worked as deputy general manager of a farm project in Sudan run by Osama bin Laden, who would later spearhead the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Mahjoub was arrested in June 2000 after being interviewed by Canada's spy agency on six occasions between August 1997 and March 1999, each time denying any involvement in Islamic extremism.

Last year an appeal court upheld a Federal Court of Canada decision affirming the security certificate against Mahjoub.