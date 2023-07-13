Supreme Court won't examine sharing of Canadian bank account info with U.S.
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a challenge of legislation that allows account information held by Canadian financial institutions to be shared with U.S. authorities.
The case began when two U.S.-born women who now live in Canada contested the Canadian provisions implementing a 2014 agreement between the two countries that made the information-sharing possible.
The two unsuccessfully argued in lower courts that the provisions breach the Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantee preventing unreasonable seizure.
The U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act requires banks and other institutions in countries outside the United States to report information about accounts held by U.S. individuals, including Canadians with dual citizenship.
The Canadian government told the Federal Court of Appeal that failure to comply with the U.S. measures would have had serious effects on Canada's financial sector, its customers and the broader economy.
The information from Canada being shared with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service includes the names and addresses of account holders, account numbers, account balances and details such as interest, dividends and other income.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Supreme Court won't examine sharing of Canadian bank account info with U.S.
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a challenge of legislation that allows account information held by Canadian financial institutions to be shared with U.S. authorities.
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Protecting seniors during extreme heat waves is critical, advocate says
With heat waves becoming more common in Canada, one advocate says safeguarding seniors from the dangers of extreme weather is becoming a critical priority.
Mother with terminal cancer suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination over COVID-19 policy
An Alberta woman battling a terminal form of blood cancer is suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination.
Average asking price for Canadian rental unit hits record high in June: Rentals.ca
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached a record $2,042 last month amid continued interest rate hikes, population expansion and low unemployment.
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
Political tensions 'sustain' hate, racism towards Asian Canadians after surge of discrimination from COVID-19
A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute shows political tensions continue sustaining hate towards Asians in Canada.
Amsterdam court needs more Canadian detail before sentence in cyberbullying case
Judges in Amsterdam said Thursday they need more information from Canadian authorities as they consider the sentence of a Dutch man convicted in Canada last year of crimes, including extortion and harassment of Canadian teenager Amanda Todd.
BREAKING | Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville
Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was killed by a stray bullet last week while walking in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville
Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was killed by a stray bullet last week while walking in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.
-
Union and employers consider mediator's deal that would end B.C. port strike
Both sides in the ongoing British Columbia port strike will have to decide today whether to accept terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that would end the 13-day-old industrial action.
-
Amsterdam court needs more Canadian detail before sentence in cyberbullying case
Judges in Amsterdam said Thursday they need more information from Canadian authorities as they consider the sentence of a Dutch man convicted in Canada last year of crimes, including extortion and harassment of Canadian teenager Amanda Todd.
-
Political tensions 'sustain' hate, racism towards Asian Canadians after surge of discrimination from COVID-19
A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute shows political tensions continue sustaining hate towards Asians in Canada.
-
Protecting seniors during extreme heat waves is critical, advocate says
With heat waves becoming more common in Canada, one advocate says safeguarding seniors from the dangers of extreme weather is becoming a critical priority.
-
Mother with terminal cancer suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination over COVID-19 policy
An Alberta woman battling a terminal form of blood cancer is suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination.
World
-
U.K. government offers millions of public sector workers pay hikes to end strikes
The British government offered millions of public sector workers pay raises Thursday in a bid to end an array of strikes that have crippled trains, health care and other services for more than a year amid the biggest cost-of-living crisis in generations.
-
L.A. County sheriff says deputy punching baby-holding mother in the face was 'completely unacceptable'
For the second time in a week, the Los Angeles County sheriff decried the use of force by deputies in the Antelope Valley after the Sheriff's Department released video on Wednesday of a deputy punching a woman twice in the face as she held her baby.
-
Man accused of terrorism over fire at South African Parliament says he "burned it intentionally"
A man facing terrorism charges over a fire that badly damaged South Africa's Parliament building last year said in a courtroom outburst on Thursday that he "burned it intentionally."
-
EU rejects Myanmar's diplomatic role and says it still doesn't recognize generals By Edna Tarigan And Jim Gomez
The European Union's top diplomat on Thursday expressed opposition to Myanmar's upcoming role as the overseer of relations between the 27-nation bloc and Southeast Asian nations and reasserted its non-recognition of the strife-torn country's military government.
-
Biden proclaims NATO alliance 'more united than ever' as he celebrates new member Finland
U.S. President Joe Biden said he and other NATO leaders showed the world that the military alliance emerged "more united than ever" this week as he on Thursday capped a European trip meant to demonstrate the force of the international coalition against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Pilot says he had to jump into the ocean to avoid being burned during 2019 New Zealand volcano eruption
A helicopter pilot said in court on Thursday he and two of his passengers had escaped serious injury by jumping into the ocean when a New Zealand volcano erupted in 2019, killing 22.
Politics
-
Supreme Court won't examine sharing of Canadian bank account info with U.S.
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a challenge of legislation that allows account information held by Canadian financial institutions to be shared with U.S. authorities.
-
Canada's premiers call on federal government to discuss infrastructure strategy
Canada's premiers wrapped their three days of meetings Wednesday with calls for the federal government to sit down with them for a dedicated first ministers' meeting to discuss infrastructure strategy and funding.
-
'Wild West': Amid foreign meddling headlines, lawyers fear unfair immigration rulings
Even as the conversation around foreign interference continues to centre on efforts to disrupt Canadian elections, the federal government is routinely deporting people suspected of engaging in espionage or terrorism -- or barring them entry to Canada.
Health
-
Did past health accords work? Ottawa is trying to make that question easier to answer
When it comes to fixing Canada's ailing health-care systems, governments have often failed to set that baseline -- so it's difficult to know how well the treatment has worked, said Haizhen Mou, a professor with University of Saskatchewan Johnson-Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy.
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
U.S. officials approve first over-the-counter birth control pill
U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, which will let American women and girls buy contraceptive medication from the same aisle as aspirin and eyedrops.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter seeks end to U.S. oversight of data use as FTC's Lina Kahn goes before House committee
Twitter wants a federal court to end an order imposed by the Federal Trade Commission that limits its data security practices.
-
Bill Gates says AI risks are real but nothing we can't handle
Bill Gates sounds less worried than some other executives in Silicon Valley about the risks of artificial intelligence.
-
Ancient pendants made from giant sloth bones suggest humans were in Americas earlier than thought
An unprecedented discovery made by archeologists working in Brazil is shaking up what we know about the first inhabitants of the Americas.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood actors poised to strike and join writers on picket lines
Negotiators for Hollywood's actors union unanimously recommended a strike after talks with studios broke down, setting the stage for performers to join writers on picket lines as early as Thursday and disrupt scores of shows and movies.
-
In 'Oppenheimer,' Christopher Nolan builds a thrilling, serious blockbuster for adults
Christopher Nolan has never been one to take the easy or straightforward route while making a movie. He prefers practical effects and real locations -- even when that means recreating an atomic explosion in the New Mexico desert for "Oppenheimer," out July 21.
-
Ed Sheeran fans hospitalized during Pittsburgh show
A total of 17 people were transported to the hospital with various health emergencies during an Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh on Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said in a news release.
Business
-
Union and employers consider mediator's deal that would end B.C. port strike
Both sides in the ongoing British Columbia port strike will have to decide today whether to accept terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that would end the 13-day-old industrial action.
-
Average asking price for Canadian rental unit hits record high in June: Rentals.ca
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached a record $2,042 last month amid continued interest rate hikes, population expansion and low unemployment.
-
Domino's signs deal with Uber Eats in a bid to make more dough
In a major reversal, Domino's Pizza said Wednesday it's partnering with Uber Eats to make deliveries in the U.S. and 27 international markets. While franchisees in a handful of international markets like the Netherlands have been working with third-party apps for years, Domino's has long said that partnering with delivery companies didn't make economic sense in its 6,600 U.S. stores.
Lifestyle
-
Political tensions 'sustain' hate, racism towards Asian Canadians after surge of discrimination from COVID-19
A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute shows political tensions continue sustaining hate towards Asians in Canada.
-
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
-
'I want to rise with my community': Peguis First Nation fashion designer bringing Indigenous roots to New York Fashion Week
When New York Fashion Week kicks off in September, a woman from Peguis First Nation will be there showing off her work and culture.
Sports
-
IOC declines to give Russia and Belarus formal invitations to Paris Olympics 1 year out
Russia and Belarus will not get a formal invitation to the 2024 Paris Olympics when more than 200 national teams receive their traditional invites later this month, the IOC said Thursday.
-
Just 5 per cent of women's players at Wimbledon have a female coach
Of the 128 women in the singles bracket at Wimbledon, which ends this weekend, just six work with a female coach -- roughly 5 per cent. All of the coaches for men were men.
-
Andreescu, Fernandez and Marino among wild cards for National Bank Open
Three Canadians have been given the last wild-card entries into this year's National Bank Open women's tennis tournament, including 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu. Leylah Fernandez and Rebecca Marino were the other Canadians given a wild-card spot at the event, which runs Aug. 4-13 in Montreal.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.