Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegations
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
In a statement issued by his lawyers, Brown denied details in a newspaper story published Thursday that reported allegations he "harassed" a group of friends during a Jan. 28 encounter at a Scottsdale resort lounge.
The Vancouver Sun cited a police report in which the complainant, Jon Crump, accused Brown of being intoxicated and "creeping out the group" before punching the justice twice in the face.
The newspaper also reported that Crump accused the judge of shoving him before he punched Brown and that the police report indicated "no crime was determined."
Brown described Crump's version of events as "demonstrably false," saying he was invited to join the group before what his statement described as an unprovoked attack.
"Outside the lounge, Mr. Crump objected to me rejoining the group and suddenly, without warning or provocation, punched me several times in the head. Taken by surprise, I was unable to defend myself," Brown said.
"Approximately one hour after the assault, he called police and, in an apparent attempt to avoid facing the consequences of assaulting me, he falsely described me as the instigator."
Neither Crump nor other members of the group identified in the media report responded Friday to requests for comment. The local police public records office was also not immediately available.
Brown, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2015 by then-prime minister Stephen Harper, was taking part in an awards ceremony and banquet at the resort ahead of the encounter.
The Vancouver Sun reported the event was to honour former Supreme Court justice and human rights advocate Louise Arbour, who was receiving a prize from Arizona State University.
Brown has been on leave from the court since Feb. 1 pending the outcome of the council's ongoing investigation.
"This incident has caused me embarrassment and created complications for the court," his statement said. "I am hopeful that the council will resolve this matter expeditiously."
Full statement: Here's Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown's response, provided through his council.— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) March 10, 2023
Context: https://t.co/XcAuMAuLFj pic.twitter.com/Oy0hLRNuTy
The council's review is "proceeding in a timely way," said spokeswoman Johanna Laporte. A spokesperson for B.C. Supreme Court Justice Christopher Hinkson, who chairs the council's conduct committee, also declined to comment.
Details of the altercation have emerged as Parliament considers new legislation designed to change the process by which the council handles allegations against judges.
If passed, Bill C-9 would create a new process for reviewing allegations of misconduct that are not serious enough to warrant a judge's removal.
The bill, which is currently being considered by the Senate, would also clarify the circumstances under which a judge can be removed, and change the way the council reports its recommendations to the federal justice minister.
The Canadian Judicial Council has authority over federally appointed judges and it receives, reviews and deals with complaints. It works at arm's length from the executive and legislative branches of government.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.
With files from Ashley Joannou in Vancouver
FULL STATEMENT
FULL STATEMENT | Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegations
