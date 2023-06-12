Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown decides to retire

Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire as a judge on Canada’s top court, effective immediately.

According to the Canadian Judicial Council, which has been reviewing a complaint into his alleged conduct related to events in Arizona, because he is no longer a supreme court justice, "the Council’s jurisdiction over the complaint against him has ended under the Act."

"As such, proceedings before the Council that involve Justice Brown have come to an end," reads a statement from the Canadian Judicial Council.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.