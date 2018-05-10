

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that Quebec’s pay equity law is unconstitutional.

The top court looked at two cases centred on women's access to equal pay, based on Quebec’s pay equity legislation.

The law was intended to remove the pay gap between men and women, but the Supreme Court has found that the law violates the Charter as it did not guarantee equal pay.

The amendments to the legislation brought in by the provincial Liberals government in 2009 made it so employers had to review what they pay employees every five years, but workers unions and women’s organizations argued that the changes to the law lead to ongoing pay discrimination against women.

