Supreme Court charts path for reviewing validity of government regulations
The Supreme Court of Canada has clarified the legal path for judges when reviewing the validity of government regulations, guidelines or other such instruments.
In a pair of decisions today, the Supreme Court points to a previous top court ruling that set out a comprehensive framework for determining the applicable standard of review.
The court says a standard for gauging reasonableness, set out in that framework, is presumed to apply when reviewing government regulations and other rules.
It says a court's role is to review the legality or validity of such regulations, not to weigh whether they are necessary, wise or effective in practice.
As a result, it is not an inquiry into the underlying political, economic, social or partisan considerations.
Rather, the review should be aimed at whether an agency has acted within the scope of its lawful authority.
__
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
The U.S. Justice Department on Friday disclosed an Iranian murder-for-hire plot to kill Donald Trump, charging a man who said he had been tasked by a government official before this week's election with planning the assassination of the Republican president-elect.
Canada rent report: What landlords are asking tenants to pay
Average asking rents declined nationally on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than three years in October, said a report out Thursday.
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
48,584 space heaters recalled in Canada after burn injury in U.S.
Health Canada has announced a recall for electric space heaters over potential fire and burn risks, a notice published Thursday reads.
Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic
Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.
'Big frustration': How a limited MAID window affects Alzheimer's patients
A move by Quebec to allow a person with a serious and incurable illness like Alzheimer's to request MAID months or years before their condition leaves them unable to consent has been met with praise, confusion and criticism.
Winnipeg teacher who faces voyeurism charge now accused of sexually assaulting former student
A Winnipeg teacher previously charged with voyeurism and a number of other offences has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a former student.
Beyonce leads the 2025 Grammy noms, becoming the most nominated artist in the show's history
Welcome to Beyonce country. When it comes to the 2025 Grammy Award nominations, 'Cowboy Carter' rules the nation.
107-year-old temperature record among dozens broken across Canada
Canadians are experiencing a wave of warm weather across multiple provinces well into the fall season, shattering dozens of temperature records.
Canada
-
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
-
48,584 space heaters recalled in Canada after burn injury in U.S.
Health Canada has announced a recall for electric space heaters over potential fire and burn risks, a notice published Thursday reads.
-
12 calves killed in central Alberta rollover
RCMP say a dozen calves were killed after a semi-truck hauling cattle overturned near Innisfail, Alta., on Thursday.
-
'We do hope America will become stronger': Trump's win leaves question mark on support for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was one of the first world leaders to congratulate and speak with president-elect Donald Trump following his election victory.
-
Winnipeg teacher who faces voyeurism charge now accused of sexually assaulting former student
A Winnipeg teacher previously charged with voyeurism and a number of other offences has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a former student.
-
'A big bombshell': Toronto parents scrambling to find child care after daycares warn of huge fee hikes in January
Parents with children at two west-end daycares say they are scrambling to find alternative child-care arrangements after their centres informed them that fees are set to more than double in the New Year.
World
-
U.S. Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
The U.S. Justice Department on Friday disclosed an Iranian murder-for-hire plot to kill Donald Trump, charging a man who said he had been tasked by a government official before this week's election with planning the assassination of the Republican president-elect.
-
Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic
Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.
-
Trump victory spurs worry among migrants abroad, but it's not expected to halt migration
Donald Trump's victory in the United States presidential election instantly changed calculations for millions of migrants or potential migrants across the globe.
-
Father and daughter win US$58,000 in lawsuit against man who claimed Manchester Arena bombing was hoax
A father and daughter injured by a suicide bomber who killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert in England in 2017 were awarded 45,000 pounds ($58,000) Friday in a case against a former television producer who claimed the tragedy was a hoax.
-
Pompeii archaeological park sets daily visitors' limit to combat over-tourism
The Pompeii archaeological park plans to limit visitor numbers to 20,000 a day and introduce personalized tickets to protect the world heritage site.
-
Man is charged in highway shootings in and around North Carolina's capital
Police say they arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of shooting at least eight vehicles on a busy North Carolina highway as well as several area homes in recent days, in attacks that wounded a motorist.
Politics
-
Supreme Court charts path for reviewing validity of government regulations
The Supreme Court of Canada has clarified the legal path when reviewing the validity of government regulations, guidelines or other such instruments.
-
Joly says Canada's immigration plan stands in face of Trump deportation threats
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday Canada will stand firm on its plan to rein in the number of newcomers entering the country, despite concerns that Donald Trump's re-election could spur an influx of migrants from the United States.
-
Sparks fly as MPs question minister on pension implications of proposed election date change
Sparks flew at a parliamentary committee Thursday as MPs questioned Canada's democratic institutions minister about a widely opposed provision in electoral reform legislation that seeks to delay the next fixed election date by one week.
Health
-
Canada approves Moderna's RSV vaccine for adults aged 60 and older
Moderna said on Friday Canada's health regulator has approved its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus in adults 60 years and older, making it the country's first authorized mRNA-based shot for the condition.
-
'Big frustration': How a limited MAID window affects Alzheimer's patients
A move by Quebec to allow a person with a serious and incurable illness like Alzheimer's to request MAID months or years before their condition leaves them unable to consent has been met with praise, confusion and criticism.
-
Hundreds will lose access to safe consumption when some Toronto sites close: study
Hundreds of people will lose access to supervised consumption sites in Toronto when the province closes five of them next year, which will likely mean more public drug use and more overdoses, a new study suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Elwood Edwards, the man behind the voice of AOL's 'You've got mail' greeting, dies at 74
Elwood Edwards, who voiced America Online’s ever-present 'You’ve got mail' greeting, has died Tuesday at his home in New Bern, N. C. He was 74.
-
AI meets polar bears: New technology helping track bears in northern Manitoba
New technology that was tested at the Assiniboine Park Zoo has arrived in Churchill to help track polar bears.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Entertainment
-
Canadian Beyonce collaborators earn Grammy nominations
Several Canadians emerged as major contenders at the Grammy Awards for their work on Beyonce's country-pop smash "Cowboy Carter."
-
America votes: How celebrities are reacting to Trump's decisive victory
Celebrities from Hulk Hogan to Ariana Grande are sharing their reactions to the U.S. election, which will see Donald Trump return to the White House.
-
India's ban on Salman Rushdie 'The Satanic Verses' may end -- thanks to missing paperwork
The decadeslong ban of Salman Rushdie's 'The Satanic Verses' in his native India is now in doubt -- not because of a change of heart more than two years after the author's near-fatal stabbing, but because of what amounts to some missing paperwork.
Business
-
Canada's permanent employees earning more, according to latest jobs data
Canada added lower-than-expected 14,500 jobs in October and wages of permanent employees rose, data showed on Friday, as the economy grappled to absorb the slack built up due to a rapidly rising population amid an overheated market.
-
Canada rent report: What landlords are asking tenants to pay
Average asking rents declined nationally on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than three years in October, said a report out Thursday.
-
What Trump's election could mean for interest rates in Canada
Experts say Donald Trump's election victory could shift interest rate policy in the U.S. as his promised policies risk higher inflation, which could ultimately have implications for Canadian rates and the loonie.
Lifestyle
-
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while aboard N.L. ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
-
Historic performance: Windsor, Ont. youth musicians to perform newly discovered Mozart music
A trio from the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra (WSYO) will perform a piece called ‘Ganz Klein Nachtmusik’ this weekend. The piece is newly discovered Mozart, found after 250 years.
-
Influencer is banned from future NYC marathons for bringing a camera crew to last weekend's race
A social media influencer from Texas was disqualified from last weekend's New York City Marathon and banned from future competitions after he ran the race with a camera crew on e-bikes in tow.
Sports
-
Calgary to host 2026 Grey Cup festival
Calgary will host the 2026 Grey Cup championship, officials said Friday.
-
'I'm living out my dream right now': Homegrown Nic Demski relishing Blue Bombers November playoff football
Nic Demski is no stranger to the game when it comes to Winnipeg playoff football in November.
-
NCAA lifts eligibility ban in allowing Canadian Hockey League players to compete at U.S. colleges
The NCAA Division I Council on Thursday approved a rule allowing players with Canadian Hockey League experience to compete at U.S. colleges starting next season.
Autos
-
Driver's road trip in grandpa's vehicle to visit girlfriend ends in traffic stop for speeding on Ottawa's Hwy. 417
A driver's trip from London, Ont. to Ottawa to visit their girlfriend ended in a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 417, according to police.
-
Volkswagen models recalled for airbag safety precaution
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
-
Car dealership employees accused of selling stolen cars: Toronto police
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
Local Spotlight
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while aboard N.L. ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
B.C. man discovers 115 stuffed animals hidden behind wall, begins donating them to people around world
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
'We put love into it': Group of N.S. women gather to make quilts for those in need
A group of women in Chester, N.S., has been busy on the weekends making quilts – not for themselves, but for those in need.
Vancouver musician lands 'meaningful interaction' with Ed Sheeran after busking outside his show
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
10K hand-knit poppies displayed at the Dartmouth Cenotaph
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
'I put my whole life on hold': B.C. man embarks on Arctic to Antarctica trek
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
Windsor teen's shredded pepperoni pizza post goes viral
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
'You look like me': 7-year-old who went viral for his Auston Matthews Halloween costume meets Leafs star
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
'You never know what you're going to find': Halifax junk remover shares some of his company's strangest discoveries
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
Vancouver
-
Crash closes Highway 1 in both directions in Chilliwack, B.C.
A serious crash in Chilliwack led to the closure of Highway 1 in both directions Friday morning.
-
Abbotsford Remembrance Day ceremony altered due to nearby encampment
The City of Abbotsford has had to make changes to its upcoming Remembrance Day ceremony because of a homelessness encampment on the grounds of city hall.
-
Pedestrian killed in South Surrey hit-and-run crash, RCMP say
A man is dead after a crash in South Surrey Thursday evening, and police say they're still working to identify the driver who hit him.
Toronto
-
'A big bombshell': Toronto parents scrambling to find child care after daycares warn of huge fee hikes in January
Parents with children at two west-end daycares say they are scrambling to find alternative child-care arrangements after their centres informed them that fees are set to more than double in the New Year.
-
Toronto man facing murder charge in deadly stabbing at Scarborough social housing complex
A Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge following a fatal stabbing at a social housing apartment building in Scarborough early Thursday morning.
-
Two girls accused in death of Kenneth Lee choose trial by judge alone
Two teen girls charged in an alleged group attack on a homeless man in Toronto have chosen to be tried by a judge alone.
Calgary
-
Calgary to host 2026 Grey Cup festival
Calgary will host the 2026 Grey Cup championship, officials said Friday.
-
Alberta appoints Ray Gilmour as interim CEO of AIMCo
The provincial government has announced the new chief executive officer of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) following Thursday's firing of the agency’s entire board of directors.
-
12 calves killed in central Alberta rollover
RCMP say a dozen calves were killed after a semi-truck hauling cattle overturned near Innisfail, Alta., on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Petition against erecting sprung structure in Kanata quickly gains support
A petition calling on the City of Ottawa to re-evaluate a decision to include a site in Kanata as a possible location for temporary housing for asylum seekers has quickly gained attention.
-
Federal union warns government 'widening the net' to reduce spending
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says the government held a briefing with unions on Thursday to discuss the 'Refocusing Government Spending Initiative." PSAC says, "without prior consultation, the government unilaterally announced their plans to cut costs across the federal public service."
-
Moncton, N.B. woman facing human trafficking charges in Ottawa
A woman from Moncton, N.B. is facing human trafficking charges related to incidents in Ottawa, police have announced.
Montreal
-
Police watchdog investigates after Longueuil police shot and injured someone
Quebec’s police watchdog, known as the BEI, is looking into a police shooting that injured someone at a gas station in Longueuil Thursday.
-
Canada rent report: What landlords are asking tenants to pay
Average asking rents declined nationally on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than three years in October, said a report out Thursday.
-
107-year-old temperature record among dozens broken across Canada
Canadians are experiencing a wave of warm weather across multiple provinces well into the fall season, shattering dozens of temperature records.
Edmonton
-
Alberta appoints Ray Gilmour as interim CEO of AIMCo
The provincial government has announced the new chief executive officer of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) following Thursday's firing of the agency’s entire board of directors.
-
Man charged for taking fake gun into Cold Lake hospital
A man faces weapons charges after taking an imitation handgun to the Cold Lake Healthcare Centre on Wednesday.
-
'I feel empty': Transgender skier worries Alberta bill would ban her from competing
Allison Hadley says she has been having a hard time focusing on training for an upcoming cross-country skiing competition.
Atlantic
-
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
-
Chilly and windy start to the weekend; rain likely for Remembrance Day
A passing cold front will cause some chilly and windy weather in the Maritimes on Saturday. Conditions will improve on Sunday, with some rain likely for Remembrance Day on Monday.
-
Parasite that kills oysters may be present in New Brunswick
The New Brunswick government’s surveillance program says a deadly parasite may be present in oysters found in Spence Cove along the province’s east coast.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg teacher who faces voyeurism charge now accused of sexually assaulting former student
A Winnipeg teacher previously charged with voyeurism and a number of other offences has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a former student.
-
Serious assault prompts Friday morning road closures in Winnipeg
A serious assault in Winnipeg’s St. James area Thursday night has prompted road closures in the area.
-
Pair of Manitoba towns smash previous heat records
Two Manitoba towns set new heat records on Thursday.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan NDP's Beck holds first caucus meeting after election, outlines plans
Saskatchewan Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck says she wants to prove to residents her party is the government in waiting as she heads into the incoming legislative session.
-
'Couldn’t draw it up any better': Rams and Huskies prepare to face off in Hardy Cup for first time in 22 years
The University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina rivalry will take to the field for the Canada West championship this weekend for the first time since 2002.
-
Canada rent report: What landlords are asking tenants to pay
Average asking rents declined nationally on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than three years in October, said a report out Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Costco opens first location in Brantford
Costco Wholesale opened its first location in Brantford on Friday.
-
Four teens arrested after stolen vehicles found in Kitchener
Two minors and two adults have been charged in connection to an investigation of vehicles stolen in Peel and Niagara Regions, and found in Kitchener.
-
Holiday markets to visit in Kitchener
The holiday season is around the corner and there are several festive markets being held in the City of Kitchener to help get people in the spirit.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Police Service suspends 5 officers with pay following 'off-duty incident'
A group of Saskatoon police officers have been suspended, with pay, following an undisclosed incident.
-
'It's heartbreaking': Saskatchewan powwow dancer offers $500 reward for stolen regalia
An Indigenous dancer is searching for answers after she says her regalia was stolen.
-
'Will be truly missed': Saskatoon market closes its doors
Saskatoon’s Pitchfork Market and Kitchen has closed its doors.
Northern Ontario
-
Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death
Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities said on Thursday.
-
Crews quickly extinguish morning vehicle fire on Hwy. 17 near North Bay
Fire crews quickly extinguished a vehicle fire Friday morning on Highway 17 near North Bay.
-
Elliot Lake man charged with harassing neighbour in 'road rage' incident
A northern Ontario man is charged with criminal harassment due to threatening conduct toward a neighbour in Elliot Lake following an alleged 'road rage' incident.
London
-
Serious injuries after 401 crash involving tractor trailer
Around 11 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blanford road for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
-
Hanover’s boil water advisory lifted
According to town officials, lab tests have confirmed the water is safe to consume.
-
St. Thomas area crash sends two people to hospital
A three-vehicle crash north of St. Thomas Friday morning sent two people to hospital with minor injuries. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Wellington Road and Ron McNeil Line.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach mayor seeks provincial support for redevelopment plans
The Town of Wasaga Beach hopes its latest talks with the Ford government will help to gain traction on its plan to redevelop its beach.
-
SIU invokes mandate after officer-related shooting in Orillia, 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is actively investigating an officer-related shooting in Orillia.
-
CPKC Holiday Train Springwater stop cancelled
The CPKC Holiday Train has cancelled its Springwater stop due to heightened safety concerns for the event.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seek suspect in west Windsor armed robbery investigation
The Windsor Police Service is looking for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery investigation in west Windsor.
-
Suspect wanted in connection to break-in and fraud investigation
Windsor police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a residential break-in and fraud investigation.
-
99 McNaughton residents get a date to return home
Residents at 99 McNaughton Avenue West have been given a move-in date to return home.
Vancouver Island
-
Results expected in B.C. election recounts, confirming if NDP keeps majority
Judicial recounts in British Columbia's provincial election should wrap up today, confirming whether Premier David Eby's New Democrats hang onto their one-seat majority almost three weeks after the vote.
-
23 Commonwealth War Grave headstones in Nanaimo will be resurrected
The Bowen Road Cemetery in Nanaimo is home to 23 Commonwealth War Graves, which will soon be upright after lying flat for more than 60 years.
-
You can now own your own little piece of Duncan's iconic Big Stick
Inside Maxwell’s Auto Centre in Mill Bay is man who has his work cut out for him.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Lethbridge
-
Avalanche control testing underway in Rogers Pass
Parks Canada has closed the east Rogers Pass area in British Columbia for avalanche control testing, saying it will cause Trans-Canada Highway closures too.
-
Hurricanes prevail 7-6 over Tigers in wild one in Lethbridge
The Lethbridge Hurricanes turned a one-night homestand into a wild one-goal victory Wednesday night, defeating the Medicine Hat Tigers 7-6.
-
Lethbridge Polytechnic opens its doors to the community with open house
Lethbridge Polytechnic is opening its doors this week to prospective students and their families.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Three young offenders in the Sault charged with vicious assault
Three young people in Sault Ste. Marie have been charged with chasing down a victim and kicking and punching them while they were on the ground.
-
Two Cochrane men fined $1,100 for starting rural grass fire
Two northern Ontario men were fined $1,100 each after pleading guilty to burning grass without a permit last spring.
-
Elliot Lake man charged with harassing neighbour in 'road rage' incident
A northern Ontario man is charged with criminal harassment due to threatening conduct toward a neighbour in Elliot Lake following an alleged 'road rage' incident.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.