OTTAWA -- Supporters of Hassan Diab, recently freed by French authorities, want a public inquiry into his extradition on suspicion of murder.

Diab's lawyer, Donald Bayne, says Canada never should have sent the Ottawa sociology professor to France.

Diab, clearly relieved to be back in Canada, says he wants to ensure others do not face the same ordeal he has endured.

French authorities suspected Diab was involved in an anti-Semitic bombing in 1980 that killed four people and injured dozens of others, an accusation he has always denied.

The RCMP arrested Diab, a Canadian of Lebanese descent, in November 2008 in response to a request by France.

In June 2011, Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger committed Diab for extradition despite acknowledging the case against him was weak.

The following year, then-justice minister Rob Nicholson signed an extradition order surrendering Diab to France.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the decisions of the lower court and the minister, and the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear the case.

Bayne cautions that the case against Diab is not over due to ongoing appeals in France.