OTTAWA -- Supporters of Hassan Diab are urging the Trudeau government to rebuff any new extradition request from France now that there is a date for the Ottawa sociology professor's terrorism trial.

Diab is slated to face trial in France in April next year for a 1980 Paris bombing, even though he was freed from French custody four years ago.

The RCMP arrested Diab in November 2008 in response to a request by France.

French authorities suspect he was involved in the attack on a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured dozens of others, an accusation he has always denied.

Following lengthy proceedings that went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, Diab was extradited to France where he spent three years behind bars, including time in solitary confinement.

In January 2018, French judges dismissed the allegations against him and ordered his immediate release, allowing him to return to Ottawa where he lives with his wife and children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2022.