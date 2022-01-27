As a convoy of truckers makes its way through Ontario, hundreds of supporters have been gathering along roadways and overpasses in the Greater Toronto Area, with police warning of major traffic delays.

The so-called “freedom convoy” is heading to Parliament Hill to protest vaccine mandates, though as the demonstration has picked up steam—raising now more than $6 million through an online fundraiser—it has become a vehicle for Canadians to express anger at the federal government and pandemic public health restrictions.

In a tweet, the OPP asked for all on the roads to be “patient and respectful” in the face of the “potential inconvenience related to the protest convoy,” and asked that participants ensure traffic flow and access for emergency vehicles is not impeded.

There are drivers converging from different routes originating from British Columbia, Atlantic Canada and many places in-between, with the goal of all landing into Ottawa on Saturday to take their concerns to Parliament Hill.

Supporters have said that among what they are looking to accomplish with this protest is to see the federal government end “all mandates” related to COVID-19, despite most public health orders and proof of vaccination systems being provincial responsibilities.

A group called “Canada Unity” is backing the convoy and helping to organize support. The group, which says it comprises people who are opposed to “unconstitutional” COVID-19 rules, has posted a “memorandum of understanding” to its website that is intended to be presented to politicians this weekend.

However, the document could not be used to leverage the unilateral revocation of pandemic policies and override federal or provincial lawmakers, despite the group’s belief.

Despite the current concerted push by those who are backing the convoy, the federal government has said it is standing by its mandatory vaccination policies.

On Wednesday, before entering a five-day isolation that will see him remaining at home over the weekend when the convoy arrives on the Hill, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the “fringe” views among some of those who are supporting the trucker convoy.

He said those who have joined what started as a demonstration of support for Canadian truckers and have come out to express “unacceptable views” do not represent the majority of Canadians.

Answering questions about the coming protest, Trudeau said that Canadians who have stepped up to “do the right thing,” by getting vaccinated are the ones protecting “the freedoms and the rights of Canadians to get back to the things we love to do.”

Organizers have said that they are running a peaceful and law-abiding demonstration, and some have made attempts to distance the protest from some of the concerning messaging being amplified by people who are involved or have claimed to be affiliated with the event.

Asked about the coming convoy, Ottawa-area Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre said he’s making plans to deliver coffee and support to the “freedom-loving truckers” this weekend.

Poilievre dismissed questions about whether he was concerned by the messaging from the convoy’s supporters, saying that any time thousands of people are part of a group, “you're bound to have a number who… say unacceptable things.”

“They should be individually responsible for the things they say and do, but that doesn't mean we disparage the thousands of hardworking, law-abiding, and peaceful truckers who quite frankly have kept all of you alive the last two years, by filling your grocery shelves with the food that you eat, and filling your homes with the products that you rely upon,” he said.

Ottawa police and the Parliamentary Protective Service have said they are closely monitoring the convoy and related chatter online, and are making plans to respond should there be potential counter-demonstrations, interference with critical infrastructure, or other unlawful and violent activity once the convoy arrives in Ottawa.

It’s possible the “significant and extremely fluid event” could span multiple days, with truckers potentially arriving in the nation’s capital ahead of Saturday and staying through the weekend.

Despite some organizers asserting there will be upwards of hundreds of thousands of participants by the time the convoy reaches the capital, Ottawa police have said they are planning for a few thousand attendees, though that could fluctuate.

Locals have been advised to avoid travelling in the city over the weekend if possible, with the major highways expected to be clogged by the incoming trucks and other vehicles taking part in the protest.

