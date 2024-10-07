Summaries of cabinet documents on foreign interference to be disclosed at inquiry
A federal inquiry says the Liberal government has consented to the public disclosure of summaries of cabinet documents about foreign interference.
Four memorandums to cabinet, generally considered closely held confidences, were provided to the commission of inquiry as part of its terms of reference.
In a statement today, the inquiry says that following extensive discussions, the government has agreed to the public release of summaries of those memos, which will be entered into evidence during the commission's current hearings.
The memorandums in question had been previously provided to David Johnston, who looked into foreign interference last year as the government's special rapporteur.
The inquiry says today the government has also twice expanded the commission's access to cabinet secrets.
Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue says the inquiry has been granted an extraordinary degree of access to both classified material and information subject to cabinet confidence.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care

Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
opinion Tips on managing your financial stress

Financial strain can be an uncomfortable burden to bear, especially if you feel that you're doing as much as you can and are barely managing to stay afloat. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some tips for managing financial stress and digging your way out of debt.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Tips on managing your financial stress
Financial strain can be an uncomfortable burden to bear, especially if you feel that you're doing as much as you can and are barely managing to stay afloat. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some tips for managing financial stress and digging your way out of debt.
-
