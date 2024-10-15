Stricter regulation of candidate nominations a 'complex space': PM's chief of staff
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff says there's no simple answer to bolstering the integrity of political nomination contests.
Katie Telford told a federal inquiry into foreign interference Tuesday that regulation of candidate nomination processes is a "complex space" because parties have varying practices.
Telford suggested that ushering in uniform rules "would really upend how political parties operate."
A report released in June by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians expressed concern about how easily foreign actors can take advantage of loopholes and vulnerabilities to support preferred candidates.
Elections Canada has suggested possible changes to safeguard nominations, including barring non-citizens from helping choose candidates and requiring parties to publish the contest rules.
Telford said while political parties need to look at tightening up practices, coming up with common standards would be very difficult and might not solve any problems.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Stricter regulation of candidate nominations a 'complex space': PM's chief of staff
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Stricter regulation of candidate nominations a 'complex space': PM's chief of staff
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff says there's no simple answer to bolstering the integrity of political nomination contests.
90 charges withdrawn against father and his common-law partner in Edmonton child abuse case
Charges have been withdrawn against a man and a woman who faced a combined 90 charges in a child and animal abuse case.
Canadian support for Donald Trump higher than in last U.S. presidential election, survey finds
While more Canadians are signalling their support former U.S. president Donald Trump, the majority remains hopeful for a Democratic win.
Thousands of cleaning supplies may contain substances linked to health problems
When you go through the chore of cleaning your home, you hope the end result is a safer, healthier environment for you and your loved ones. But some of the products you are using might put your health at risk.
BREAKING Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list
Canada is listing the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist group, while the U.S. has added a Canadian citizen affiliated with the organization to its counter-terrorism list.
Canadian teen wins second place in international neuroscience competition
A Winnipeg high school student placed second in an international neuroscience contest where she competed against nearly 3,000 other students from 40 countries in Chicago, Ill.
Rufus Wainwright calls Trump's use of 'Hallelujah' cover the 'height of blasphemy'
Rufus Wainwright says he was 'horrified' to learn that Donald Trump played his cover version of 'Hallelujah' during a presidential campaign event in Pennsylvania on Monday.
Food prices continue to outpace inflation in Canada
For the second straight month, grocery prices in Canada rose faster than the inflation rate, and beef in particular is significantly pricier than it was last year.
Cold weather, even snow, hits parts of Eastern Canada while West stays mild
It will feel more like winter for some parts of Eastern Canada over the next few days, with single-digit highs and snow in the forecast.
Canada
-
Man sentenced, ordered deported for killing woman, injuring 2 others in Surrey, B.C.
A Metro Vancouver man will spend up to four years in prison before he is deported after pleading guilty to a triple stabbing that left his sister-in-law dead and two others, including a two-year-old girl, seriously injured.
-
Canadian teen wins second place in international neuroscience competition
A Winnipeg high school student placed second in an international neuroscience contest where she competed against nearly 3,000 other students from 40 countries in Chicago, Ill.
-
90 charges withdrawn against father and his common-law partner in Edmonton child abuse case
Charges have been withdrawn against a man and a woman who faced a combined 90 charges in a child and animal abuse case.
-
Child dead after falling from Winnipeg apartment building
A child is dead after falling from a Winnipeg apartment building on Monday.
-
Ontario will restrict new bike lanes amid ‘out of control’ process: Transportation Minister
Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the provincial government is introducing legislation that would require municipalities to receive provincial approval before removing traffic lanes to install new bike paths.
-
Federal union calls for Commons committee to investigate 3-day a week office mandate
A federal union is calling for a Commons committee to launch an investigation into the federal government's new return-to-office policy, saying there has been 'catastrophic failures' with the new mandate.
World
-
OPINION
OPINION King Charles shrieked at shrink wrap and other things we didn't know about him
From his shrink wrap shock to his obsession with luxury, King Charles III's personal life seems to be filled with surprises, that’s according to a new book by biographer Tom Bower.
-
Trump says it would be a 'smart thing' if he spoke to Putin, though he won't confirm he has
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to say whether he's spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving office, but if the two did speak Trump said, it would be 'a smart thing' for the United States.
-
Russian man jailed for daughter's anti-war drawing alleges dire conditions in prison
Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian man jailed for two years for discrediting the army after his daughter drew an anti-war picture, alleged after his release on Tuesday that he had been held in dreadful conditions.
-
North Carolina governor candidate Mark Robinson sues CNN over report about posts on porn site
North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson sued CNN on Tuesday over its recent report that he made explicit racial and sexual posts on a pornography website’s message board, calling the reporting reckless and defamatory.
-
Canadian support for Donald Trump higher than in last U.S. presidential election, survey finds
While more Canadians are signalling their support former U.S. president Donald Trump, the majority remains hopeful for a Democratic win.
-
Harris zeroes in on Black men, Trump focuses on women as both seek to fire up key voting blocs
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump both pushed Tuesday to energize key constituencies that their allies worry might be slipping away, with the vice-president looking to reach Black men and the former president focusing on women.
Politics
-
Where to watch PM Justin Trudeau's foreign interference inquiry testimony
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will testify Wednesday before the federal inquiry into foreign interference, for the second time.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Stricter regulation of candidate nominations a 'complex space': PM's chief of staff
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff says there's no simple answer to bolstering the integrity of political nomination contests.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list
Canada is listing the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist group, while the U.S. has added a Canadian citizen affiliated with the organization to its counter-terrorism list.
Health
-
Thousands of cleaning supplies may contain substances linked to health problems
When you go through the chore of cleaning your home, you hope the end result is a safer, healthier environment for you and your loved ones. But some of the products you are using might put your health at risk.
-
Canadian teen wins second place in international neuroscience competition
A Winnipeg high school student placed second in an international neuroscience contest where she competed against nearly 3,000 other students from 40 countries in Chicago, Ill.
-
Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk seems to be over: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be over with no additional cases reported since August.
Sci-Tech
-
Missed out on the northern lights? Scientists expect more solar storms to produce auroras
Expect to see more northern lights in unusual places as the sun continues to sizzle, space weather forecasters said Tuesday.
-
A Hong Kong zoo seeks answers after 9 monkeys die in 2 days
Hong Kong's oldest zoo is seeking answers in a monkey medical mystery after nine animals died in two days, including three members of a critically endangered species.
-
NASA spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter's moon Europa in search of the right conditions for life
A NASA spacecraft rocketed away Monday on a quest to explore Jupiter’s tantalizing moon Europa and reveal whether its vast hidden ocean might hold the keys to life.
Entertainment
-
Rufus Wainwright calls Trump's use of 'Hallelujah' cover the 'height of blasphemy'
Rufus Wainwright says he was 'horrified' to learn that Donald Trump played his cover version of 'Hallelujah' during a presidential campaign event in Pennsylvania on Monday.
-
New lawsuits accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault against 6, including a minor
Sean "Diddy" Combs was hit Monday with a new wave of lawsuits accusing him of raping women, sexually assaulting men and molesting a 16-year-old boy.
-
Khloe Kardashian shares candid look at her healing progress after having tumour removed from her cheek
Khloe Kardashian continues to open up about her health journey after dealing with skin cancer, revealing recently that she used facial injections to fill a cheek "indentation" that she was left with after surgery.
Business
-
Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, raises odds of 50-basis-point rate cut
The chances of a half-percentage point interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada became more likely Tuesday after Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate fell to 1.6 per cent in September.
-
Boeing's crisis is getting worse. Now it's borrowing tens of billions of dollars
Cash-starved Boeing, contending with massive financial losses from a crippling strike and years of operational and safety problems, is turning to major banks and Wall Street to raise tens of billions of dollars in cash.
-
Massive U.S. fine against TD Bank highlights relatively modest penalties in Canada
The more than US$3-billion settlement TD Bank Group has reached with U.S. regulators for its failures to oversee money laundering risks has underlined what some say are relatively weak enforcement options in Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Owen Sound, Ont. couple celebrate $40 million lottery win
A couple from Owen Sound, Ont. is celebrating their good fortune after becoming instant multi-millionaires with Lotto Max.
-
Pets in China are earning 'snack money' in cafes as their owners send them to work
Jane Xue sent her dog, a 2-year-old Samoyed named OK, off to her first day of work in mid-September. Her employer? A dog cafe in Fuzhou, in southeastern China.
-
Vancouver seal joins Moo Deng, Pesto the Penguin as latest addition to viral 'Knights of the Rotund Table'
A Vancouver Aquarium rescue seal named Biscuits has been named as one of the latest inductees to the viral TikTok trend 'Knights of the Rotund Table.'
Sports
-
PGA Tour of America facing backlash after Ryder Cup day tickets priced at nearly US$750
The PGA of America is facing backlash and accusations of pricing out fans, with a single day ticket for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, costing just under US$750.
-
The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2028
The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2028 at the home of the Falcons, following a vote of approval by NFL team owners on Tuesday at the league's annual fall meeting.
-
MLB playoffs averaging 3.33 million viewers through division series, an 18% increase over last year
Major League Baseball's postseason is averaging 3.33 million viewers going into the league championship series, an 18% increase over last year's average of 2.82 million.
Autos
-
Distracted driving deaths up 40 per cent in Ontario compared to last year
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.
-
Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
-
video
video Why are there cars in the Detroit River?
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Local Spotlight
B.C. Indigenous chef takes portable cooking school on the road
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
Cape Breton welcomes Celtic Colours Festival to Nova Scotia for 28th year
The Celtic Colours Festival is taking place at venues around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia from Oct. 11 to 19.
A love story written in the northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
'I didn't do this to just run': Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men's mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
'It's beautiful': B.C. man invites strangers into his home for Thanksgiving dinner
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
FROM THE VAULT: Fifth anniversary of Manitoba's Thanksgiving weekend blizzard
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.
Stunning images capture rainbows, lightning over Metro Vancouver
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Northern Ontario farmer breaks giant pumpkin records, taking top prizes in competition
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Saskatchewan's Jessica Campbell becomes first female assistant coach in NHL history
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Vancouver
-
Surrey RCMP release photos of stabbing suspects
Mounties in Surrey are trying to identify three female suspects in the seemingly random stabbing of a woman on a sidewalk earlier this month.
-
Man sentenced, ordered deported for killing woman, injuring 2 others in Surrey, B.C.
A Metro Vancouver man will spend up to four years in prison before he is deported after pleading guilty to a triple stabbing that left his sister-in-law dead and two others, including a two-year-old girl, seriously injured.
-
Founders of Vancouver club that sold tested illicit drugs file Charter challenge
The founders of a Vancouver 'compassion club' that sold heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine bought on the dark web and tested for contaminants, have filed a court challenge arguing their Charter rights and the rights of users were violated when the club was shut and they were arrested.
Toronto
-
'Let us know what happened': Police say many witnesses haven't come forward in deadly Toronto shooting
Toronto police are appealing to dozens of witnesses who they say were standing nearby when a man was shot to death in an apartment stairwell in the city’s north end last week.
-
Ontario will restrict new bike lanes amid ‘out of control’ process: Transportation Minister
Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the provincial government is introducing legislation that would require municipalities to receive provincial approval before removing traffic lanes to install new bike paths.
-
Driver charged in deadly 8-car crash in Milton, Ont.
Police say a 35-year-old driver has been charged in connection with a deadly multi-vehicle car crash in Milton, Ont. last month.
Calgary
-
Alberta launches national campaign to 'Scrap the Cap'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is launching a series of ads against the federal government's proposed cap on oil and gas emissions, a move she believes will hurt production and 'kill jobs.'
-
Alberta rolls out new primary care agency
Alberta now has a new provincial health agency to help residents access primary care services, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange announced on Tuesday.
-
Beyond the cockpit: MRU launches Bachelor of Aviation Management degree program
Mount Royal University (MRU) launched its Bachelor of Aviation Management degree program at the start of this school year with 40 students enrolled.
Ottawa
-
No agreement in sight for Kanata manufacturing workers on strike for over 5 months
More than 40 employees at Best Theratronics Ltd. in Kanata went on strike five and a half months ago - a situation that Canada's largest private sector union says is highly unusual.
-
Federal union calls for Commons committee to investigate 3-day a week office mandate
A federal union is calling for a Commons committee to launch an investigation into the federal government's new return-to-office policy, saying there has been 'catastrophic failures' with the new mandate.
-
Police investigating incident involving weapon at Bells Corners high school
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after students reported being chased by a person with a weapon at a Bells Corners high school on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec imposes measures to address 'toxic climate' at Montreal school
Quebec's Education Department appointed two monitors at Bedford school in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges district to address a "toxic climate" of fear and intimidation at the primary school following an investigation. Meanwhile, the teachers' union calls the findings "damning."
-
More Quebecers turning to private health care: poll
More Quebecers are turning to the private health care network, according to a survey published Tuesday in the Journal de Quebec.
-
Lockdown lifted at Laval high school after threatening call
Police in Laval were once again called to a school that was placed under precautionary lockdown over a threat.
Edmonton
-
90 charges withdrawn against father and his common-law partner in Edmonton child abuse case
Charges have been withdrawn against a man and a woman who faced a combined 90 charges in a child and animal abuse case.
-
McDavid, Draisaitl paired on Oilers' top line for game against Flyers
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl skated on the same line at the Edmonton Oilers' morning skate Tuesday. The superstar forwards will lead their team in evening National Hockey League (NHL) action starting at 8 p.m. MT against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.
-
1 dead after semi, SUV collide head-on north of Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash on Monday night involving a semi and an SUV.
Atlantic
-
Two people, child killed in separate collisions in Annapolis Valley over long weekend
Three people, including a child, were killed in two separate collisions on Highway 101 in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
N.S. to build berm to protect Chignecto Isthmus, still wants Ottawa to pay for it
The Nova Scotia government says that in the coming days it will start building a 500-metre-long berm to protect a low-lying land link between the province and New Brunswick.
-
N.S. town’s historic train station sold privately, building preserved
A local entrepreneur is preserving an historic train station in Amherst, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Store employee arrested following assault of alleged shoplifter: WPS
A 28-year-old Winnipegger is facing charges after an altercation unfolded between a store employee and a man who allegedly tried to steal merchandise from a West Alexander area store.
-
Manitoba government assigns Lloyd Axworthy to lead study on possible Winnipeg rail relocation
The Manitoba government is calling on the services of a former MP to study the possibility of relocating rail lines in Winnipeg.
-
Child dead after falling from Winnipeg apartment building
A child is dead after falling from a Winnipeg apartment building on Monday.
Regina
-
Regina man seriously injured in dog attack
Regina police say a man was seriously injured when he was attacked by two dogs on Sunday afternoon while out walking.
-
Sask. Party promises to extend carbon tax exemption on home heating
The Saskatchewan Party says that it plans to keep the federal carbon tax off natural gas and electricity used for home heating for up to one more year if re-elected on Oct. 28.
-
Fall immunization clinics are now open in Saskatchewan
Getting your Influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations just got easier as the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has now opened its seasonal immunization clinics.
Kitchener
-
Trial begins for man accused of killing his grandmother Viola Erb
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother in 2022, has pled not guilty to second-degree murder.
-
'Mysterious' substance dropped on Ayr, Ont. homes identified as… bird feces
Bird feces has now been identified as the “mysterious” substance dropped onto Ayr, Ont. home in August.
-
Investigation underway after employee found deceased in Cambridge walk-in freezer
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Cambridge.
Saskatoon
-
North Battleford loses power Monday night after motel fire spreads to main power line
A motel in North Battleford went up in flames on Monday night.
-
Saskatoon police seize cash, guns, vehicles and drugs in trafficking bust
Saskatoon police arrested five people and seized kilos of cocaine and methamphetamine in a targeted bust this month.
-
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault youth chased with pipe, pinned against wall with a vehicle for knocking over basketball net
A 33-year-old suspect in the Sault is facing several charges after reacting angrily when a youth knocked over their basketball net Oct. 5.
-
Man wanted in Sudbury robbery charged in 'random and isolated' stabbing attack downtown
A Greater Sudbury woman is upset about the charges laid against the man accused of attacking her son and a group of his colleagues downtown on Saturday.
-
Ontario will restrict new bike lanes amid ‘out of control’ process: Transportation Minister
Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the provincial government is introducing legislation that would require municipalities to receive provincial approval before removing traffic lanes to install new bike paths.
London
-
'I’ve seen more than I’d like to have': Residents call for change following weekend fatal crash
Residents are rallying for change in Lambton County following a fatal crash.
-
'If we raise all the money, will you fix this?': Charge continues to reopen STEGH therapy pool
“I wasn't using a walker in July, but I am now using walker all the time,” said Martyn, who is struggling to move and can’t stand for long periods of time.
-
Renewed plea for DNA sample from family of missing Stratford, Ont. man
Investigators are one step closer to finding out what happened to two Stratford, Ont. men who disappeared on a fishing trip 57 years ago.
Barrie
-
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Springwater Township
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Springwater Township that they say happened over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
-
Owen Sound, Ont. couple celebrate $40 million lottery win
A couple from Owen Sound, Ont. is celebrating their good fortune after becoming instant multi-millionaires with Lotto Max.
-
New charges laid against Beeton, Ont. man accused in sex crimes case involving a child
CTV News has confirmed a Beeton, Ont., man accused in a historical sex crimes case involving a five-year-old girl is facing additional charges.
Windsor
-
Police dog Philie helps in $110,000 drug bust
Essex County OPP are crediting police canine Philie for helping out in the seizure of illegal drugs, cash, and stolen property worth $110,000.
-
Here’s what this MADD rep has learned in 20 years of advocating against drunk driving
In his 20 years with MADD Canada, Chaouki Hamka has witnessed many changes regarding impaired driving, from heightened societal awareness to legislative shifts and better enforcement. Still, he says, impaired driving remains the 'leading criminal cause of death' in Canada.
-
Nine impaired drivers charged in Thanksgiving blitz: Essex County OPP
Essex County OPP officers took nine alleged impaired drivers off the road over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced, ordered deported for killing woman, injuring 2 others in Surrey, B.C.
A Metro Vancouver man will spend up to four years in prison before he is deported after pleading guilty to a triple stabbing that left his sister-in-law dead and two others, including a two-year-old girl, seriously injured.
-
Founders of Vancouver club that sold tested illicit drugs file Charter challenge
The founders of a Vancouver 'compassion club' that sold heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine bought on the dark web and tested for contaminants, have filed a court challenge arguing their Charter rights and the rights of users were violated when the club was shut and they were arrested.
-
B.C. Conservatives expected to release costs of promises days before election
It's the last week of the British Columbia election campaign after a busy long weekend of promises for the B.C. Conservatives, including a new Children's Hospital for Surrey.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Lethbridge
-
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
-
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
-
'So much excitement': Aurora borealis light show amazes Lethbridge photographers
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault youth chased with pipe, pinned against wall with a vehicle for knocking over basketball net
A 33-year-old suspect in the Sault is facing several charges after reacting angrily when a youth knocked over their basketball net Oct. 5.
-
Sault driver accused of running red light, crashing into retaining wall
A suspected impaired driver who tried to walk away after running a red light and crashing into a ditch is facing several charges, Sault police said Tuesday.
-
Home sales dip in North Bay in September
Home sales declined in North Bay in September compared to a year earlier, but sale prices held firm, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.