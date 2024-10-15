Stricter regulation of candidate nominations a 'complex space': PM's chief of staff

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff says there's no simple answer to bolstering the integrity of political nomination contests.

Katie Telford told a federal inquiry into foreign interference Tuesday that regulation of candidate nomination processes is a "complex space" because parties have varying practices.

Telford suggested that ushering in uniform rules "would really upend how political parties operate."

A report released in June by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians expressed concern about how easily foreign actors can take advantage of loopholes and vulnerabilities to support preferred candidates.

Elections Canada has suggested possible changes to safeguard nominations, including barring non-citizens from helping choose candidates and requiring parties to publish the contest rules.

Telford said while political parties need to look at tightening up practices, coming up with common standards would be very difficult and might not solve any problems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.