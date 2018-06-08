

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The House of Commons has confirmed the appointment of Stephane Perrault as the new chief electoral officer.

Perrault has held the job in an acting capacity since December 2016.

The chief electoral officer is head of Elections Canada, reporting directly to Parliament and is charged with operating fair and efficient elections.

The appointment is for a 10-year term.

Perrault, a lawyer, holds a doctorate in constitutional law from the University of Montreal.

He spent more than 20 years as a senior executive and lawyer in a number of federal organizations.