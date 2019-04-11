Speaker Geoff Regan ruled that he has no jurisdiction to rule on Jane Philpott's claim that the prime minister broke parliamentary law when he booted her and Jody Wilson-Raybould from Liberal caucus.

"The Chair is unable to conclude that the member from Markham-Stouffville has been obstructed in the fulfillment of her parliamentary functions. Accordingly, I cannot find that there is a prima facie question of privilege," Regan said in the House of Commons on Thursday.

He also said the Speaker has no role in interpreting internal caucus votes.

Philpott stood in the House of Commons Tuesday to argue that PM Trudeau had trodden on her rights as a member of Parliament when he expelled from caucus without a vote.

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott were removed by Trudeau last week, with the backing of Liberal MPs who said that the trust between the Liberal team and these two once-prominent faces on Trudeau's front bench had been "broken" over the course of the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Both Philpott and Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet amid the controversy.

Philpott argued that Trudeau contravened the Parliament of Canada Act because the Liberal caucus did not hold a vote that was legally required at the beginning of this Parliament to determine how caucus expulsions would be handled, and because he ultimately made the decision to remove them without a caucus vote.

"Expulsion should not be his decision to take unilaterally, however the decision had been already made," Philpott said.

The Liberals pushed back, arguing that at the start of this Parliament the Liberal caucus had decided to opt out of adopting this part of the law. Had they adopted it, MPs would be required to vote on whether or not a colleague should be booted from caucus.

With files from Rachel Aiello.