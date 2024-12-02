Speaker schedules opposition motions after Tories opt against own non-confidence vote

OTTAWA -

The House of Commons Speaker has intervened to end a parliamentary impasse, ruling that opposition business will happen later this week after the Conservatives blocked their own ability to try and bring down the government this morning.

Greg Fergus has scheduled opposition days for Thursday and Friday, meaning the government could face another non-confidence vote as early as Monday.

His decision follows an unsuccessful attempt this morning by Liberal House leader Karina Gould to temporarily stop a filibuster that has taken up much of the Commons' time for nearly two months.

The Conservatives signalled an intent to introduce a non-confidence motion quoting NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's criticism of the Liberals, in a bid to get his caucus to vote to bring down the minority government.

But the Tories rejected Gould's offer to have that motion heard today, with the party saying it would only end its filibuster if the Liberals provide documents they're demanding, or if the NDP agrees to vote non-confidence in the government.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The filibuster is part of an ongoing privilege debate related to a Conservative demand that the Liberals provide unredacted documents to the RCMP about allegations of misspending at a now-defunct green technology fund.

Opposition parties must be given four days to introduce their own motions before Dec. 10 — also the deadline for the House to vote to approve billions of dollars in spending, without which some government departments risk running out of money.

Two Conservative opposition motions declaring non-confidence in the government were defeated in September with the Bloc Québécois and the NDP voting against them.

The Bloc has since pledged to work with the other opposition parties to defeat the government after the Liberals refused to adopt a Bloc bill to raise old age security payments for seniors under age 75.

However, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said his party would only vote in favour of non-confidence motions that are deemed to be in the best interests of Quebec.

Singh has said his party will take each non-confidence vote on a case-by-case basis, and has said that while his party is ready for an election it does not want to push for one immediately.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024