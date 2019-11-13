OTTAWA – Former Quebec premier Jean Charest was in Ottawa today proposing changes to the Liberal cabinet to better reflect the aerospace industry.

Charest, who was appointed chair of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC), is calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to appoint a new minister to ensure Canada’s involvement in global space exploration remains a top priority.

The "minister of skills development & skills training" would oversee "development and training to work with industry, education institutions, workers and the provinces to develop a long-term strategy to address the looming labour crunch that will require 50,000 new workers to replace those leaving the aerospace sector in the coming years," said Charest in the press release.

Charest, who is moderating a panel at the Canadian Aerospace Summit on Wednesday, is also putting forward a recommendation that aerospace be included in the mandate of the minister of international trade.

"Canadian aerospace isn’t competing domestically, the competition is global. It only makes sense that the Minister of International Trade would use every opportunity to champion our world class industry on the international stage," said Charest.

In the 42nd Parliament, the ministry of innovation, science, and economic development (ISED) – led by Navdeep Bains – the ministry of science and sport – led by Kristy Duncan – and the ministry of transport – led by former astronaut Marc Garneau – oversaw investments in the aerospace sector.

In February, the government announced just over $2 billion spanning 24 years for Canada’s space program.

"Thanks to this investment, our Canadian astronauts will have access to new space missions, inspiring generations to come. The Canadian space community will maintain global leadership in robotics, and capitalize on our world-leading expertise in AI, and health," said Bains in a subsequent press release.

According to the ISED website, the Canadian aerospace industry contributed over $25 billion in GDP and created 213,000 jobs in 2018.

