OTTAWA -- South Korea's ambassador to Canada says he expects the federal government to make some "ambitious" promises when his country hosts a major peacekeeping summit next week.

Ambassador Keung Ryong Chang says that expectation is based on Canada's historic support for the United Nations and peacekeeping, and not any specific knowledge about Ottawa's plans.

Chang's comments come on the eve of the Seoul summit set to begin next Tuesday, where participating nations will be expected to offer troops and equipment for UN missions.

The U.S. is pressing Canada to make good on its past promise to provide a 200-soldier quick reaction force to the UN, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first committed in 2017.

It is also asking that Canada come to the summit with plans to pledge much-needed drones and medical units for peacekeeping missions.

The U.S. made the requests in a letter sent to Global Affairs Canada last month, in which it asked that the government notify the UN and South Korea of its planned pledges by Nov. 12.

Canadian and UN sources say Canada did not meet that deadline.

