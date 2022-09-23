South Korea president Yoon seeks more Canada trade as China looms over Ottawa visit
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol says Canada is a natural match for boosting the production of electric vehicles, as both countries try to contain the risk of a more aggressive China.
On his one-day visit to Ottawa Friday, the president praised Canada's natural resources and research into artificial intelligence, saying they could complement his country's work in digital technology and semiconductors.
“If we co-operate in this area, (Korea's) digital and data technology and Canada's A.I. technology can work together, I think, and in synergy,” Yoon said in Korean during a press conference on Parliament Hill.
Yoon already met this month with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the queen's funeral in London and at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. From there, he had short flights for his one-day visits to Toronto and Ottawa.
Butanalysts saidYoon's visit was more than a matter of convenience, noting it was his first formal bilateral visit since he took office in March.
Robert Huish, an international development professor at Dalhousie University, said Canadians often don't realize how deep their cultural and economic ties have been with South Korea for decades.
“Canada sometimes forgets that it is a Pacific nation, and it's very much committed to engaging in the South Korean market,” said Huish, who researches security in the Korean Peninsula.
“Going forward, there is a want to make that stronger.”
Huish said planeloads of Nova Scotia seafood used to arrive in South Korea multiple times a week before the COVID-19 pandemic and a network of Canada-Korea friendship groups has fostered strong industrial links.
“Canada is finding itself as a very strategic market to South Korea, from seafood exports to now getting into electric-vehicle components.”
Both could be on the agenda next month when Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will be among a delegation heading to Seoul.
Yoon also thanked Canada for its support in containing the threat posed by North Korea.
Canada recently deployed a frigate as part of an ongoing, multinational surveillance operation that tracks whether the Communist regime is trying to evade sanctions. That includes monitoring for ships transferring fuel or commodities.
Friday's meeting comes after months of anticipation for Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy, a document that industry groups hope will clarify which countries Ottawa wants to grow closer to, and which countries should be lower priorities due to trade barriers or human-rights concerns.
Countries like Britain and France have already published such documents, and the Liberals promised Canada would outline its Indo-Pacific strategy months ago. On Friday, Trudeau pointed out twice that South Korea is also working on its own strategy for the region.
Also Friday, Trudeau announced Canada's ambassador to China, a post that had been left vacant since last December.
He has tasked Jennifer May, a career diplomat with three decades of experience in foreign service, with advancing both trade and democratic values.
“China is certainly a real challenging actor in the region,” Trudeau said Friday. “A nuanced approach that is looking out for the interests of Canadians, the interests of citizens across our democracies, is essential.
“For too long, China and other autocracies have been able to play off neighbours and friends against each other, by offering bits of access to their market.”
At multiple points in his visit, Yoon mentioned Canada's sacrifice in the Korean War, including after laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.
Earlier in the day, during a visit to Trudeau's office in the West Block, Yoon praised his policies and support for multiculturalism.
“You are such an attractive leader; you brought unity to Canadian society,” a translator for Yoon said in English.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
opinion
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end, according to government sources.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Fiona's potential destructive power shown in five graphics
Hurricane Fiona is heading to Atlantic Canada, likely to leave a path of heavy rain, strong winds, power outages and flooding in its wake. CTVNews.ca shows five graphics that demonstrate its destructive potential.
Powerful quake shakes Indonesia, but no casualties reported
A strong undersea earthquake shook Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties and officials said there was no threat of a tsunami.
Hurricane Fiona: Why the storm's rare left hook is taking it straight to the Maritimes
One reason why Hurricane Fiona is already being labelled a ‘historical storm’ for Eastern Canada is because of its unusual left hook. Tracking for the storm released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, once it passes the 40th parallel north, its trajectory appears to veer slightly left, taking it straight to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
What will happen to the wild horses impacted by Hurricane Fiona?
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
Canada takes aim at Iran's 'harassment,' 'repression' of women after recent death
Canada's foreign affairs minister is laying blame on the Iranian regime for the recent death of a woman, who was detained for allegedly violating the country's forced veiling laws.
India warns citizens in Canada about hate crimes, 'anti-India' activities
The Government of India has issued a warning to Indian nationals and students living in Canada about an increase in 'hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities' in the country, urging their citizens to exercise caution.
opinion | Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end, according to government sources.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
-
Judge orders eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church
The head of a group with ties to the Freedom Convoy says they are planning to leave an Ottawa church after a judge ordered the group can be evicted.
-
Hurricane Fiona: Why the storm's rare left hook is taking it straight to the Maritimes
One reason why Hurricane Fiona is already being labelled a ‘historical storm’ for Eastern Canada is because of its unusual left hook. Tracking for the storm released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, once it passes the 40th parallel north, its trajectory appears to veer slightly left, taking it straight to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
-
Former B.C. hockey coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges
A former youth hockey coach who worked in B.C.'s Lower Mainland has pleaded guilty to several sexual offences, including child pornography charges.
-
12-year-old finds 'samurai sword' in bushes, Victoria police seek owner
Victoria police are looking for the owner of what they describe as a 'samurai sword' found in a bush in Esquimalt this week.
-
Nova Scotians prepare to hunker down as Hurricane Fiona approaches
It's the literal calm before the storm in Nova Scotia and residents are stocking up on essentials before Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on Saturday.
World
-
Powerful quake shakes Indonesia, but no casualties reported
A strong undersea earthquake shook Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties and officials said there was no threat of a tsunami.
-
U.S. has privately warned Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine for several months
The U.S. has privately communicated to Russia for the past several months that there will be consequences if Moscow chooses to use a nuclear weapon in the Ukraine war, according to U.S. officials.
-
'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now: WHO official
If rich nations think the pandemic is over, they should help lower-income countries reach that point too, a senior World Health Organization official told Reuters.
-
India warns citizens in Canada about hate crimes, 'anti-India' activities
The Government of India has issued a warning to Indian nationals and students living in Canada about an increase in 'hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities' in the country, urging their citizens to exercise caution.
-
4.4M Americans roll up sleeves for Omicron-targeted boosters
U.S. health officials say 4.4 million Americans have rolled up their sleeves for the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the count Thursday as public health experts bemoaned U.S President Joe Biden's recent remark that 'the pandemic is over.'
-
King Charles III pictured with official red box in new photo
King Charles III has been pictured with his official red box in which the British monarch receives government documents, in a photograph released by Buckingham Palace on Friday as the new king takes up his official duties.
Politics
-
opinion
opinion | Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end, according to government sources.
-
MPs, Senators debate requirements for medically assisted dying with mental disorders
An expert told a special joint committee of the House of Commons and Senate that people with mental disorders can suffer for decades, and their distress is equally as valid as someone suffering physical pain.
-
South Korea president Yoon seeks more Canada trade as China looms over Ottawa visit
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol says Canada is a natural match for boosting the production of electric vehicles, as both countries try to contain the risk of a more aggressive China.
Health
-
COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large U.S. study finds
People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, U.S. researchers report.
-
'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now
The UN food chief warned Thursday that the world is facing 'a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm' and urged donors, particularly Gulf nations and billionaires, to give a few days of profits to tackle a crisis with the fertilizer supply right now and prevent widespread food shortages next year.
-
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket
An approaching storm threatens to delay NASA's next launch attempt for its new moon rocket, already grounded for weeks by fuel leaks.
-
Why a NASA spacecraft will crash into an asteroid
In the first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment, NASA is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away.
-
Facebook violated rights of Palestinian users, report finds
Actions by Facebook and its parent Meta during last year's Gaza war violated the rights of Palestinian users to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, political participation and non-discrimination, a report commissioned by the social media company has found.
Entertainment
-
Elton John playing White House lawn as part of farewell tour
Elton John is playing at the White House as part of his farewell tour. It is his first White House gig since performing with Stevie Wonder at a state dinner in 1998 honoring British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
-
Marilyn Monroe fascination comes to Netflix with 'Blonde'
Marilyn Monroe has been dead for 60 years, but there is still a kind of madness around her that remains. Just look at the frenzied discourse around 'Blonde,' an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' fictional portrait of the Hollywood star that has yet to be seen by the general public.
-
Movie reviews: 'Don't Worry Darling' creates an uneasy utopia, but shows wear and tear
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Blonde,' 'Sidney' and 'Bandit.'
Business
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July
Retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July, the first drop in seven months as sales at gasoline stations and clothing and clothing accessories stores decreased, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
July travel on an upward trend, but is still a fraction of pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the number of Canada's international arrivals increased in July but has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Court of Appeal upholds sharing of Canadian bank account info with U.S. authorities
The Federal Court of Appeal has affirmed the constitutionality of legislation that allows account information held by Canadian financial institutions to be shared with U.S. authorities.
Lifestyle
-
'I'm doing it for the children': Indigenous woman walks across Canada to raise awareness about residential schools
An Indigenous woman is walking across Canada on a journey to spread awareness about residential schools.
-
Large fancy vivid yellow diamond discovered in N.W.T.
The owners of a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories say workers have recovered what is likely Canada's largest fancy vivid yellow diamond.
-
12-year-old award-winning Vancouver pianist donating $30K to share music with other kids
Audrey Sung may be only 12 years old, but you'd never guess it by her piano playing — she can easily perform a complicated melody on the piano, a gift she is looking to share with other kids.
Sports
-
Roger Federer's last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman's role.
-
Celtics: Udoka suspended for 'multiple' policy violations
The reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday.
-
Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund
Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund.
Autos
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
-
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
-
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.