'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
"I think obviously there is some sort of pattern in there. The fact that we are seeing this in a significant degree over the past week is a cause for interest and close attention, which is exactly what we're doing," Trudeau said during a media availability in Whitehorse about the unusual series of takedowns.
He met in Yukon with the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP officials who are leading the search efforts to recover the "unidentified object" shot down on his order on Saturday. Trudeau said it’s an "extraordinary" effort being conducted in collaboration with Indigenous leaders.
"We've deployed significant resources here to be able to recover the object, as well as diplomatic and international engagements going on to find more information and get solutions on this," he said.
Trudeau described the ongoing Canadian-led effort to locate the downed object amid sparsely populated and rugged northern territory as "challenging" but vowed that the hunt will continue until debris is "hopefully" located.
The takedown has been described as a first-of-its-kind operation from the joint Canada-U.S military organization responsible for airspace defence, known as Norad. Trudeau was defensive Monday about the role Canada played, saying that his focus is "not on which side gets credit" but that the object posing "a threat" was shot down without incident.
Trudeau's comments come after he vowed over the weekend to keep people informed about the situation that Pentagon officials have said has no peacetime precedent.
"This is a very serious situation that we are taking incredibly seriously. The actions we're taking to protect North American airspace, the actions we're taking to recover and analyze these objects, the importance of defending our territorial integrity, our sovereignty, has rarely been as important as it is now," Trudeau said on Monday. "There is much analysis going on at the highest levels of Norad."
Here's a brief summary of the objects downed to date:
- Feb. 4, on the order of U.S. President Joe Biden, a U.S. fighter jet shot down what previously had been identified as a Chinese surveillance balloon, off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after it spent a week traversing Canada and the U.S.
- Feb. 10, an F-22 fighter jet shot down an unmanned high-altitude cylindrical object the size of a small car, off the coast near Deadhorse, Alaska. It was heading towards Canadian airspace.
- Feb. 11, on Trudeau's order, a U.S. fighter jet downed an unidentified "cylindrical object" over central Yukon about 100 miles from the Canada-U.S. border. Some have described this object as a balloon, though considerably smaller than the original Chinese balloon.
- Feb. 12, over Lake Huron on the Canada-U.S. border, U.S. fighter jets shot down an octagonal object travelling at 20,000 feet that appeared to have dangling strings but no payload.
With searches still underway in the three most recent instances, the U.S. military has not yet identified what the objects are, how they stayed airborne, or where they originated, as Reuters has reported.
CANADA 'BEING VERY CAUTIOUS': FORMER CSIS HEAD
In a Monday morning interview on CNN, Defence Minister Anita Anand offered no new details about the recent Canadian downing or the object's origins.
"At this point, we are not able to speculate on the precise parameters of the object from the visual that we received," Anand said, declining to say if there was any indication that the object was from China. "It would be imprudent for me to speculate further at this time, until we gathered the debris and until we do the analysis. The FBI is involved in that analysis, as is the RCMP here in Canada."
In an interview on CTV's Question Period with Vassy Kapelos on Sunday, prior to the shooting down of the fourth aerial object, former national security adviser and past head of Canada's spy agency CSIS Richard Fadden said Anand is "being very cautious, particularly when her colleagues in the United States are not."
"I don't really understand why, except it falls into the Canadian tradition of being very reticent to comment on national security issues," he said.
Fadden said that if he was Trudeau's current national security adviser, he'd be "more worried" now that there have been multiple instances of unknown aerial objects in or around Canadian airspace.
"I would be rather more worried than I was when the first balloon appeared. I mean, once you can argue there was a mistake, even if it was intentional," said Fadden.
"If this is indeed the Chinese, they are being far more aggressive than they usually are… they can be aggressive, but they're subtle. Whatever this is they are not subtle, so I would begin to worry a little bit."
The unprecedented series of events have prompted NATO Secretary General General Jens Stoltenberg to call on countries in that military alliance to stay vigilant, speculating that what's taking place is "part of a pattern" of increasing Chinese and Russian surveillance activities against NATO allies.
As MPs convene in Ottawa it's expected opposition MPs will be pressing for more answers from the federal government.
More to come…
With files from CTV News' Parliamentary bureau, CTVNews.ca's Daniel Otis and Michael Lee, and The Associated Press
OPINION | Don Martin: Three ethical lapses tarnish the brand of all politicians
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Date set for Trudeau to meet with premiers to talk health deals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he’s invited premiers to Ottawa for a 'working meeting' to discuss a health-care funding deal, on Feb. 7.
The deal to keep Trudeau in power is contingent on action on these NDP priorities this year
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
