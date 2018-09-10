

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canada's top bureaucrat says more can be done to prevent harassment in the public service after a review found some federal civil servants are afraid to complain about it.

Earlier this year Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick launched a targeted review of the culture within the civil service and how reports of harassment are handled.

A report on the findings shows that while a comprehensive set of rules and policies are in place, there is room for improvement.

Some victims interviewed said they remain hesitant to come forward with harassment complaints due to a fear of reprisal and that they found the current systems for addressing complaints difficult to navigate.

The task force of deputy ministers that led the review recommends the creation of a trusted, safe space within departments for employees to talk about harassment without fear.

The report says more training for employees and managers is also needed and that more comprehensive data should be gathered and analysed to identify problem areas or trends.