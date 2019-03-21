

Doha Hanno , Special to CTVNews.ca





Some political leaders in Western countries have focused on countering radical Islamist groups while failing to address potential threats from right-wing extremists and white supremacists, according to a professor of Islamic studies at the University of Toronto.

The Canadian government’s past reports on terrorist threats have identified a number of groups, like ISIS and al-Qaeda, without usually mentioning right-wing extremists.

Anver Emon, director of the Institute of Islamic Studies, noted that Canada’s public safety report began mentioning right-wing extremist groups in 2018, but as a footnote to its concerns around jihadist groups that it identified.

“I do think we have a disparity in the way our federal government takes aim and focuses its interests on those groups that pose greater threats more locally and more pervasively,” he said.

Emon also said some politicians tend to tweet about Muslim communities in broad strokes after an Islamic terror attack, but may not do the same for other groups in society.

For example, last November Australia’s prime minister tweeted about ensuring his country’s Muslim communities were not “infiltrated” by “extremist radical Islam.

[1/6] Extremist radical Islam is a serious problem. We all have responsibilities to make Australia safe, and that means making sure Muslim communities do not become infiltrated with this dangerous ideology. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 21, 2018