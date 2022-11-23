Solicitor-client privilege on Emergencies Act creates 'black box,' inquiry hears
Justice Minister David Lametti repeatedly invoked solicitor-client privilege in his testimony at a public inquiry on Wednesday as he refused to reveal the legal basis for the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act earlier this year.
That leaves a critical question so far unanswered: What legal advice did the federal government rely on to invoke the act last winter, for the first time since it became law in 1988?
Testifying before the Public Order Emergencies Commission, Lametti confirmed that he raised the idea of using the Emergencies Act only one day after the official start of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in on Jan. 29.
The confirmation came after the inquiry was shown text messages between the justice minister and his chief of staff on Jan. 30 in which the former mentioned the Emergencies Act.
Lametti testified he did so because he knew if the government decided the act was needed, there would have to be consultation and discussions about whether the standards had been met Γüá-- and he wanted the Department of Justice to prepare for the possibility.
"The worst scenario would be something explodes, and we are not ready to use it because we haven't done the kinds of consultations necessary, or asked the appropriate questions to the appropriate people in order to get it done. So this is me being prudent."
The inquiry also heard that the justice minister mused early in the crisis about possibly sending in the Canadian Armed Forces, and dismissed former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly as being "incompetent" in handling the situation.
Yet Lametti, who also serves attorney general, the government's top legal adviser, would not offer any insight into the process by which Liberal cabinet ministers determined the act was necessary to restore order in the capital and at several border crossings with the U.S.
Even before he began answering questions, government lawyer Andrea Gonsalves told the commission that the Liberal government would not waive its right to solicitor-client privilege, which protects legal advice from being publicly revealed.
During his testimony Lametti explained solicitor-client privilege "is not mine to waive," and the decision would instead be up to the governor-in-council.
"I would, in probably virtually all cases, advise that it shouldn't be waived, simply because it is such an important fundamental principle."
Commission lawyer Gordon Cameron to say Lametti's inability to detail any of the legal grounds on which the government declared the convoy to be a national emergency puts them and others at the inquiry in a "conundrum."
"We have throughout, from the beginning of this proceeding through to now, attempted to find a way to lift the veil that has made such a black box of what has turned out to be a central issue," Cameron said.
"We just regret that it ends up being an absence of transparency on the part of the government in this proceeding."
The Emergencies Act identifies a public order emergency as a threat to Canada's security, as defined in the Canadian Security Intelligence Service Act.
That definition includes espionage or sabotage of Canada's interests, foreign influence, acts of serious violence against people or property with political, religious or ideological objectives, or the violent overthrow of the Canadian government.
While no such threat materialized during the "Freedom Convoy" protests, Canadian Security Intelligence Service director David Vigneault testified on Monday that he told the prime minister he supported the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.
Vigneault said he was satisfied that a threat to national security had to be interpreted differently in the context of the Emergencies Act after he received advice from the Department of Justice.
For his part, Lametti told the commission that it was ultimately up to cabinet -- not CSIS -- to decide whether circumstances met the threshold required for the act to be invoked.
"What Parliament did not do with the creation of the Emergencies Act was delegate the decision-making to CSIS," he said.
He later added: "There are other inputs that can go into the meeting of that definitional standard that CSIS wouldn't normally use."
Lametti was the first of three high-profile cabinet ministers expected to appear Wednesday at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is holding its final days of hearings after more than five weeks of testimony.
The documents submitted into evidence on Wednesday included private text message conversations between Lametti and fellow Liberals. That included an exchange between Lametti and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino on Feb. 2.
"You need to get the police to move," Lametti wrote. "And the (Canadian Armed Forces) if necessary. Too many people are being seriously adversely impacted by what is an occupation. I am getting out as soon as I can."
He went on to tell Mendicino that people were looking to them for leadership -- "and not stupid people."
Mendicino responded: "How many tanks are you asking for?" Lametti replied, "I reckon one will do."
Lametti later told the inquiry that the message was a joke, and that the military was never considered a real option during the protests.
Two days later, in another text to Mendicino, Lametti called then-Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly incompetent. Asked about that statement, Lametti admitted to the inquiry that he had felt frustrated.
"My life had been altered by this," he said. "My staff was being harassed when they went into work by convoy members who took issue with them wearing masks, particularly my female staff members on my ministerial team. And I was quite frustrated, I will admit."
The commission was also shown texts between Lametti and Liberal backbencher Greg Fergus, who complained on Feb. 13 that Mendicino was "talking talking talking" to caucus members about better co-ordination between police forces.
"Our only other legal option is the emergencies act," Lametti responded.
"That is exactly where people are at," Fergus responded. "It is where I am at."
Lametti responded: "And me. And Marco, but he is being a good soldier."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Solicitor-client privilege on Emergencies Act creates 'black box,' inquiry hears
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
With the final week of Emergencies Act inquiry hearings ahead, here's what's been said so far
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet are set to take the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
Opinion
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his most detailed explanation yet about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
Feds file judicial review of $40B Indigenous child-welfare settlement
The federal government has filed a judicial review of some aspects of the $40-billion settlement agreement over discrimination in the Indigenous child-welfare system, after the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejected the deal in late October.
Canada rues missed opportunities in 1-0 loss to Belgium in World Cup opener
Canada was punished for missing chances during its opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 win. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence.
More than half of Canadians don't understand sexual consent: survey
Fifty-five per cent of Canadians do not understand the legal definition of sexual consent, suggests a recent survey conducted by Maru Public Opinion and commissioned by the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
NEW | Conservative MP's bill to encourage growth in cryptocurrency sector defeated
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's private member's bill calling for a national framework to encourage growth in the cryptocurrency sector was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted in favour of seeing the bill advance.
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75
Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died.
'Bad humour' and early Emergencies Act chatter: What Justice Minister Lametti's commission testimony reveals
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, where he was questioned about his role in the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a summary of the highlights from the justice minister's testimony.
Canada
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
'Bad humour' and early Emergencies Act chatter: What Justice Minister Lametti's commission testimony reveals
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, where he was questioned about his role in the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a summary of the highlights from the justice minister's testimony.
-
More than half of Canadians don't understand sexual consent: survey
Fifty-five per cent of Canadians do not understand the legal definition of sexual consent, suggests a recent survey conducted by Maru Public Opinion and commissioned by the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
-
'Unlike any other': ALERT busts organized crime's illegal banks
Authorities say seven people face charges, including three from Calgary, in connection with a lengthy investigation into organized crime that involved millions of dollars in money laundering.
-
'I'm at the mercy of a failing health-care system': B.C. cancer patient faces 6-month wait for biopsy
After testing positive for a gene that puts her at high risk for breast cancer, coupled with her family’s medical history, Jannelle Chemko says it’s not a matter of if she’ll get the disease, but when.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Solicitor-client privilege on Emergencies Act creates 'black box,' inquiry hears
Justice Minister David Lametti repeatedly invoked solicitor-client privilege on Wednesday as he refused to reveal how the Liberal government ultimately decided to invoke the Emergencies Act earlier this year.
World
-
Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory
Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory were beaten and detained in protests over pay amid anti-virus controls, according to witnesses and videos on social media Wednesday, as tensions mount over Chinese efforts to combat a renewed rise in infections.
-
Colorado club shooting survivor: 'I want to be resilient'
Some of the 17 people wounded by gunfire Saturday when a 22-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at Club Q, a well-known club for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs, shared the horror of seeing their loved ones shot down in front of them.
-
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
-
Georgia high court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks
The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated the state's ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, abruptly ending access to later abortions that had resumed days earlier.
-
Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan
The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group's resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
-
Virginia Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW | Conservative MP's bill to encourage growth in cryptocurrency sector defeated
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's private member's bill calling for a national framework to encourage growth in the cryptocurrency sector was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted in favour of seeing the bill advance.
-
Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his most detailed explanation yet about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
-
Feds file judicial review of $40B Indigenous child-welfare settlement
The federal government has filed a judicial review of some aspects of the $40-billion settlement agreement over discrimination in the Indigenous child-welfare system, after the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejected the deal in late October.
Health
-
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
A patient has died in a New Brunswick emergency department while waiting to be seen for the second time this year.
-
Health-care system not equipped to treat older HIV patients, says Canadian charity
A growing number of older adults are living with human immunodeficiency virus in Canada. But according to a Toronto-based charity, health-care systems currently in place are not prepared to care for the rising number of aging Canadians who are HIV-positive.
-
Low but increased risk of myocarditis after 2nd Moderna COVID-19 shot, B.C. study finds
A Canadian study suggests cases of heart muscle inflammation related to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are rare but higher than expected among young men who got a second dose of Moderna compared with those who were administered Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.
Sci-Tech
-
European Space Agency makes history with its 1st parastronaut
The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee to be among its newest batch of astronauts, complementing that with an unprecedented commitment to one day send someone with a physical disability into outer space.
-
Chalk River, Ont. company heading to the moon in search of water
A relatively unknown company in the Ottawa Valley will be part of a team that is sending Canada's first-ever lunar rover to the moon in 2026.
-
Christie's withdraws T. rex skeleton from auction days before sale
Christie's has withdrawn a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton from sale, with just days to go until the historic auction, after a paleontologist said the fossil largely comprises copyrighted replica bones from another specimen.
Entertainment
-
Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75
Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died.
-
James Cameron almost didn't choose Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet to star in 'Titanic'
James Cameron is sharing some surprising details from the making of his blockbuster hit 'Titanic,' which celebrates 25 years of being released next month. In a new video interview with GQ, he revealed that he almost didn't end up casting Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet.
-
Kelly Rowland reiterates her support for Chris Brown
Kelly Rowland is speaking out about grace after her support for singer Chris Brown at the American Music Awards was met with some backlash.
Business
-
Lawsuit against Canadian gold miner alleges Tanzanians were killed, injured by police
A group of more than 20 Tanzanians and their family members have filed a lawsuit against Barrick Gold Corp., alleging they or their loved ones were beaten, shot at or killed by police at one of the company's mines in the African country.
-
Canadian workers say they face barriers amid growing union push at Starbucks
Unionization among Canadian Starbucks employees is starting to gain traction, organizers say, but much like their U.S. counterparts, workers face barriers and alleged anti-union activity by the coffee giant.
-
Tech stocks helps lift S&P/TSX composite despite energy sector weakness as oil falls
Strength in the technology sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading despite losses in energy stocks as the price of oil moved lower.
Lifestyle
-
Ontario photographer captures massive wave that looks like 'the perfect face'
A photographer says he has captured an insane six-metre wave with a 'perfect face' during a lake-effect storm in Ontario.
-
Eastern Ontario great-grandmother, 83, wins $60M Lotto Max jackpot
When Vera Page realized she had won the Lotto Max $60 million grand prize, she had a difficult time convincing herself she hit the jackpot.
-
HIV-positive heart donor's family, recipient meet
Brittany Newton's family grieved last spring when her life was cut short at age 30 by a brain aneurysm, but they got to feel close to her again this week, listening to her heart beating in the chest of a thankful New York woman whose life was saved by an organ transplant.
Sports
-
Brampton, Ont. high school alumni represents for Canada at FIFA World Cup
As Canadians come together to cheer on the men’s national team, one high school northwest of Toronto can say that three of the footballers playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are its own.
-
'Through the roof': Father of Canada goalkeeper describes his emotions ahead of World Cup games
For Nick Pantemis, Canada’s journey to the 2022 World Cup is slightly sweeter with his son, James, being named in John Herdman’s 26-man squad as one of three goalkeepers.
-
Japanese World Cup fans stay after match to clean trash from stadium
Japanese World Cup fans had a lot to celebrate Wednesday after their team beat Germany but many put the party on hold to help clean up the stadium.
Autos
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.