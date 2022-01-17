A small group of Canadian special forces has been deployed to Ukraine, a country on the brink of an armed conflict with Russia, CTV News has confirmed.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal on Monday while on a high-stakes visit to Ukraine, and reaffirmed Canada’s support for the country’s sovereignty from Russia.

Russia has stationed an estimated 100,000 troops at its border with the Ukraine in what many fear could be the prelude to a possible invasion. Russia has denied the claims.

Joly condemned the build up of Russian troops at the border on Monday.

“A peaceful solution to the ongoing situation in Ukraine is necessary to maintain stability [and] to protect human rights throughout the region,” she tweeted.

On Sunday, the federal government urged Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to the country, citing “Russian aggression” in the area.

Canada has the third-largest Ukrainian population in the world, behind only the Ukraine and Russia.

With files from Reuters