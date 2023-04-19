'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote -- and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending.
"I personally, as a mother and wife, look carefully at my credit card bill once a month, and last Sunday I said to the kids, 'You're older now. You don't watch Disney anymore. Let's cut that Disney Plus subscription,"' Freeland told Global News in an interview that aired on Nov. 6.
She went on to say: "I believe that I need to take exactly the same approach with the federal government's finances, because that's the money of Canadians."
Maybe Freeland meant to show that managing a $430-billion budget is not all that different from handling a household one.
But as word of the clip spread throughout the land, and was viewed nearly a million times in just a couple of days, so did outrage.
Emails sent to her office and obtained by The Canadian Press under access-to-information law show that Freeland's attempt to connect with Canadians made her a villain to thousands.
"This advice is about as wise as boomers telling younger folks if only they skipped the avocado toast then they could afford a house," said one person. The names of the senders are redacted in the documents.
Some commenters felt the minister's attempt to blend in missed the mark, like when Princess Jasmine visited the market in "Aladdin" and encountered a less-royal way of life.
Messages accused Freeland of being "smug," "elitist," "clueless" and "entitled."
One person accused her of underestimating the platform's offerings. "There is more than just Disney movies on Disney Plus, so you are actually depriving your children of the things their friends might watch."
The person added that Freeland was doing so "when we all know you can easily afford that."
Federal cabinet ministers will earn just over $289,000 this year. The median household income in Ontario in 2020 was $79,500, according to Statistics Canada.
Someone wrote to say they'd already cut Disney Plus and wanted to know how to "cancel my portion of the CBC subsidy." CBC's $1.2 billion in government funding in 2022 works out to about $30 per Canadian per year.
Others were less sarcastic, noting that "poverty is not a choice."
One email urged the government to better manage inflation.
"If you are out of ideas on how I do this, might I humbly suggest your office consider a more aggressive approach to regulating the skyrocketing profits in the grocery industry?"
Another writer, who described herself as a single mother on disability, said that she sometimes goes without food to ensure that her 10-year-old son doesn't.
"That was an absolute slap in the face to people who are truly struggling," she wrote.
"Like I tell my son: You need to think before you speak."
One would-be knight in shining armour did come to Freeland's defence, emailing to say they, too, had cut out TV channels -- along with beauty treatments, travel and cellphones, among other things.
They argued: "Inflation means lifestyles must be changed!"
Staff in the Finance Department did a social media scan on Nov. 7, the day after Freeland's series of interviews about the fall economic statement.
Over two days, there were 13,000 mentions of Freeland and Disney Plus, and "coverage was predominantly negative," an official in charge of media monitoring wrote in an email.
A word cloud graphic attached to the email showed the phrases "tone-deaf" and "high inflation" featured prominently.
Freeland walked back her remark the next day, telling reporters that "Like other elected federal leaders, I am paid a really significant salary, and I know that that puts me in a really, really privileged position."
Her office did not respond to questions this week about the feedback she received, instead pointing to her comments in the Nov. 7 press conference.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2023
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote -- and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending.
Opposition parties question Trudeau's winter vacation to Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defensive on Tuesday over costs associated with, and the location of, his family's Christmas vacation in Jamaica, with opposition party leaders questioning his judgment and demanding more information about the trip.
Why doesn't Canada make its own baby formula when we have the raw ingredients?
If infant formula has become akin to liquid gold for parents stressed about empty store shelves this year, Canada may be sitting on a potential treasure trove -- if only it could process the raw elements.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person
A new study has found that three-day weekends can support more daily movement, less time sitting, and more sleep.
The Netflix password crackdown may finally be happening
Netflix began clamping down on password sharing in four additional countries earlier this year, but opted not to expand more broadly after it "found enough improvement opportunities" from early launches.
5 things to know for Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Picket lines for PSAC workers, the prime minister faces questions about a Jamaica vacation, and Fox avoids a high-profile trial. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Beijing hospital fire deaths rise to 29, mostly patients
The death toll from a fire at a Beijing hospital rose to 29, including 26 patients, authorities said Wednesday, and a dozen people had been detained including the hospital's head and her deputy.
Canada
-
Family misses out on $12K dream vacation after typo on airline ticket
An Ontario family planned their first major trip together to Cuba in February, but missed the vacation because of a typo of a single letter on one of their airline tickets.
-
Group crossing border called 911 suffering from cold, Minnesota sheriff says
Nine people were detained and one was missing after trying to walk across the Canada-United States border in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Minnesota sheriff says.
-
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
-
Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since August 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 per cent in March as higher mortgage interest costs were offset by lower energy prices.
-
Almost two-thirds of products in these 4 key grocery store departments come in plastic packaging: report
A new report suggests that almost two-thirds of products across four key departments in Canada’s grocery stores are packaged in plastic.
-
Antisemitic incidents down slightly after all-time high in 2021, B'nai Brith says
Reported incidents of antisemitism in Canada declined slightly last year from their all-time peak in 2021, B'nai Brith Canada said Monday, noting that the change is so small as to be "almost insignificant."
World
-
Kim says North Korea's 1st spy satellite is ready for launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has built its first-ever military spy satellite and that he planned to launch it on an undisclosed date, state media reported Wednesday.
-
Beijing hospital fire deaths rise to 29, mostly patients
The death toll from a fire at a Beijing hospital rose to 29, including 26 patients, authorities said Wednesday, and a dozen people had been detained including the hospital's head and her deputy.
-
8 Indonesian fishermen feared dead, 11 rescued off Australia
Eight Indonesian fishermen are feared drowned and another 11 have been rescued after spending six days without food or water on a barren island off the northwest Australian coast after a powerful tropical cyclone, authorities said Wednesday.
-
United Nations issues rare rebuke of United States over leaked documents
Weeks after a trove of classified US intelligence documents were posted on social media, the United Nations issued a rare rebuke of the United States after reports that those documents allegedly revealed the US was spying on the Secretary-General and other high ranking UN officials.
-
No respite in Sudan as truce falls apart, rivals battle
Explosions and heavy gunfire rattled the Sudanese capital in a fifth day of fighting Wednesday after an internationally brokered truce quickly fell apart. The ceasefire failure suggested the two rival generals fighting for control of the country were determined to crush each other in a potentially prolonged conflict.
-
Trapped by fighting, Sudanese look for ways to survive
Millions of Sudanese people have been trapped in their homes since violence suddenly erupted over the weekend between forces loyal to the country's top two generals.
Politics
-
'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote -- and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending.
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
Here's what the public-service strike would look like for hybrid workers
Canada's federal public servants will need to show up at the picket line for four hours each day -- even if their union has been trying to negotiate permanent work-from-home arrangements with the government.
Health
-
Why doesn't Canada make its own baby formula when we have the raw ingredients?
If infant formula has become akin to liquid gold for parents stressed about empty store shelves this year, Canada may be sitting on a potential treasure trove -- if only it could process the raw elements.
-
The 21-day myth: Study looks at how long it actually takes to form a habit
If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.
-
BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib poses injury, poisoning risk: Health Canada
Health Canada is warning consumers to stop using the BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib Wooden Baby Cot because of injury and poisoning risks.
Sci-Tech
-
Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound
Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound.
-
T. rex skeleton sells for more than US$5M at Zurich auction
Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs (US$5.3 million), below the expected price.
-
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
Entertainment
-
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he'd taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner's report said Tuesday.
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
-
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Walt Disney World on Monday by announcing legislation that will use the regulatory powers of Florida government to exert unprecedented oversight on the park resort's rides and monorail.
Business
-
U.K. inflation remains over 10 per cent as food prices rise
The price of food in the U.K. rose at the fastest pace in 45 years last month in, keeping inflation above 10% for a seventh straight month amid a cost-of-living crisis that has fueled a wave of strikes by government workers.
-
Stock market today: Asian trading mixed ahead of earnings
Asian shares were mixed Wednesday, as investors took a wait-and-see stance ahead of earnings reports and possible moves by central banks.
-
Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since August 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 per cent in March as higher mortgage interest costs were offset by lower energy prices.
Lifestyle
-
Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person
A new study has found that three-day weekends can support more daily movement, less time sitting, and more sleep.
-
Why some young Canadians are choosing the DINK lifestyle
Many Canadians are embracing the dual income, no kids (DINK) lifestyle, a term that was coined in the 1980s and is making a resurgence as a result of economic and societal conditions.
-
$64M lottery ticket sold in New Brunswick, largest win ever in Atlantic Canada
Atlantic Lottery is telling people in New Brunswick to check their tickets.
Sports
-
Transgender girls go to court over Arizona school sports ban
The parents of two transgender girls in Arizona filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging a year-old state law banning trans girls from participating in school sports.
-
Russia excluded from men's basketball at 2024 Olympics
Russia has been excluded from qualification for the men's Olympic basketball tournament in Paris next year, basketball's international governing body FIBA said Tuesday.
-
Five things to know about the NHL playoffs
Expect broadcasters to spin a wheel and guess who overtime heroes might be. Expect the odd referee to get an earful, a fan base (or two) to erupt on Twitter over a missed or controversial call. Here are five things to know about this year's NHL playoffs.
Autos
-
Volkswagen unveils electric luxury sedan at China auto show
Volkswagen unveiled an electric luxury sedan that promises a 700-kilometer (435-mile) battery range as global and Chinese automakers displayed their latest SUVs, sedans and muscle cars at the world's biggest auto show Tuesday.
-
How little engines are taking over American cars in a big way
As big V8-powered cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger approach the end of their lives as production cars, an altogether different sort of gasoline engine has become increasingly common on American roads: the three-cylinder.
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.