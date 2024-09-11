Politics

    • Singh to talk policy priorities at second day of NDP caucus retreat

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to the media at the party's caucus retreat in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press) NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to the media at the party's caucus retreat in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to have more to share today about the progressive policies his team intends to prioritize, and his red lines, when Parliament resumes next week.

    New Democrats have said they’ll only offer their support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government going forward if the Liberals propose bills that they believe benefit Canadians. Heading into the fall sitting, they have yet to offer any specifics.

    Singh has a press conference at 12:30 p.m. EDT where he’s expected to speak to the NDP’s vision for the next sitting. He indicated Tuesday that after more time talking to his MPs, he’d offer up new details about their plan.

    Broadly, the NDP has said health care, housing affordability and a price cap on grocery prices for essential items, such as bread and baby formula, will be top areas of focus.

    Wednesday is the second of day of closed-door strategy meetings, and it marks one week since Singh pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals

    Singh has not spoken to Trudeau since, telling reporters at the retreat that as he’s not interested in any new deal, and that he doesn’t care to have another conversation with the political leader he spent the last two years working with.

    Yesterday, NDP MPs said they think getting out of the two-party pact — which secured government action on progressive policies in exchange for propping up Trudeau’s grip on power — has actually given them more leverage. 

    Meanwhile, Yves-Francois Blanchet has signalled the 32-member Bloc Québécois caucus is ready to regain the role of holding the balance of power and act as the Liberals’ dance partner in exchange for action on a list of demands. 

    Today is also the final day of the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C. and the prime minister is expected to speak about what his government’s new game plan will be as they head back to the capital under traditional minority dynamics.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A man who has brain damage has a murder conviction reversed after a 34-year fight

    A man who has brain damage and was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a shopkeeper in London had his decades-old conviction quashed Wednesday by an appeals court troubled by the possibility police elicited a false confession from a mentally vulnerable man. Oliver Campbell, who suffered cognitive impairment as a baby and struggles with his concentration and memory, was 21 when he was jailed in 1991 after being convicted based partly on admissions his lawyer said were coerced. “The fight for justice is finally over after nearly 34 years," Campbell said. “I can start my life an innocent man.” Campbell, now in his 50s, was convicted of the robbery and murder of Baldev Hoondle, who was shot in the head in his shop in the Hackney area of east London in July 1990. He had a previous appeal rejected in 1994 and was released from prison in 2002 on conditions that could have returned him to prison if he got into trouble. Defense lawyer Michael Birnbaum said police lied to Campbell and “badgered and bullied” him into giving a false confession by admitting he pulled the trigger in an accident. He was interviewed more than a dozen times, including sessions without either a lawyer or other adult present. His learning disability put him “out of his depth” and he was "simply unable to do justice to himself,” Birnbaum said. He said the admissions were nonsense riddled with inconsistencies that contradicted facts in the case. At trial, he testified that he was not involved in the robbery and had been somewhere else though he couldn't remember where. A co-defendant, Eric Samuels, who has since died, pleaded guilty to the robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison. At the time, he told his lawyer Campbell was not the gunman and later told others Campbell wasn’t with him during the robbery. Lawyers continued to advocate for Campbell that he wasn't the killer and his case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission which investigates potential injustices. The three judges on the Court of Appeal rejected most of Birnbaum's grounds for appeal but said they were troubled by the conviction in light of a new understanding of the reliability of admissions from someone with a mental disability. The panel quashed the conviction as 'unsafe,' and refused to order a retrial.

    Canada

    World

    • A man who has brain damage has a murder conviction reversed after a 34-year fight

      A man who has brain damage and was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a shopkeeper in London had his decades-old conviction quashed Wednesday by an appeals court troubled by the possibility police elicited a false confession from a mentally vulnerable man. Oliver Campbell, who suffered cognitive impairment as a baby and struggles with his concentration and memory, was 21 when he was jailed in 1991 after being convicted based partly on admissions his lawyer said were coerced. “The fight for justice is finally over after nearly 34 years," Campbell said. “I can start my life an innocent man.” Campbell, now in his 50s, was convicted of the robbery and murder of Baldev Hoondle, who was shot in the head in his shop in the Hackney area of east London in July 1990. He had a previous appeal rejected in 1994 and was released from prison in 2002 on conditions that could have returned him to prison if he got into trouble. Defense lawyer Michael Birnbaum said police lied to Campbell and “badgered and bullied” him into giving a false confession by admitting he pulled the trigger in an accident. He was interviewed more than a dozen times, including sessions without either a lawyer or other adult present. His learning disability put him “out of his depth” and he was "simply unable to do justice to himself,” Birnbaum said. He said the admissions were nonsense riddled with inconsistencies that contradicted facts in the case. At trial, he testified that he was not involved in the robbery and had been somewhere else though he couldn't remember where. A co-defendant, Eric Samuels, who has since died, pleaded guilty to the robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison. At the time, he told his lawyer Campbell was not the gunman and later told others Campbell wasn’t with him during the robbery. Lawyers continued to advocate for Campbell that he wasn't the killer and his case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission which investigates potential injustices. The three judges on the Court of Appeal rejected most of Birnbaum's grounds for appeal but said they were troubled by the conviction in light of a new understanding of the reliability of admissions from someone with a mental disability. The panel quashed the conviction as 'unsafe,' and refused to order a retrial.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News