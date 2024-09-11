Singh to talk policy priorities at second day of NDP caucus retreat

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to have more to share today about the progressive policies his team intends to prioritize, and his red lines, when Parliament resumes next week.

New Democrats have said they’ll only offer their support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government going forward if the Liberals propose bills that they believe benefit Canadians. Heading into the fall sitting, they have yet to offer any specifics.

Singh has a press conference at 12:30 p.m. EDT where he’s expected to speak to the NDP’s vision for the next sitting. He indicated Tuesday that after more time talking to his MPs, he’d offer up new details about their plan.

Broadly, the NDP has said health care, housing affordability and a price cap on grocery prices for essential items, such as bread and baby formula, will be top areas of focus.

Wednesday is the second of day of closed-door strategy meetings, and it marks one week since Singh pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals.

Singh has not spoken to Trudeau since, telling reporters at the retreat that as he’s not interested in any new deal, and that he doesn’t care to have another conversation with the political leader he spent the last two years working with.

Yesterday, NDP MPs said they think getting out of the two-party pact — which secured government action on progressive policies in exchange for propping up Trudeau’s grip on power — has actually given them more leverage.

Meanwhile, Yves-Francois Blanchet has signalled the 32-member Bloc Québécois caucus is ready to regain the role of holding the balance of power and act as the Liberals’ dance partner in exchange for action on a list of demands.

Today is also the final day of the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C. and the prime minister is expected to speak about what his government’s new game plan will be as they head back to the capital under traditional minority dynamics.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.