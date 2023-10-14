Singh says NDP would rebuild Canada; attacks Liberals, Tories on affordability

OTTAWA -

Leader Jagmeet Singh says an NDP government rebuild Canada and take aim at what he calls decades of damage done by Liberal and Conservative governments.

Singh delivered his speech today to delegates on the second day of the NDP convention in Hamilton before a leadership vote.

His comments to rebuild the country seemed to be a counter to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who leans on his catchphrase that "everything is broken."

Singh also says an NDP government would create more housing, improve health care and focus on affordability.

Singh told the packed room that those who created the challenges of the day can't be trusted to solve it, referring to the Liberals and Conservatives.

He also acknowledges people are critical of his party's deal with the Liberals, which has the NDP supporting the minority government on key votes in the House of Commons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2023.