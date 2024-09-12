Singh says NDP drafting climate plan, won't say if it'll include consumer carbon tax

MONTREAL -

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh won't say whether he would keep the consumer carbon price if his party forms government after the next election.

Speaking to reporters in Montreal on Thursday, Singh criticized both the Liberals and the Conservatives over their approaches to fighting climate change.

"We want to see an approach to fighting the climate crisis where it doesn't put the burden on the backs of working people, where big polluters have to pay their fair share," he said.

"And so we've been working on a plan, and we'll be releasing our plan, our vision for how we can do that in a stronger way, in the coming months."

Singh's noncommittal position on the carbon tax comes as the NDP tries frame itself as the only credible alternative to the Conservatives in the next federal election.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has promised to end the carbon tax brought in by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, blaming it for adding to the rising cost of living. People in jurisdictions where the federal carbon price is in place receive rebates.

Poilievre has not been fully clear on whether he would cancel both the consumer carbon levy, charged to individuals and smaller businesses, as well as the separate system that applies to big industry.

A Canadian Climate Institute analysis published in March found that together both systems could slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than 100 million tonnes a year by 2030, but that around 80 per cent or more of that would be from the big industrial price, and 20 per cent or less from the consumer price.

All but two provinces have their own industrial systems for carbon pricing, but many were made more stringent as a result of federal requirements. There is no clarity on whether provinces would change their systems if there was no federal standard to meet.

After Singh's comments on Thursday, Poilievre released a video on social media featuring a montage of Singh in the House of Commons repeatedly voting in favour of the consumer carbon price.

"Jagmeet Singh loves the carbon tax. He loves it so much, he voted for it again and again and again," the video reads.

"Now, he wants to flip-flop."

Singh on Thursday accused Poilievre of not wanting to fight climate change at all.

He also blamed the Liberals for pitting workers against each other by exempting home heating oil from the carbon price. That change disproportionately helps people in Atlantic Canada, where home heating oil is popular.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault slammed Singh's comments in a video of his own posted on social media Thursday.

"I was so disappointed to see Jagmeet Singh's NDP cave to Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives' misinformation and disinformation campaign on carbon pricing," Guilbeault said.

He said the NDP know more than 200 economists said earlier this year that carbon pricing is the most efficient way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Economists are widely in favour of carbon pricing, arguing it is the most cost effective way to reduce emissions.

Thursday marked the last day of the NDP caucus retreat ahead of the return of the House of Commons on Sept .16.

New Democrats are gearing up for a return to a minority Parliament after ending the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.