Singh says he's put PM Trudeau 'on notice' that failure to present a pharmacare bill by March 1 will be deal-breaker
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "on notice" that the failure to present a sufficient piece of pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline will be a supply-and-confidence deal-breaker.
During a Wednesday news conference, Singh revealed he had a "tough" meeting with the prime minister on Monday, in which he outlined the New Democrat's line in the sand when it comes to the promised pharmacare bill.
"I made it clear… this is something we're very serious about. We're not going to extend this any further. We're very serious that pharmacare has to be delivered," Singh said.
"I put him on notice that we expect that by March 1, if not there will be repercussions... if the government doesn't follow through."
Setting up a framework for a national drug plan was one of the core planks of the two-party agreement meant to provide the minority Liberal government parliamentary stability until June 2025, in exchange for progress on progressive policies.
Now, Singh has indicated that if the Liberals don't follow-through within the next month, he'll consider that to mean they've "walked away" from their pact. He said he's not open to any additional delays.
"We made our demands very clear and our expectations very clear. The prime minister and the Liberal government now know where we stand, and we'll see what happens on March 1," Singh said.
He indicated the two parties continue to differ on whether the deal will truly be single-payer and universal, accusing Trudeau's party of trying to push a "mixed system" to please pharmaceutical and insurance companies.
"They've made lots of excuses why they don't want to use certain words. We are going to continue to push for what their own convention passed, what their own commission recommended, what all the countries in the world where we've looked in terms of where the best practices are… that's what we're going to fight for," Singh said.
At a town hall during last month's Edmonton caucus retreat, Singh and his MPs heard pleas to pin down the—as Singh characterized them—at-times "slippery" Liberals on pharmacare.
While the agreement originally required the federal government to pass a "Canada Pharmacare Act" by the end of 2023, the Liberals and New Democrats agreed to an extension, after being unable to even table a bill by that deadline.
The NDP leader said that because the Liberals missed their initial deadline, his party is now expecting more steps, but wouldn't offer more specifics, vowing to say more in the "coming days."
NDP MP and health critic Don Davies told reporters at the January retreat that there has been some back-and-forth on the parties' positions about how far the legislation should go, after the initial draft was rejected by Singh as offering "insufficient" coverage for Canadians.
Davies said the NDP has some "creative" and "bold" proposals to see an agreeable version of the legislation materialize.
Asked Tuesday for a status update on the talks and the overarching economic restraints on the government given the estimated multibillion-dollar price tag on a universal drug program, Health Minister Mark Holland acknowledged the federal government "can’t afford this to be a massively expensive program."
He said the NDP have been respectful of the limited room the Liberals have, and said the two sides are "progressing concretely."
"The challenge on these things is that you know, as you get closer to thinking you have an agreement, there are always additional details and additional pieces that come into play," Holland said. "When I say it's moving forward well, I say that earnestly. It is, but it isn't easy."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pressed to go beyond criticizing Trudeau, Poilievre sides with Smith on transgender restrictions
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, confirming Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Singh says he's put PM Trudeau 'on notice' that failure to present a pharmacare bill by March 1 will be deal-breaker
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "on notice" that the failure to present a sufficient piece of pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline will be a supply-and-confidence deal-breaker.
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
Researchers say they have found the 'smoking gun' for tackling life-long allergies
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
'Terrorizing our community': Arrests made in GTA extortion attempts
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is 'terrorizing' the community.
Rate cut timing 'difficult to foresee' amid inflation pressures: Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada isn't sure when it will be able to start cutting interest rates as it continues to contend with inflation that's still too high and broad-based, its summary of deliberations of its Jan. 24 rate decision reveals.
Former RCMP intelligence official sentenced to 14 years in jail after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kliewer said Ortis’s conduct was a 'betrayal' of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that 'jeopardized the safety of Canadians.'
They played for their country in their 20s. By their 40s, they had early onset dementia after playing this physical sport
More than 450 current and former rugby players who have now joined lawsuits to take legal action against global governing body World Rugby.
Canada
-
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
-
'Terrorizing our community': Arrests made in GTA extortion attempts
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is 'terrorizing' the community.
-
Loggerhead sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island only the 2nd found in B.C. in recent memory
Generally speaking, turtles like Moira are not supposed to be found in B.C.
-
Former RCMP intelligence official sentenced to 14 years in jail after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kliewer said Ortis’s conduct was a 'betrayal' of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that 'jeopardized the safety of Canadians.'
-
Rate cut timing 'difficult to foresee' amid inflation pressures: Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada isn't sure when it will be able to start cutting interest rates as it continues to contend with inflation that's still too high and broad-based, its summary of deliberations of its Jan. 24 rate decision reveals.
-
Two daycares evacuated after gas leak leads to fire on Montreal's South Shore
Three city workers were injured and two daycares were evacuated after a gas leak led to an explosion and two vehicle fires on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday.
World
-
Netanyahu rejects Hamas' demands, complicating efforts toward a ceasefire and hostage-release deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected Hamas' terms for a ceasefire and hostage-release agreement, vowing to continue the war until "absolute victory" and dismissing any arrangement that leaves the militant group in full or partial control of Gaza.
-
Missing Marine Corps helicopter carrying 5 troops from Nevada to California has been located
A Marine Corps helicopter that had been missing with five troops aboard as an historic storm continued drenching California was found Wednesday morning in a mountainous area outside San Diego.
-
Drone strike on vehicle in Baghdad kills at least one
A drone attacked a vehicle in Iraq's capital Baghdad on Wednesday night, killing at least one person, security sources said after several loud blasts were heard in quick succession across parts of the city.
-
Nikki Haley is trounced by the 'none of these candidates' option in Nevada's Republican primary
Nikki Haley was swamped Tuesday in Nevada's symbolic U.S. Republican presidential primary as GOP voters resoundingly picked the 'none of these candidates' option on the ballot in a repudiation of the former UN ambassador who is the last remaining major rival to front-runner Donald Trump.
-
Prince Harry's visit to see King Charles III didn't bring reconciliation with William
Prince Harry flew more than 8,000 kilometres to see his father after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. But Harry did not see his estranged brother, William, during a visit that lasted scarcely 24 hours.
-
By disclosing his cancer, Charles breaks centuries of royal tradition. But he shares only so much
In British history, the secrecy of the monarch's health has always reigned supreme. Buckingham Palace's disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered that longstanding tradition.
Politics
-
Pressed to go beyond criticizing Trudeau, Poilievre sides with Smith on transgender restrictions
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, confirming Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
-
Singh says he's put PM Trudeau 'on notice' that failure to present a pharmacare bill by March 1 will be deal-breaker
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "on notice" that the failure to present a sufficient piece of pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline will be a supply-and-confidence deal-breaker.
-
Former RCMP intelligence official sentenced to 14 years in jail after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kliewer said Ortis’s conduct was a 'betrayal' of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that 'jeopardized the safety of Canadians.'
Health
-
Researchers say they have found the 'smoking gun' for tackling life-long allergies
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
-
'We're not looking for placebo policy': Health fix will take time, minister says
Health workers want to see governments move faster to treat the crisis. But a real fix will take time, Health Minister Mark Holland acknowledged in an interview.
-
Medicare now negotiating price of drug that costs $7,100 in U.S. vs. $900 in Canada
Sen. Bernie Sanders is once again taking the pharmaceutical industry to task, issuing a report Tuesday that highlights the cost of three blockbuster drugs that are far pricier in the U.S. than in other countries.
Sci-Tech
-
Words from an ancient philosopher deciphered from a 2,000-year-old Herculaneum scroll
After using artificial intelligence to uncover the first word to be read from an unopened Herculaneum scroll, a team of researchers has revealed several nearly complete passages from the ancient text, giving insight into philosophy from almost 2,000 years ago.
-
Saturn's Death Star-looking moon may have vast underground ocean
Astronomers have found the best evidence yet of a vast, young ocean beneath the icy exterior of Saturn's Death Star lookalike mini moon. The French-led team analyzed changes in Mimas' orbit and rotation and reported Wednesday that a hidden ocean 12 to 18 miles (20 to 30 kilometers) beneath the frozen crust.
-
Biden administration names a director of the new AI Safety Institute
The Biden administration on Wednesday named a top White House aide as the director of the newly established safety institute for artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Fired 'Mandalorian' actor Gina Carano sues Lucasfilm, Disney with help from Elon Musk
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
-
'An incredible experience': The Manitoba actor appearing in Marvel's latest series
Marvel’s newest series has a special Manitoba connection.
-
Taylor Swift threatens legal action against Florida student who tracks her jet
Attorneys for Taylor Swift are threatening legal action against the Florida college student who tracks the private jets of celebrities and public figures, including Swift.
Business
-
opinion
opinion What to know if you're considering buying a house with friends
A growing number of financially savvy Canadians have discovered a way to make homeownership more affordable by purchasing a home with their friends. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher LIew explains the basics of how co-owning a home works, while outlining some of the pros and cons.
-
Rate cut timing 'difficult to foresee' amid inflation pressures: Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada isn't sure when it will be able to start cutting interest rates as it continues to contend with inflation that's still too high and broad-based, its summary of deliberations of its Jan. 24 rate decision reveals.
-
They fell in love three decades ago. Now they pilot planes together
A couple who met in the U.S. Air Force have been married for 27 years and counting. And now they're both pilots for Southwest Airlines. They regularly fly together, with Joel as captain and Shelley as first officer.
Lifestyle
-
Calgary friends split $50-million lottery win
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
-
'Thick enough to skate on': Saskatoon residents making the most of icy conditions
The warmer than usual winter weather has made for treacherous conditions on roads and sidewalks, but leave it to those in Saskatchewan to make the most of it.
-
It's never been more expensive to be a Disney fan
Over the past couple of years, prices have gone up across the Disney-verse. Not only have theme park visits gotten more expensive, but so have Disney’s cruise vacations, souvenirs and the company’s streaming services.
Sports
-
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
-
N.L. curler breaks record with return to the Brier 35 years later
Alex Smith will make history when he steps onto the ice in Regina next month.
-
ESPN, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery are planning a sports streaming platform in the fall
ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans on Tuesday to launch a sports streaming platform in the fall that will include offerings from at least 15 networks and all four major professional sports leagues.
Autos
-
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
-
Sask. auto dealer violated consumer protection and business practices, province says
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
-
Canada posts surprise trade deficit on cars, trucks and crude exports
Canada posted a surprise trade deficit of $312 million in December, as exports were dragged lower by cars, trucks and crude oil, while imports edged up due to a record rise consumer goods, Statistics Canada data show on Wednesday.