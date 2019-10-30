OTTAWA – NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is meeting with his caucus on Parliament Hill today for the first time since the election.

With orientation for new MPs already underway, the NDP is describing today’s confab as their own caucus orientation session.

Singh is also set to hold a media availability at 1:30 p.m. EDT where he will spell out his party’s priorities heading into the new parliament.

While the New Democrats are coming in to the 43rd parliament with fewer seats than it had before the election, the party is optimistic about its ability to play kingmaker in a minority government with the 24 seats it holds.

The day after the Liberals secured a 157-seat minority government, Singh framed the next parliament as a “historic opportunity” to push for progressive policies to be pursued, discussing his opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline and desire to still see electoral reform come to fruition.

Two weeks before all ballots were counted, Singh also spelled out what he called the “priorities for Canadians” that he’d advocate for in the next parliament, regardless of the outcome.

Among what was on that list:

National universal pharmacare and dental care

Affordable housing and tackling money laundering

Removing student loan interest and making cell phone bills more affordable

Ending subsidies to oil companies and closing tax loopholes

While the NDP and the other opposition parties will have some leverage in the next parliament, they all also have to contend with the reality that if they defeat the government on a confidence vote then they’ll be in to another election campaign, which comes with a hefty price tag that some parties would have an easier time affording than others.