

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has removed Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir from caucus.

According to a statement from Weir, Singh informed him he was being expelled from caucus after Weir spoke out earlier this week about the third-party investigation into harassment allegations against him. Weir alleged the harassment complaint process was being used “to retaliate for his expression of differing views on public policy."

In February, Singh launched a third-party investigation to look into second-hand allegations of "harassing behaviour towards women,” as Singh put it at the time.

These concerns were brought to caucus in an email from fellow NDP MP Christine Moore, who alleged women, including NDP employees had complained to her about Weir’s alleged behavior.

Singh had received the independent investigator’s report as of April 18 and according to his chief of staff, has been working to inform those involved of Singh’s decision as the result of the probe.

Weir has denied any wrongdoing.

This is a breaking news update. More to come.