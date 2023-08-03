Singh reaches out, and what else we know about Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's split
In a rare and personal revelation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau revealed this week that the two have separated.
The international headline-grabbing news about the high-profile power couple has sparked a series of questions about what the split means for the Trudeaus, their children, and the Canadian political landscape.
It has also generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news.
Here's everything we know so far:
A SEPARATION, NOT DIVORCE
After what the pair described in identical Instagram posts as "many meaningful and difficult conversations" Trudeau and his wife have decided to separate after 20 years together, 18 of which they spent married.
His office followed up with the news that the pair have signed a "legal separation agreement" and made efforts in the process to ensure all proper ethical steps were taken.
In a further important distinction, a source with knowledge of the situation told CTV News that while the prime minister and Gregoire Trudeau have separated, it is not a divorce.
PLANS TO LIVE APART, CO-PARENT
As part of the separation plan, Gregoire Trudeau has moved out, and into a private residence close to Rideau Hall where the prime minister and his family have lived since he took office in 2015.
Gregoire Trudeau is covering the cost of her new place at her own expense. Though, questions remain about the degree of RCMP protection that may be provided to her going forward. Typically, the prime minister and his family have around the clock federal security.
While the two will live apart, Gregoire Trudeau still plans to spend considerable time at Rideau Cottage as the plan is for her and Trudeau to co-parent.
They've said their focus remains on "raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," with the intention of both remaining "a constant presence in their children's lives."
GREGOIRE TRUDEAU NOT GOV'T REP
One key change is that going forward, Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the spouse of the prime minister in any official capacity on the world stage, nor will she attend events as the spouse of the prime minister.
This means that while she never had—per Canadian custom— a title such as 'first lady' she will no longer attend events with Trudeau, won't partake in any official visits with the prime minister, nor should it be expected that she's seen on the campaign trail come the next election.
It's these kinds of public events, common for the spouses of a political leaders, that Gregoire Trudeau has participated less in, in recent years.
While Gregoire Trudeau would still have access to the household staff at Rideau Cottage when she's there, she's expected to continue her own personal career and charitable pursuits, without federal staff support.
PAIR REMAIN CLOSE, ASK FOR PRIVACY
Not to be forgotten in the considerable attention around the separation, are the prime minister and Gregoire Trudeau’s three children: Xavier who is 15, Ella-Grace who is 14, and Hadrien who is nine.
With their well-being in mind—and considerations for how his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau's marriage breakup impacted him as a child— the prime minister has asked Canadians to respect the family's privacy as they proceed under this new arrangement.
Canadians can still expect "to often see the family together," beginning next week when they plan to take a family vacation together.
WILL THIS IMPACT THE PM POLITICALLY?
CTV News’ official pollster Nik Nanos said Wednesday that Canadians will likely have "a certain level of empathy" for Trudeau, given many families go through similar hard times.
However, it remains to be seen what— if any—impact this news or future related developments may have on public opinion polling that currently shows the Liberals several points behind the federal Conservatives.
A source CTV News spoke with confirmed that the separation has not changed the prime minister's political plans, and Trudeau remains excited to continue his role leading Canadians into the next election.
NDP'S SINGH REACHES OUT
Asked about the news on Thursday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he has reached out to the prime minister, through his team, when he heard of the news.
"I want to say that this is hard for any family, any family that's gone through separation can recall the really difficult time that is, and of course, it's even more difficult if it's in the public eye. And, and it's important to acknowledge how that's going to impact the kids, and so I want to respect all those things, respect they're ask for privacy and, I've reached out just to express my concern, or just my sympathy, for what's going on," Singh said.
The NDP leader acknowledged that being in the spotlight as a federal politician can be a challenge, while noting that many Canadians face having to balance work and family life, as well as the additional strains of factors such as keeping up with the rising cost of living.
"It's difficult, it's challenging. I understand how many families have gone through something so, so difficult and that to do it in the public limelight, like I said, is really, really hard, and it's hard for the kids, so I respect their request for privacy."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh reaches out, and what else we know about Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
WATCH | This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
Warning issued for energy drink popular with fitness influencers
All flavours of an energy drink popular with fitness influencers and celebrities is under a consumption warning from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Our bears are real, a Chinese zoo says, denying they are 'humans in disguise'
A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online.
B.C. bear caught on camera stealing golf bag
Early Monday evening, a group of golfers at Westwood Plateau witnessed a black bear remove a golfer’s bag from a cart and drag it into a steep ravine.
Canada
-
Canadian wildfire emissions double previous record as flames rage on
Forest fires in Canada this year have released 290 million tonnes of carbon, doubling a previous annual record, and emissions are set to rise as hundreds of flames remain active across the country, according to the EU's Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service.
-
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
-
B.C. port dispute: Workers hold union vote to determine fate of deal
A union vote among British Columbia port workers is underway to determine the fate of a deal with employers that could bring their long-running industrial dispute to an end.
World
-
Trump returns to D.C. to face latest charges, steps from scene of Capitol Hill riots
Former U..S. president Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in D.C. court today to confront new charges related to his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
-
Man rams car onto sidewalk in South Korea and stabs people; at least 14 hurt
At least 13 people were injured in South Korea on Thursday when a man rammed a car onto a sidewalk, before stepping out of the vehicle and stabbing people inside a shopping mall in the city of Seongnam.
-
Man accused of firing shots outside Jewish school in Tennessee charged with multiple crimes
A man suspected of trying to enter a Jewish school with a gun in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday and firing shots outside the building has been charged with multiple crimes, the lead agency looking into the shooting said Wednesday.
-
Protesters against Eritrea's government set fire to booths at cultural festival in Sweden
An Eritrea-themed cultural festival in Sweden took a turbulent turn Thursday when about a thousand anti-Eritrean government protesters set fire to booths, tore down outsdoor shelters and threw rocks, according to Swedish media.
-
1-year-old girl dies after being left in a hot car for 8 hours, police in New York say
A 1-year-old girl in New York died after her grandmother left her in the back seat of a car for eight hours while she went to work, police said.
-
Poland and Lithuania say they fear provocations from Russia and Belarus at NATO's eastern flank
Polish and Lithuanian leaders held an urgent meeting Thursday in a strategically sensitive area where their NATO nations border Belarus and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, warning that they are bracing for provocations from Moscow and Minsk in the area.
Politics
-
Singh reaches out, and what else we know about Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
-
B.C. port dispute: Workers hold union vote to determine fate of deal
A union vote among British Columbia port workers is underway to determine the fate of a deal with employers that could bring their long-running industrial dispute to an end.
-
Some federal parties resisting foreign interference probe looking beyond China: Singh
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party faces resistance to including countries other than China in the terms of reference for a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Health
-
Warning issued for energy drink popular with fitness influencers
All flavours of an energy drink popular with fitness influencers and celebrities is under a consumption warning from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
-
N.S. invests $5.6 million for first physician assistant program in Atlantic Canada
The Nova Scotia government has announced the creation of Atlantic Canada's first physician assistant program, at Dalhousie University.
-
University of Ottawa study urges Hockey Canada to raise age of bodychecking for kids
A recent review conducted by the University of Ottawa is calling on Hockey Canada to reconsider the age at which kids are introduced to body contact in hockey.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia fines Apple US $4,400 for 'false information' about Ukraine fighting
A Russian court imposed a 400,000-ruble (US $4,400) fine on technology company Apple for failing to remove material deemed to be 'false information' about Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
-
'It gets my heart pumping': Massive mosasaur fossil found in Manitoba
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
NASA hears 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
Taylor Swift gives 'life-changing' US$100,000 bonuses to Eras Tour truck drivers
On the eve of wrapping up the U.S. leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour, Taylor Swift on Monday thanked a slew of crew members who have done serious heavy lifting on the road with her — among them, the tour’s truck drivers — with a hefty bonus.
-
Lizzo says she's 'not the villain' after her former dancers claim sex harassment
Lizzo said Thursday that she's 'not the villain' that three of her former backup dancers falsely accuse her of being in a sexual harassment lawsuit.
Business
-
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
-
B.C. port dispute: Workers hold union vote to determine fate of deal
A union vote among British Columbia port workers is underway to determine the fate of a deal with employers that could bring their long-running industrial dispute to an end.
-
Maple Leaf Foods reports $53.7M net loss in Q2 as company faces inflationary pressure
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it lost $53.7 million in its most recent quarter as it grappled with inflation and other market headwinds.
Lifestyle
-
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
-
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to US$1.25 billion after no one hits the top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds Tuesday night and won the massive lottery prize.
-
Travel advice: How much time do you need for an international layover?
Most airlines recommend arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international flights. But do you need that much time for connections between international flights?
Sports
-
WATCH
WATCH | This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
-
Germany's exit at the Women's World Cup caps wild finale to the group stage as upsets continue
In a wild finale to the group stage of the Women's World Cup, two-time champion Germany was eliminated on Thursday and the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament, Morocco, advanced to the knockout stage.
-
Many stars at Women's World Cup juggle parenthood while playing on the world stage
There have been plenty of elite athletes who have also juggled parenthood, but the level of support the mothers are receiving while on the job at the Women's World Cup is improving.
Autos
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
-
$480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Auto sales up 8 per cent in July for ninth month of growth: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales growth continued in July but at a slower pace than recent months.