OTTAWA – NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has begun campaigning for a seat in Parliament, despite the byelection in the riding he wants to represent having still not been called.

On the weekend, Singh rallied volunteers at his Burnaby South, B.C. campaign office in anticipation that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will imminently be setting the dates for byelections in his, and a few other currently-vacant ridings across Canada.

In November, CTV News confirmed that sometime this month the three outstanding byelections would be called, to be held in February. Under Elections Canada rules, the date the elections are set to occur have to be 36 days after the byelection is called, allowing for the minimum of just over a month to campaign.

During his campaign-style speech with backers and signs behind him, Singh called on Trudeau to immediately call the byelections, and criticized the prime minister for having not yet done so.

"This is going to hurt hundreds of thousands of Canadians who don't have representation, haven't had it for so long. This is a decision that impacts the bedrock of our democracy," Singh said.

"It's clear they're not doing this in the best interest of Burnaby South; they're not doing this in the best interest of Canadians; they're doing it in their own political interest and that's deeply disappointing."

Singh has been leader of the federal New Democrats since October 2017, and the constituents in Burnaby South have been without federal representation since mid-September, when then-NDP MP Kennedy Stewart resigned his seat to run, and later become the mayor of Vancouver.

After spending months touring the country meeting with people and saying he was comfortable with not having a seat in the House of Commons, Singh decided it was time to try to get elected federally and be in Parliament for key political moments, like question period.

From Brampton, Ont., he and his wife have recently moved to Burnaby, a suburb of Vancouver.

In the area, many affordable rental buildings have been torn down to make room for new high-rise condos, and Singh is already making the federal NDP push for affordable housing part of his local campaign platform.

Singh will be facing off in the riding against Liberal candidate and daycare owner Karen Wang, and Conservative hopeful and corporate lawyer Jay Shin. The Green Party chose to extend Singh a “leader’s courtesy” and not run a candidate against him.

In addition to Burnaby South, Trudeau is expected to call the byelections in the Montreal riding of Outremont, left vacant in August by the resignation of former NDP leader Tom Mulcair; and the Ontario riding of York-Simcoe, left vacant by the September resignation of Conservative MP Peter Van Loan.

The prime minister has up to 180 days to call a byelection after a seat is vacated.

With files from CTV Vancouver