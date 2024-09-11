Singh not 'anxious' to launch election, says his top adviser
Jagmeet Singh's top adviser says the NDP leader is not particularly eager to trigger an election.
But Anne McGrath, Singh's principal secretary, says there will be more volatility in Parliament and the odds of an early election have risen.
"I don't think he is anxious to launch one, or chomping at the bit to have one, but it can happen," she said.
New Democrat MPs are heading into a second day of meetings in Montreal as they nail down a plan for how to navigate the minority Parliament this fall.
The caucus retreat comes one week after Singh announced the party has left the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals.
While New Democrats are seeking to distance themselves from the Liberals, they don't appear ready to trigger an election by voting non-confidence in the government.
Singh has repeatedly said his party will consider each vote independently and will be looking to the government to bring in legislation that will help Canadians.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taunted the NDP to trigger an election, calling the decision to pull out of the supply-and-confidence agreement a "stunt."
The NDP have so far dismissed the Conservatives' attempt to goad them.
Singh signalled on Tuesday that he will have more to say Wednesday about the party's strategy for the upcoming sitting.
He is hoping to convince Canadians that his party can defeat the federal Conservatives, who have been riding high in the polls over the last year.
With the return of Parliament just days away, the NDP is also keeping in mind how other parties will look to capitalize on the new makeup of the House of Commons.
The Bloc Québécois has already indicated that it’s written up a list of demands for the Liberals in exchange for support on votes.
The next federal election must take place by October 2025 at the latest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.
