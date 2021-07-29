OTTAWA -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is reiterating demands for more concrete action after meeting with Indigenous leaders at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., that bears unmarked graves.

In front of the institution's brick entrance, Singh told reporters that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must make good on his six-year-old pledge to fulfil all 94 calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

He is also asking Ottawa to drop its legal battles against a pair of rulings involving First Nations children, and demanding further progress in areas from clean drinking water on reserves to housing and climate action.

Singh choked up as he described walking near a burial site detected by ground-penetrating radar and holding what are believed to be the remains of 215 children.

He is the first federal leader to meet with Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir following the announcement of the graves in May.

The federal government said last month it will substantially increase funding beyond the $27.1 million pledged in the 2019 budget for searches for unmarked graves.

Trudeau has said governments continue to remove Indigenous children from their communities and place them in far-flung foster homes for the purported reason of protecting their well-being as a legacy of earlier attempts at cultural genocide.

Yesterday, I visited Neskantaga First Nation where people have been living without clean drinking water for 26 years.



Some residents have lived their whole lives without it



How can Justin Trudeau speak about reconciliation while denying Indigenous people this basic human right? pic.twitter.com/OspMvFJemZ — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) July 27, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.